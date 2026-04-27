Daily Guess The Timeline Game #029 (Apr 21, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Has Been Your Latest Obsession? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Lupe Fiasco: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2026
Here’s a Quick Look at the Roseanne Revival Table Read
3 min read
Oct, 18, 2017
NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 07-April-2026
3 min read
Apr, 7, 2026
Woman Rethinks Her Relationship With Older Guy After Randomly Bumping Into His Son
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2025
50 Random And Interesting Facts You Might Not Know About The World
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.