50 Mildly Interesting Experiences Tourists Had While Visiting Other Countries (New Pics)

by

There is almost nothing in life that impacts us quite like travel. It’s not just about good food and guided tours (though they’re awesome, too!)—it’s about adventure, self-discovery, and broadening our perceptual horizons. Travel reveals who we really are. The more curious you are, the more you can get out of each trip.

Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of photos from all around the world in which tourists share some of their most surprising discoveries. It shows how much beauty and strangeness you can experience when you keep your eyes open and your camera by your side!

Bored Panda wanted to find out what can help people step out of their comfort zones and travel more, so we reached out to Keith O’Hara from The Irish Road Trip. The travel writer was kind enough to share his insights with us. You’ll find our full interview with him as you read on.

#1 A Clever Way To Show How Ancient Ruins Looked Like

Image source: ThunderKant

#2 These Public Swing-Powered Chargers For Your Phone In A Train Station

Image source: Suckerburg1

#3 Top Tourist Attraction In A Polish City Is A Cat

Image source: savage-dragon

#4 I Saw A Moonbow Over The Moai Statues On Easter Island

Image source: sggolfer17

#5 This “No Cars Allowed” Sign In Sweden

Image source: Crispiann

#6 Traveling Through The Middle Of Nowhere In Louisiana Makes For Some Interesting Sights

Image source: tripped144

#7 “Complimentary Sticks” For Dogs In A Posh Part Of London

Image source: Karpouzi_Girl

#8 Traveling Through Some Back Roads In My College Town And Came Across This. The Generosity Made My Day

Image source: sof_g08

#9 My Country Puts Phosphor Into Sidewalks So You Can See At Night

Image source: GiT_m1cro

#10 A Resort I’m At Has A Sign To Warn Tourists About Seals Sleeping On The Beach

Image source: coldsong

#11 My Friend Was Traveling Through Marocco When She Suddenly Saw This Tree Full Of Goats

Image source: MontyDJ

#12 Found A Stargate In The Middle Of Nowhere Near Linz (Austria)

Image source: zodd1981

#13 I Have Traveled The World With Toy Story’s Woody Taking Pictures For My Son. At Heathrow Airport, Security Just Confiscated His Weapon, Keep The World Safe Boys

Image source: jhazen27

#14 Park In Singapore Has A Swing For People In Wheelchairs So That They Can Experience It Too

Image source: KingTommmmy

#15 A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland

Image source: SuspiciousLizardo

#16 These Kids’ Toilets In A London Museum Whose Sinks Slope To Cater To Progressively Shorter Children

Image source: cuttyranking

#17 They Have Baguette Vending Machines In France

Image source: doublehelixfelix133

#18 This McDonald’s Sign Has Been Made To Match The Old Street That It Is On – Salzburg, Austria

Image source: EAServersSuck

#19 Cat Crosswalk In Norway

Image source: Rayziii

#20 These Steps Light Up And Play Piano Notes As You Walk On Them

Image source: reddit.com

#21 They Have Built-In Child Seats In The Madrid Bus

Image source: Wonderfullltatts

#22 This Public Fountain In Nice, France Lets You Fill Your Water Bottle With Flat Or Sparkling Water

Image source: reddit.com

#23 The Icelandic Pledge For Tourists

Image source: ilseno

#24 This Bus Stop Library In Norway

Image source: reeddiitt

#25 The View From This McDonald’s In Austria

Image source: ataleofpizza

#26 Mount Sinabung Erupted While My Friend Was On Vacation Making An Epic Picture

Image source: Agnulol

#27 Koala Cuddle Guide In Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, Australia

Image source: TheRadLlamas

#28 My View As A Tourist From Inside The Cage

Image source: wrldtrvlr2003

#29 A Fire Hydrant In Tokyo, Japan

Image source: andrewface

#30 These Hello Kitty Construction Barriers In Tokyo

Image source: 888andtheHeartbreaks

#31 This Tray Attached To This Japanese Public Toilet Lock So You Don’t Forget Your Stuff

Image source: Belums

#32 Wooden Escalators, London Underground

Image source: B_Underscore

#33 Flying Over Antarctica From Chile To Australia

Image source: MichaelT1991

#34 This Vending Machine Has A Visual Representation Of Various Prices For Tourists Who Are Unfamiliar With Local Coins

Image source: sixpigeons

#35 This Building In London Has Been Painted To Look Like A Monochrome Cartoon

Image source: Santero

#36 When Sightseeing In London, You Notice Things You Haven’t Noticed Before

Image source: Acerbic_Lemon

#37 I Have Been Traveling Around Europe And At The Current House I’m Staying At This Guy Rides His Unicycle When You Pull Some Toilet Paper

Image source: WONT_CAPITALIZE_i

#38 A Roundabout Inside A Tunnel In Norway

Image source: Medium_Vert-cuit

#39 Some Trash Cans In Barcelona Let You Shoot For 3 When Throwing Away Trash

Image source: alabamaman69

#40 Supermarkets In Singapore Uses Digital Price Tags

Image source: Unknownb101

#41 Someone Has Been Altering These Road Signs In London

Image source: stretch112

#42 This McDonald’s In Amsterdam Has A Baby Bottle Warming Microwave

Image source: cunninglydingus

#43 Gas Station In Tokyo – Fuel Pumps From Above

Image source: Comfortable_Shower37

#44 So As Part Of The Deal When I Was Buying A Motorbike In Vietnam, I Was Given A Free Duck. He Traveled On The Back Of My Bike For Around 1750 Km In Total From Ho Chi Minh City To Hanoi

Image source: Dats_cute

#45 This Guy In His Cooling Fan Jacket In 36°C Tokyo Heat

Image source: uzi1102

#46 This Restaurant In Europe Doesn’t Allow Adidas Tracksuits

Image source: NotableAlmond

#47 London Heathrow Airpot Has A Charging Station With Outlets From Around The World

Image source: Karmacali098

#48 My Taxi Driver In Barcelona Uses Printed Maps For Navigation

Image source: meinstream

#49 In Australia, This Costs The Patient Nothing. Doesn’t Matter If They Are A Citizen Or A Tourist

Image source: Rd28T

#50 These Roadside Trees In Taiwan Have QR Codes. Scanning One Takes You To A Webpage With More Information About The Tree

Image source: camo1982

