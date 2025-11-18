50 Mildly Interesting Experiences Tourists Had While Visiting Other Countries (New Pics)

There is almost nothing in life that impacts us quite like travel. It’s not just about good food and guided tours (though they’re awesome, too!)—it’s about adventure, self-discovery, and broadening our perceptual horizons. Travel reveals who we really are. The more curious you are, the more you can get out of each trip.
Our team here at Bored Panda has curated a list of photos from all around the world in which tourists share some of their most surprising discoveries. It shows how much beauty and strangeness you can experience when you keep your eyes open and your camera by your side!
Bored Panda wanted to find out what can help people step out of their comfort zones and travel more, so we reached out to Keith O’Hara from The Irish Road Trip. The travel writer was kind enough to share his insights with us. You’ll find our full interview with him as you read on.
#1 A Clever Way To Show How Ancient Ruins Looked Like
#2 These Public Swing-Powered Chargers For Your Phone In A Train Station
#3 Top Tourist Attraction In A Polish City Is A Cat
#4 I Saw A Moonbow Over The Moai Statues On Easter Island
#5 This “No Cars Allowed” Sign In Sweden
#6 Traveling Through The Middle Of Nowhere In Louisiana Makes For Some Interesting Sights
#7 “Complimentary Sticks” For Dogs In A Posh Part Of London
#8 Traveling Through Some Back Roads In My College Town And Came Across This. The Generosity Made My Day
#9 My Country Puts Phosphor Into Sidewalks So You Can See At Night
#10 A Resort I’m At Has A Sign To Warn Tourists About Seals Sleeping On The Beach
#11 My Friend Was Traveling Through Marocco When She Suddenly Saw This Tree Full Of Goats
#12 Found A Stargate In The Middle Of Nowhere Near Linz (Austria)
#13 I Have Traveled The World With Toy Story’s Woody Taking Pictures For My Son. At Heathrow Airport, Security Just Confiscated His Weapon, Keep The World Safe Boys
#14 Park In Singapore Has A Swing For People In Wheelchairs So That They Can Experience It Too
#15 A Cheese Vending Machine In A Mountain Village In Switzerland
#16 These Kids’ Toilets In A London Museum Whose Sinks Slope To Cater To Progressively Shorter Children
#17 They Have Baguette Vending Machines In France
#18 This McDonald’s Sign Has Been Made To Match The Old Street That It Is On – Salzburg, Austria
#19 Cat Crosswalk In Norway
#20 These Steps Light Up And Play Piano Notes As You Walk On Them
#21 They Have Built-In Child Seats In The Madrid Bus
#22 This Public Fountain In Nice, France Lets You Fill Your Water Bottle With Flat Or Sparkling Water
#23 The Icelandic Pledge For Tourists
#24 This Bus Stop Library In Norway
#25 The View From This McDonald’s In Austria
#26 Mount Sinabung Erupted While My Friend Was On Vacation Making An Epic Picture
#27 Koala Cuddle Guide In Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, Australia
#28 My View As A Tourist From Inside The Cage
#29 A Fire Hydrant In Tokyo, Japan
#30 These Hello Kitty Construction Barriers In Tokyo
#31 This Tray Attached To This Japanese Public Toilet Lock So You Don’t Forget Your Stuff
#32 Wooden Escalators, London Underground
#33 Flying Over Antarctica From Chile To Australia
#34 This Vending Machine Has A Visual Representation Of Various Prices For Tourists Who Are Unfamiliar With Local Coins
#35 This Building In London Has Been Painted To Look Like A Monochrome Cartoon
#36 When Sightseeing In London, You Notice Things You Haven’t Noticed Before
#37 I Have Been Traveling Around Europe And At The Current House I’m Staying At This Guy Rides His Unicycle When You Pull Some Toilet Paper
#38 A Roundabout Inside A Tunnel In Norway
#39 Some Trash Cans In Barcelona Let You Shoot For 3 When Throwing Away Trash
#40 Supermarkets In Singapore Uses Digital Price Tags
#41 Someone Has Been Altering These Road Signs In London
#42 This McDonald’s In Amsterdam Has A Baby Bottle Warming Microwave
#43 Gas Station In Tokyo – Fuel Pumps From Above
#44 So As Part Of The Deal When I Was Buying A Motorbike In Vietnam, I Was Given A Free Duck. He Traveled On The Back Of My Bike For Around 1750 Km In Total From Ho Chi Minh City To Hanoi
#45 This Guy In His Cooling Fan Jacket In 36°C Tokyo Heat
#46 This Restaurant In Europe Doesn’t Allow Adidas Tracksuits
#47 London Heathrow Airpot Has A Charging Station With Outlets From Around The World
#48 My Taxi Driver In Barcelona Uses Printed Maps For Navigation
#49 In Australia, This Costs The Patient Nothing. Doesn’t Matter If They Are A Citizen Or A Tourist
#50 These Roadside Trees In Taiwan Have QR Codes. Scanning One Takes You To A Webpage With More Information About The Tree
