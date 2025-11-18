50 Awesome Costumes That Stole The Show On Halloween (New Pics)

Trick or treat, pandas! With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start planning your ultimate costume. But if you’re feeling stuck, don’t stress—we’ve got you covered.
We’ve rounded up a collection of creative, funny, and downright impressive costume ideas that people really pulled out all the stops for. And even if you’re not celebrating, stick around to admire the incredible talent and effort that went into these spooky looks. Enjoy!
#1 I Turned Myself Into A Lava Lamp For Halloween
Image source: Tragopandemonium
#2 Amazon Prime For 2024 Halloween
Image source: throwbot3001
#3 My Costume This Year
Image source: thekiddmane
#4 Stone Statue Costume I Put Together Last Year
Image source: silverz208
#5 What’s The Addams Family Credo?
Image source: PurpleBookkeeper9054
#6 My Costume Of Edward Scissorhands For Halloween This Year
Image source: NerdyPrincess83
#7 My Handmade Mothman Costume From This Year
Image source: Zirofax
#8 My 94-Year-Old Grandpa Is Proving That You’re Never Too Old For Halloween
Image source: kivuu
#9 I Was Ever Given This Year (The Ship That Got Stuck In The Suez Canal). I Spent The Day Blocking Students In The Hallways
Image source: captaintrips_1980
#10 My “Star Trek” DS9-Era Ferengi Costume For Halloween. All Mine Besides The Base Prosthetics
Image source: thetalentedfool
#11 My 2020 Halloween Costume With My Dog
Image source: Atxflyguy83
#12 I’m An Alien Abducting Some Cows
Image source: Gaufrier4
#13 My Homemade Costume This Year – I Was A Wine Bottle Opener
Image source: ties_11
#14 I Made A Burning Witch Costume And Like To Harass The Hateful Hellfire Christians At The Local Halloween Parade. This Year My Husband Joined As A Puritan
Image source: lux-atomica
#15 “Where’s Ya Paperwork?” My Roz Costume From “Monsters, Inc.”
Image source: josiemarcellino
#16 No One Recognized My Husband’s Halloween Costume At The Bar. He Was So Disappointed
Image source: PruneJuiceBLOG
#17 “I’m The Ghost With The Most, Babe.” Happy Halloween
Image source: mellotune
#18 Happy Halloween From Your Friendly Neighborhood Wild Thing
I grew up loving “Where The Wild Things Are” and decided to try my hand at making a costume this year. I didn’t have time for feet, but I’m happy with my first try! I wanted to share it because it brought me a lot of joy handing out candy last night to see how many people also loved the book!
Image source: Adherentsofher
#19 Happy October From A Couple Of Bobs In Love
Image source: jaglever
#20 My 72-Year-Old Mom Having Fun On Halloween
Image source: WoodpeckerVegetable1
#21 I Spent Over 20 Hours Working On My Halloween Costume. This Is The Result
Image source: FieldMarshalEpic
#22 Genie From The Lamp On A Magic Carpet
Image source: myawkwardazn
#23 Some Of My Costumes Of Previous Years. Oswald Cobblepot, Demogorgon, Darth Maul (Genderbender) And Babadook
Image source: hipunen
#24 All Of My Coworkers Agreed To Dress Up As Smurfs For Halloween. I’m The Only One To Go Through With It
Image source: Papa_Skittles
#25 My Mom Just Won Her Company’s Halloween Costume Contest As “Fifty Shades Of Gray.” I Also Need Everyone To See Last Year’s Costume When She Was A “Social Butterfly”
Image source: coreytimes
#26 I Won First Place With My Jack Skellington Costume
It took me 5 hours to do the makeup and hair, and I made the whole costume in a week. I altered the clothes I had to achieve this vision, and it paid off with a cash prize and first place!!
Image source: AdisPlatypus
#27 Cancer Took My Eye Last Month But Not My Sense Of Humor. I Was Ralphie (A Christmas Story) For Halloween. You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out
Image source: orbitaltumor
#28 Getting Ready For Halloween Like This
Image source: RebeccaSeals
#29 This Halloween I’m 8 Months Pregnant, So I Thought I’d Bring Some Body Horror/Levity To The Giant Gut
Image source: PixieFurious
#30 My Costume This Year
Image source: feelin_raudi
#31 Some Of My Costumes Throughout The Years
Image source: BrentTV
#32 Why Not Dressed As A Zoidberg?! I’m Going For A Nice Scuttle On Halloween
Image source: turdles0848, turdles0848
#33 I Made A Fairy Mushroom Costume For A Halloween Party
Image source: sumomojess
#34 Clown Check. This Look Was So Much Fun, I’m So Proud Of It
Image source: illumin_arty
#35 Happy Halloween From Brookhaven Hospital
Image source: CelesteBosnic
#36 My First Renaissance Fair Costume As Well As Halloween. I Did The Makeup About 4 Times. Wicked Witch! All Done By Myself (I’m A Guy)
Image source: DustyTentacle
#37 Here’s My Halloween Costume
Image source: ZOV3NOM, ZOV3NOM
#38 Last Weekend, My Girlfriend And I Won Second Place In A Halloween Contest For Our Homemade “Spirited Away” Costumes
Image source: ekimrt
#39 I Want To See Your Costumes! Here’s Some Of Mine
Image source: troxzilla
#40 Dressed Up As A Witch With My Cat
Image source: peruvian_peo
#41 My Halloween Costume: The May Queen From “Midsommar”
Image source: terisaurus, terisaurus
#42 For Halloween I Made A Plant Costume
Image source: 9bombs
#43 My Alaskan Bullworm Costume For Halloween
Image source: mastiffwitha4
#44 Barbara Maitland
Image source: ElleMira1327
#45 “Home Alone 2” Homemade Costumes This Year
Image source: bgavinski, bgavinski
#46 This Family Halloween Tradition Has Been Work. Every Year It Gets Harder And Harder To Pull Off
Image source: themotheroverload
#47 Our Patty And Selma Costumes From A While Back
Image source: edie_the_egg_lady
#48 How Did I Do This Halloween?
Image source: Aclamandanoyster, Aclamandanoyster
#49 My Buddy Had A Halloween Costume Contest At Work Today. I Think He Nailed It
Image source: cboski
#50 I Wanted To Be Something Cute For Halloween, But My Boyfriend Ruined It
Image source: LaffiTaffi5580
