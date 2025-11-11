Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria

The Syrian war is not only infamous of its many casualties but also because of the destruction of the most beautiful ancient history sites found all over the country. A year after ISIS took it, the Syrian city of Palmyra was recently retaken by Syrian forces backed by Russian airstrikes. Previously known as home to many of the world’s most treasured historical sites, now many artifacts were destroyed by the Islamic state forces in an anti iconoclastic purge. Now, Joseph Eid, a photographer for AFP news agency who took photos of the site just two years ago, has posted before-and-after images of the damage done by the terrorist attack.
“Of course the Temple of Bel will never be the same,” Syria’s antiquities and historical monuments director, Mamoun Abdulkarim, told the Times Of Israel. “According to our experts, we will definitely be able to restore a third of the destroyed cella, or maybe even more if we carry out additional studies with UNESCO’s help…I invite archaeologists and experts everywhere to come work with us because this site is part of the ancient history and heritage of all humanity.”
Temple of Bel before and after it was destroyed by Isis in September 2015
The Arc de Triomphe (Triumph’s Arch)
The Temple of Bel dated back to 32AD
Security officials at the same temple site
The Temple of Baal Shamin seen used to be visible through these two columns
The remains of Temple of Bel’s “Cella”
Ruins of a statue in the Palmyra museum
Picture taken in the Palymra museum showing defaced sculptures
