Upload Your Favourite Photos Taken In Canada

After living in Toronto for 30 years, it’s sadly easy to forget that you’re from one of our planet’s most gorgeous countries. Leaving the big city to experience the beautiful True North will teach you hard and fast that wherever you turn in this great country, something beautiful is to be had.

I’d like to share some amateur photos of our gorgeous home from my perspective, and I would love to see yours too.

#1 Afternoon Ripples

#2 (the Real) Winter In Toronto

#3 Maple Leaf In Mushroom, Vancouver Canada

#4 Morning Arrival

#5 Red Tree, Toronto

#6 Crow Bay Color

#7 Dog On Water, Vancouver

#8 Boat At Sunset, Vancouver Canada

#9 Rocky Shores~ Waterton Lakes National Park, Alberta

#10 Lupin, Near Georgeville, Quebec

#11 Racoons In Bc

#12 View Of Halifax Waterfront In Full Moon!!!

#13 Yellow Shafted Northern Flicker

#14 Banff – Lake Louise

#15 Memories Of Our Childhood – Brossard, Qc

#16 Vancouver Beach Textures

#17 Couple At Sunset

#18 Kamloops At Sunset

#19 Micro Mushrooms of Vancouver

#20 Boat On Water Colour, Vancouver Canada

#21 Montreal

#22 One Summer Night Downtown, Vancouver Bc by kiimvogel

#23 Oh, Hey November!

#24 Whale Watching Tofino – Bc

#25 What The Concrete Saw: Red Leaves, Vancouver Canada

#26 Maple Leaves In Autumn, Vancouver Canada

#27 Off Gird Self Built Houses In One Of The Islands Of Bc

#28 King City, Ontario

#29 Canadian Winter – Niagara Falls, On

#30 Tofino – Bc

#31 Hornby Island, Bc

#32 Vancouver Waterfront

#33 Tofino, Vancouver Island

#34 The Bay And The Mountains, Comox, Vancouver Island, B.c. 2012

#35 Lone Mushroom (squamish Bc)

#36 Beach In The City, I Miss Summer! (jericho Beach)

#37 The Outskirts Of Toronto, Bloor West

#38 Solitude – Vancouver Bc

#39 Parc Du Bic, Quebec, Canada.

#40 Le Fleuve St-laurent à Contrecoeur.

#41 A Leaf On The Sidewalk

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
