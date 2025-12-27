Savannah Guthrie: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Savannah Guthrie?

Savannah Clark Guthrie is an American broadcast journalist, celebrated for her poised and incisive interviewing style on national television. Her analytical approach consistently brings clarity to complex issues for millions of viewers.

She became a household name when she stepped into the co-anchor role for NBC News’ Today in July 2012. This pivotal moment launched her into the morning news spotlight.

Early Life and Education

A family focus marked Savannah Clark Guthrie’s early years in Tucson, Arizona, after her family moved from Melbourne, Australia, when she was two years old. Sadly, her father passed away when she was sixteen, a moment that shaped her resilience.

Her path to journalism began at the University of Arizona, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Driven by a thirst for knowledge, she then graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Savannah Clark Guthrie married Michael Feldman in March 2014, following an earlier marriage to BBC News presenter Mark Orchard which ended in 2009.

She shares two children, Vale Guthrie Feldman and Charles Max Feldman, with Feldman. They balance co-parenting with their demanding professional lives.

Career Highlights

Savannah Clark Guthrie’s primary professional contributions center on her role as co-anchor of NBC News’ Today, a position she has held since July 2012. She has conducted high-profile interviews with presidents and global figures, shaping daily national conversations.

Beyond daily news, Guthrie expanded her influence by co-authoring several successful children’s books, including the series Princesses Wear Pants. Her literary ventures highlight a versatile media presence.

Signature Quote

“I’m in the truth business. I hope that’s how people perceive me and that’s what I endeavor to do every single day.”

