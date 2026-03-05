Who Is Nick E. Tarabay? Everything to Know About the ‘Spartacus’ Actor

With the critical success of the sequel series, Nick E. Tarabay became one of television’s breakthrough actors in 2025. Tarabay’s journey from the Middle East to Hollywood underscores the power of persistence, versatility, and authenticity in the ever-changing entertainment landscape. While many viewers first noticed him in Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Tarabay’s acting career began in 2000.
In the past two decades, Nick E. Tarabay has done considerably well in film and television. Beyond the sand, blood, and glory of the Spartacus series, there’s a lot more that new and old fans might not know about the Lebanese-American actor. Here are five facts about Nick E. Tarabay you probably didn’t know.
1. Nick E. Tarabay Was Born in Beirut
Nick E. Tarabay was born Emad Tarabay (عماد تاراباي) in Beirut, Lebanon, on August 28, 1975. He comes from a large family, comprising his parents, siblings, cousins, uncles, and aunts. Despite his relative success in Hollywood, Tarabay has deep roots and connections back in Lebanon. Born and raised in Beirut, Tarabay’s early life was shaped by both rich cultural traditions and the realities of growing up in a country marked by conflict.
2. He Began His Career as a Clothing Salesman
After completing high school, Tarabay made a pivotal decision. The then-young Tarabay moved to New York, hoping to pursue a career in the fashion industry. During his early days in New York, Tarabay worked as a clothing salesman for high-end brands like Gucci and Hugo Boss. However, he also discovered a new passion during this time. He began taking acting classes at the T. Schreiber Studio. To help with experience, he also began performing in Off-Off-Broadway theater productions.
3. Nick E. Tarabay’s Breakthrough Role was as Ashur in the Spartacus Franchise
Audiences who have followed Nick E. Tarabay throughout his acting career point to Spartacus as his breakout role. In the original Spartacus: Blood and Sand (2010–2012) and its related miniseries and sequels, Tarabay played Ashur. His character was a gladiator turned schemer whose intelligence and moral ambiguity made him one of the most compelling figures in the Spartacus universe.
Ashur wasn’t just another villain. He was a character of contradictions—wounded, opportunistic, and dangerously clever. Tarabay’s performance earned him a devoted fan base and critical recognition. Known for his sharp delivery and emotional range, Tarabay’s Ashur stood out in a cast full of intense, larger-than-life personalities.
4. His Early Television Projects Helped Propel His Career
Although he has worked in both the big and small screens, Nick E. Tarabay made his screen debut on television. Interestingly, his first role, albeit uncredited, was in HBO’s award-winning rom-com drama Sex and the City. Tarabay was cast as a dancer in an episode (“Where There’s Smoke…”) in 2000.
He followed that performance with a guest appearance in the HBO crime drama series The Sopranos, where he played Matush in three episodes from 2001 to 2004. In The Sopranos, he was credited with his birth name, Emad Tarabay. Tarabay also guest-starred in CSI: Miami in 2007 before landing his first major role as Axel Finet in Starz’s drama series Crash. His character appeared only in the first season.
5. Other Major Projects Nick E. Tarabay is Known
Nick E. Tarabay’s career didn’t begin or end with the Spartacus franchise. After Crash and Spartacus: Blood and Sand, Tarabay guest-starred in The CW’s Arrow. He portrayed Digger Harkness/Captain Boomerang in three episodes of the show, appearing in 2014 and 2017. In 2014, Tarabay also starred in Person of Interest, then Longmire (2015), and Castle (2016). In 2017, he landed a recurring role on The Expanse and, in 2021, notably guest-starred on MacGyver.
That same year, he portrayed Eclipso in Stargirl, joining the show in its second season. On the big screen, Tarabay made his debut as a Klingon in J. J. Abrams’ 2013 Star Trek Into Darkness. He landed his biggest film project with Pacific Rim: Uprising in 2018, followed by a voice role in Wendell & Wild. Judging by the scale of production and budget, Nick E. Tarabay’s biggest movie project to date is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey (2026).
Follow Us