50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

by

Trick or treat, pandas! With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start planning your ultimate costume. But if you’re feeling stuck, don’t stress—we’ve got you covered.

We’ve rounded up a collection of creative, funny, and downright impressive costume ideas that people really pulled out all the stops for. And even if you’re not celebrating, stick around to admire the incredible talent and effort that went into these spooky looks. Enjoy!

#1 I Turned Myself Into A Lava Lamp For Halloween

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: Tragopandemonium

#2 Amazon Prime For 2024 Halloween

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: throwbot3001

#3 My Costume This Year

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: thekiddmane

#4 Stone Statue Costume I Put Together Last Year

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: silverz208

#5 What’s The Addams Family Credo?

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: PurpleBookkeeper9054

#6 My Costume Of Edward Scissorhands For Halloween This Year

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: NerdyPrincess83

#7 My Handmade Mothman Costume From This Year

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: Zirofax

#8 My 94-Year-Old Grandpa Is Proving That You’re Never Too Old For Halloween

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: kivuu

#9 I Was Ever Given This Year (The Ship That Got Stuck In The Suez Canal). I Spent The Day Blocking Students In The Hallways

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: captaintrips_1980

#10 My “Star Trek” DS9-Era Ferengi Costume For Halloween. All Mine Besides The Base Prosthetics

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: thetalentedfool

#11 My 2020 Halloween Costume With My Dog

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: Atxflyguy83

#12 I’m An Alien Abducting Some Cows

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: Gaufrier4

#13 My Homemade Costume This Year – I Was A Wine Bottle Opener

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: ties_11

#14 I Made A Burning Witch Costume And Like To Harass The Hateful Hellfire Christians At The Local Halloween Parade. This Year My Husband Joined As A Puritan

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: lux-atomica

#15 “Where’s Ya Paperwork?” My Roz Costume From “Monsters, Inc.”

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: josiemarcellino

#16 No One Recognized My Husband’s Halloween Costume At The Bar. He Was So Disappointed

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: PruneJuiceBLOG

#17 “I’m The Ghost With The Most, Babe.” Happy Halloween

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: mellotune

#18 Happy Halloween From Your Friendly Neighborhood Wild Thing

I grew up loving “Where The Wild Things Are” and decided to try my hand at making a costume this year. I didn’t have time for feet, but I’m happy with my first try! I wanted to share it because it brought me a lot of joy handing out candy last night to see how many people also loved the book!

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: Adherentsofher

#19 Happy October From A Couple Of Bobs In Love

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: jaglever

#20 My 72-Year-Old Mom Having Fun On Halloween

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: WoodpeckerVegetable1

#21 I Spent Over 20 Hours Working On My Halloween Costume. This Is The Result

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: FieldMarshalEpic

#22 Genie From The Lamp On A Magic Carpet

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: myawkwardazn

#23 Some Of My Costumes Of Previous Years. Oswald Cobblepot, Demogorgon, Darth Maul (Genderbender) And Babadook

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: hipunen

#24 All Of My Coworkers Agreed To Dress Up As Smurfs For Halloween. I’m The Only One To Go Through With It

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: Papa_Skittles

#25 My Mom Just Won Her Company’s Halloween Costume Contest As “Fifty Shades Of Gray.” I Also Need Everyone To See Last Year’s Costume When She Was A “Social Butterfly”

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: coreytimes

#26 I Won First Place With My Jack Skellington Costume

It took me 5 hours to do the makeup and hair, and I made the whole costume in a week. I altered the clothes I had to achieve this vision, and it paid off with a cash prize and first place!!

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: AdisPlatypus

#27 Cancer Took My Eye Last Month But Not My Sense Of Humor. I Was Ralphie (A Christmas Story) For Halloween. You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: orbitaltumor

#28 Getting Ready For Halloween Like This

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: RebeccaSeals

#29 This Halloween I’m 8 Months Pregnant, So I Thought I’d Bring Some Body Horror/Levity To The Giant Gut

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: PixieFurious

#30 My Costume This Year

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: feelin_raudi

#31 Some Of My Costumes Throughout The Years

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: BrentTV

#32 Why Not Dressed As A Zoidberg?! I’m Going For A Nice Scuttle On Halloween

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: turdles0848, turdles0848

#33 I Made A Fairy Mushroom Costume For A Halloween Party

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: sumomojess

#34 Clown Check. This Look Was So Much Fun, I’m So Proud Of It

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: illumin_arty

#35 Happy Halloween From Brookhaven Hospital

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: CelesteBosnic

#36 My First Renaissance Fair Costume As Well As Halloween. I Did The Makeup About 4 Times. Wicked Witch! All Done By Myself (I’m A Guy)

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: DustyTentacle

#37 Here’s My Halloween Costume

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: ZOV3NOM, ZOV3NOM

#38 Last Weekend, My Girlfriend And I Won Second Place In A Halloween Contest For Our Homemade “Spirited Away” Costumes

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: ekimrt

#39 I Want To See Your Costumes! Here’s Some Of Mine

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: troxzilla

#40 Dressed Up As A Witch With My Cat

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: peruvian_peo

#41 My Halloween Costume: The May Queen From “Midsommar”

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: terisaurus, terisaurus

#42 For Halloween I Made A Plant Costume

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: 9bombs

#43 My Alaskan Bullworm Costume For Halloween

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: mastiffwitha4

#44 Barbara Maitland

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: ElleMira1327

#45 “Home Alone 2” Homemade Costumes This Year

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: bgavinski, bgavinski

#46 This Family Halloween Tradition Has Been Work. Every Year It Gets Harder And Harder To Pull Off

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: themotheroverload

#47 Our Patty And Selma Costumes From A While Back

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: edie_the_egg_lady

#48 How Did I Do This Halloween?

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: Aclamandanoyster, Aclamandanoyster

#49 My Buddy Had A Halloween Costume Contest At Work Today. I Think He Nailed It

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: cboski

#50 I Wanted To Be Something Cute For Halloween, But My Boyfriend Ruined It

50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Image source: LaffiTaffi5580

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
25 Animals That Were The Star Of The Wedding
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Vintage Hollywood Meets Neko Atsume Featured In Doodle Series
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Times Bumble Conversations Took Such An Unexpected Turn, People Had To Share Them On This Online Group
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Not Afraid To Speak The Truth”: 50 Cent Says He’s Always Been Vocal About Diddy’s Parties
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
‘Somewhere I Would Like To Live’: 38 Awesome Places And Homes Around The World That Actually Exist (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
317 Ancient Skeletons Found Buried Under Abandoned Department Store, Archaeologists Thrilled
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.