30 Wild And Iconic Ways People Quit Their Jobs, As Shared In This Viral Twitter Thread

Quitting your job can be as scary as it is exciting. Heck, even the mental gymnastics that go into deciding whether or not to move forward can be more daunting than the actual act itself. But when you find yourself at a workplace you utterly hate, what better way to start a new chapter of your life than putting in your two-week notice with your employer?
Conventionally, employees calmly announce their departure, clear out, and move on to bigger adventures. But some workers take the opportunity to spark a little drama and spice things up at the workplace. Whether people are pushed to their breaking points or realize they’re not getting paid enough to tolerate horrible bosses and their antics, the corporate world is full of juicy stories where people theatrically shake things up and say, “I’m out”.
Recently, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @metroadlib went viral after sharing how a woman in her office quit in the most iconic way. After spending a month vacationing in Europe, she tendered her resignation as soon as she came back. “No notice. Just bounced,” the woman wrote. “Her triumph is now office lore.”
The thread immediately became a hit with hundreds of people chiming in with similar tales. Scroll down below to find some of the wildest tweets, upvote your favorite ones, and be sure to share your own stories with us in the comments! Keep reading to also find an in-depth interview with career and interview coach Kyle Elliott, MPA, CHES. Then if you’re interested in even more stories of how workers quit in style, take a look at our earlier post right here.
#1
Image source: lizjune_
#2
Image source: JoeGoodman73
#3
Image source: IlythiaGemini
#4
Image source: mikeybee33
#5
Image source: CrankyPatriot1
#6
Image source: sp_carey
#7
Image source: eeareeyein
#8
Image source: TurtlesongFarm
#9
Image source: HannahKowal
#10
Image source: kim41149994
#11
Image source: ardagrim
#12
Image source: NickiGNC1
#13
Image source: ThierryBrasseu5
#14
Image source: SeanHoover
#15
Image source: SadieLeMoyne
#16
Image source: Holly_Wood0824
#17
Image source: AnnaAnastasia
#18
Image source: BetterWithJava
#19
Image source: a_stone62
#20
Image source: basingsewhaaaat
#21
Image source: fimbulvetr_now
#22
Image source: itsalldhamma
#23
Image source: tomschrupp
#24
Image source: metroadlib
#25
Image source: mairE_keyL
#26
Image source: writerofpages
#27
Image source: jef_fh
#28
Image source: kaaawababy
#29
Image source: OldManDavies
#30
Image source: summerbreeze002
