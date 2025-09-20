8 Greek Mythology Movies to Watch Before Christopher Nolan’s Epic Adaptation of ‘The Odyssey’

For decades, Hollywood has made countless Greek mythology movies that have offered something unique. These have either been a direct adaptation of a myth, a loose retelling, or a stylistic homage to gods, heroes, and legendary battles that transcend time. While not every adaptation has sat well with critics and historians, they’ve served as entertainment and a gateway into one of history’s most enduring storytelling traditions.
With a reputation for making classical films, Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey movie is one of the most anticipated, even for non-epic audiences. Nolan will likely combine his signature cerebral style with the larger-than-life adventures of Odysseus. If you’re new to or a lover of Greek mythology, here are essential Greek mythology movies to watch before Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey hits theaters in 2026.
1. Ulysses (1954)
IMDb: 6.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 61%
For audiences who enjoy classic cinematic movies, the 1954 fantasy-adventure movie Ulysses is a great place to start. The movie is an Italian adaptation of Homer’s epic poem The Odyssey, albeit starring the late American actor Kirk Douglas as the legendary Greek hero Odysseus (known as Ulysses in Latin). Unlike some modern retellings that heavily reinterpret the myths, Ulysses sticks closely to Homer’s narrative. It is essentially a classic edition of the same story that Christopher Nolan’s movie is centered on. Ulysses is a direct way to familiarize oneself with the myth’s structure, characters, and major events. Ulysses captures most of Odysseus’s iconic trials in one film.
2. Jason and the Argonauts (1963)
IMDb: 7.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
To date, Jason and the Argonauts (1963) remains one of the most celebrated adventure films ever made. The same is true, especially for Greek mythology audiences and fans. The movie was directed by Don Chaffey and brought to life with Ray Harryhausen’s groundbreaking stop-motion special effects.
Jason and the Argonauts tells the legendary story of Jason (portrayed by Todd Armstrong), a young hero who sets out on a perilous voyage to retrieve the Golden Fleece. One of two reasons to watch Jason and the Argonauts is that, like Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey, this film’s story is rooted in ancient Greek epic tradition. Its plot is loosely based on Apollonius Rhodius’s 3rd-century BC Greek epic poem The Argonautica. Also, it’s a perfect primer on the episodic, quest-driven storytelling style that defines The Odyssey.
3. Clash of the Titans (1981)
IMDb: 6.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 63%
The Desmond Davis-directed 1981 Clash of the Titans is one of the greatest Greek mythology movies ever made. Its storyline is loosely based on the Greek myth of Perseus. Clash of the Titans follows Perseus (Harry Hamlin), the mortal son of Zeus (Laurence Olivier), who embarks on a perilous quest to rescue Princess Andromeda (Judi Bowker) from the deadly sea monster, Kraken.
The 1981 Clash of the Titans is a must-watch before Nolan’s The Odyssey, as it fully immerses audiences in the rich tapestry of ancient Greek myths. While The Odyssey will focus on Odysseus’s journey, Clash of the Titans offers a similar theme centered around divine interference, epic quests, and encounters with fantastical creatures. For a modern take on the story, audiences can also opt to watch the 2010 remake of the same name, starring Sam Worthington (as Perseus), Gemma Arterton (as Io), Ralph Fiennes (as Hades), and Liam Neeson (as Zeus).
4. Hercules (1997)
IMDb: 7.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 83%
Disney’s Hercules (1997) is an animated musical comedy-adventure that reimagines the ancient Greek myth of the demigod Heracles in a lighthearted, family-friendly way. The film follows Hercules, the son of Zeus and Hera, who is stripped of his godhood as a baby by Hades. Hercules is raised on Earth among mortals while being blessed with superhuman strength.
As an adult, he sets out on a journey to prove himself as a true hero and earn back his place on Mount Olympus. Despite Hercules’s comedic and heavily sanitized approach, it introduces viewers to some of the most recognizable figures in Greek mythology. These include Zeus, Hades, the Muses, and the concept of divine intervention.
5. Troy (2004)
IMDb: 7.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 53%
For many of today’s older movie audiences, Troy was their first live-action introduction to Greek mythology on the big screen. Based loosely on Homer’s Iliad, the Wolfgang Petersen-directed Troy dramatizes the events of the Trojan War, with Brad Pitt portraying the fierce warrior Achilles. While not entirely faithful to the source material, Troy delivers on large-scale battles, political intrigue, and the tragic destiny that befalls many of its characters.
6. 300 (2006)
IMDb: 7.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 61%
Zack Snyder’s 300 movie is a highly stylized action film based on Frank Miller and Lynn Varley’s 1998 comic book limited series. The series was, in turn, inspired by the historical Battle of Thermopylae. While 300 is based on a real battle, its characters are framed like figures from myth. 300 mirrors The Odyssey, as both stories celebrate bravery, resilience, and strategic cunning in the face of overwhelming adversity. Unarguably, 300’s heightened visuals, larger-than-life antagonists, and godlike imagery echo the tone of epic Greek myths.
7. Immortals (2011)
IMDb: 6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 50%
Immortals (2011) is set in a myth-inspired version of ancient Greece. The movie brings together elements from different myths, particularly the legend of Theseus (Henry Cavill), the Titanomachy, and the Minotaur (Robert Maillet), into a high-stakes battle between mortals and gods. Its plot follows the mortal Theseus, chosen by the gods to stop King Hyperion (Mickey Rourke) from unleashing a weapon capable of destroying humanity. Theseus’s tale is rooted in Greek mythology, particularly his role as a hero favored by the gods.
8. The Return (2024)
IMDb: 6.2/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 78%
A more recent entry in the list of Greek mythology movies is Uberto Pasolini’s 2024 movie The Return. The movie offers a stripped-down adaptation of the final chapters of Homer’s Odyssey. It centers on Odysseus’s return to Ithaca after the Trojan War. He’s portrayed not as a triumphant hero but as a war-weary, scarred, deeply human figure.
Ralph Fiennes delivers a powerful performance as a fragile yet formidable Odysseus. On the other hand, actress Juliette Binoche brings depth and resilience to her portrayal of Penelope. With the countdown to Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey underway, these 8 Greek mythology movies are a must-watch for true epic fans.
