Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria

by

The Syrian war is not only infamous of its many casualties but also because of the destruction of the most beautiful ancient history sites found all over the country. A year after ISIS took it, the Syrian city of Palmyra was recently retaken by Syrian forces backed by Russian airstrikes. Previously known as home to many of the world’s most treasured historical sites, now many artifacts were destroyed by the Islamic state forces in an anti iconoclastic purge. Now, Joseph Eid, a photographer for AFP news agency who took photos of the site just two years ago, has posted before-and-after images of the damage done by the terrorist attack.

“Of course the Temple of Bel will never be the same,” Syria’s antiquities and historical monuments director, Mamoun Abdulkarim, told the Times Of Israel. “According to our experts, we will definitely be able to restore a third of the destroyed cella, or maybe even more if we carry out additional studies with UNESCO’s help…I invite archaeologists and experts everywhere to come work with us because this site is part of the ancient history and heritage of all humanity.”

More info: Twitter

Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria

Temple of Bel before and after it was destroyed by Isis in September 2015

Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria

The Arc de Triomphe (Triumph’s Arch)

Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria

The Temple of Bel dated back to 32AD

Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria

Security officials at the same temple site

Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria

The Temple of Baal Shamin seen used to be visible through these two columns

Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria

The remains of Temple of Bel’s “Cella”

Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria
Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria

Ruins of a statue in the Palmyra museum

Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria
Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria

Picture taken in the Palymra museum showing defaced sculptures

Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria
Before and After ISIS: Heartbreaking Photos Of Destroyed Historical Monuments In Syria

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5th Grader Assigned Charlie Kirk Homework At School, Father’s Reaction Goes Viral Online
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2025
Inspiring Famous Quotes Illustrated With Minimalistic Posters
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Fantasy Island
What We Learned from the New “Fantasy Island” Trailer
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2019
Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Challenge
What The Heck Is The Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Challenge?
3 min read
Oct, 14, 2019
Graceful Women In Dark Illustrations By Ruben Ireland
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Two and a Half Men 9.22 “Why We Gave Up Women” Review
3 min read
May, 1, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.