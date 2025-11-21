48 Men Who Grew Out Their Hair And Ended Up Looking Very Awesome And Fabulous (New Pics)

Having naturally thick, beautiful hair is a blessing people don’t talk about enough. If you’re one of the lucky ones, it’s basically like winning the lottery. You might not think much of it, but everyone around you sees it the second you walk into a room—great hair has a presence of its own.
Which is why it’s such a pity we don’t see more men leaning into longer hairstyles. There’s something genuinely magical about a shoulder-length cut or a full, flowing mane. Luckily, the Reddit community Fierce Flow is full of men who decided to grow theirs out and share the results. And honestly, thank goodness they did. Below, you’ll find some of their most striking manes.
#1 I Was Never Allowed Long Hair As Kid
Image source: Specialist-Class-874
#2 Made Some Roses Out Of Steel
Image source: Rome_Ham
#3 Not Sure What This Style Is Called But It Used To Be A Mullet, Not Complaining Tho
Image source: Rose–Nylund
#4 Kinda Fierce, Definitely Flowing
Image source: Tinathelion
#5 Shaved & Now Look Like A Girl, But At Least I Mog Those Who’d Make Fun Of Me With My Hair
Image source: Odd_Werewolf21
#6 My Boyfriend’s Hair
Image source: sylviawelsh
#7 Just Turned 35!
Image source: ry_artwork
#8 People Told Me Everyday “Cut Your Hair” So I Did
Image source: roman9823
#9 A Little Over A Year, Same Elevator
Image source: Primary-Ad4945
#10 How It Started vs. How Its Going
Image source: adudewithanaccount
#11 I Feel Like I Look Like Young Snape With Long Hair And It’s Bad
Image source: Dry-Yam-3744
#12 3.5 Years Progress
Image source: johng_22
#13 Was Told I Should Post Here
Image source: BrownGalvestonWater
#14 My Flow Be Like
Image source: Maxwellium-
#15 Was Told Recently I Have The Hair Of A Greek God
Image source: EdBurgers
#16 24 Years Between These Photos And I Managed To Circle Around To Almost The Same Hair
Image source: m0mbi
#17 Hi
Image source: DealerReal6838
#18 Which Hairstyle Fits Me The Most?
Image source: ScarletScarf_
#19 Celebrating My 30th Birthday This Week, Wanted To Show My Evolution From When I Was 20 :)
Image source: dee_palmtree
#20 I Got Yelled At Yesterday For The Man Bun LOL
Image source: Alex_TheAlex
#21 Super Excited To Be Growing Out My Hair
Image source: Old-Blueberry-7253
#22 Wasn’t The Best At Styling It But I Loved My Journey With Long Hair
Image source: Yoyojelly
#23 Tried A Headband Just Now Jokingly But It Lowkey Fits With The Hair, Guys
Image source: i-like_reddit
#24 Worst Decision I Ever Made
Image source: balaspalac3
#25 From 2023 To 2025
Image source: arditk25
#26 Fiancé And I Just Got Our Engagement Pictures Back!
Image source: RPCT457
#27 We’ve Come A Long Way
Image source: Acoustic-Bird
#28 Update – Got Rejected From A Dream Job Because I Have Non Conventional Male Look
Image source: redseptember1994
#29 I Asked You Guys For Advice A Year Ago. Here’s Me Now:) M20
Image source: Maksiuuu
#30 1.2 Year Hair Growth
Image source: Acrobatic-Job5647
#31 1 Year And 8 Months Of Growth
Image source: -Solitare-
#32 Strawberry Blond
Image source: Major_Call_6147
#33 My Parents Don’t Know I Have Long Hair And I’m About To See Them After 4 Years And A Half Should I Cut It?
Image source: EdilmarVillatoro
#34 Is The Mane Working For Me Or Is It Time For A Chop?
Image source: Professional_Lemon_2
#35 My Boyfriend And I Have Pretty Fierce Flows Pt. 2
Image source: MfsGettingWrecked
#36 I Promise It Gets Way Better 🤍
Image source: AtoriusUchiha
#37 Despite Everyone Warning Me That I Could Look Too Feminine, I Let My Hair Grow. No Regrets
Image source: Pandalf82
#38 The Wait Has Paid Off. Trust The Process Baby
Image source: Ndematteis
#39 How Do We Feel About Crop Tops?
Image source: Xandale_xx
#40 Yesterday Was My 78th Birthday
Image source: gregornot
#41 Up, Or Down?
Image source: gary_mfing_oak
#42 My Ex Really Didn’t Want Me To Grow My Hair Out, I’m So Glad I Trusted My Intuition
Image source: No-Diamond-2412
#43 Never Cutting
Image source: Unusual-Judge-319
#44 6 Month In And I Look Like Lord Farquaad
Image source: No-Couple3134
#45 Cutting My Hair Has Made Me Extremely Depressed…
Image source: CireLadnit
#46 16 Year Old Me Thought This Was A Look
Image source: Illustrious_Kick7887
#47 I’m Sorry Guys :(
Image source: F12_ClrxGus
#48 Circa 9 Months Growth
Image source: Master_Field_4954
