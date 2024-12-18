8 Times Ralph Fiennes Delivered Oscar-Worthy Performances

English actor Ralph Fiennes has consistently delivered Oscar-worthy performances throughout his decades-long career. He’s regarded as one of his generation’s finest actors. Fiennes, an alumnus of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), began his career in theater after his graduation in 1985.
Although widely known for being cast in villainy roles, Ralph Fiennes’ versatility has seen him cast in several other roles across genres. His performances also haven’t gone unrecognized, having received accolades, including two Academy Awards nominations, BAFTAs, Golden Globe Awards, and several others. In recognition of his contribution to cinema, here are 8 of Ralph Fiennes’ Oscar-worthy performances.
1. Schindler’s List
Ralph Fiennes made his screen debut in 1990 on television and his feature debut in 1992. The following year, he delivered his first Oscar-worthy performance in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 Oscar-winning film Schindler’s List. Fiennes was cast in a supporting role, portraying Austrian SS functionary and war criminal Amon Göth. His character, Amon Goeth, was the chilling and sadistic SS officer and commandant of the Plaszów concentration camp.
Ralph Fiennes’s performance was absolutely haunting. He embodied the character with pure evil and a terrifying sense of realism. His layered portrayal made Goeth more than just a villain but a symbol of the horrors of the Holocaust. The Academy nominated Fiennes for Best Supporting Actor, and rightly so. His performance in Schindler’s List stood out for its emotional intensity and how deeply it stayed with viewers long after the credits rolled. However, at the 66th Academy Awards, Fiennes lost the nomination to Tommy Lee Jones for The Fugitive.
2. Quiz Show
In another brilliant performance in his early screen career, Ralph Fiennes portrays Charles Van Doren in the 1994 historical mystery-drama Quiz Show. Based on true events, the movie centers around the scandal surrounding the 1950s TV game show Twenty-One. On the show, producers fed answers to contestants to manipulate outcomes for higher ratings. Fiennes’ Charles Van Doren was a charming and intelligent Columbia University instructor.
Van Doren is caught in a moral conflict when participating in the deception. Ralph Fiennes’ ability to transform Van Doren into a tragically relatable figure was another Oscar-worthy performance. Fiennes captured Charles Van Doren’s initial innocence, the allure of fame, and his gradual unraveling as the guilt consumed him. Although Ralph Fiennes didn’t receive an Academy Awards nomination, his performance remains a masterclass in delivering complexity and emotional resonance.
3. The English Patient
In Anthony Minghella’s 1996 epic romantic war drama The English Patient, Ralph Fiennes is cast in the lead role, portraying Count László de Almásy. The character is a Hungarian cartographer whose life becomes entangled in a passionate and tragic love affair during World War II. Almásy is introduced as a severely burned patient being cared for by a French-Canadian WWII Royal Canadian Army Medical Corps combat nurse, Hana (Juliette Binoche). Almásy’s heartbreaking love story with Katharine Clifton (Kristin Scott Thomas) unfolds through a series of flashbacks.
Ralph Fiennes masterfully portrayed Almásy’s transformation, showcasing the character’s guilt, pain, and vulnerability. The English Patient received 12 Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (for Ralph Fiennes), Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. Ralph Fiennes again lost his nomination, losing to Geoffrey Rush for his performance in Shine. However, Fiennes’ performance remains one of the most celebrated aspects of The English Patient.
4. The Constant Gardener
In one of his underrated performances, Ralph Fiennes plays Justin Quayle in the 2005 thriller drama The Constant Gardener. His character is that of a mild-mannered British diplomat stationed in Kenya. However, his life is upended after his Amnesty International activist wife, Tessa Quayle (Rachel Weisz), is brutally murdered.
To uncover the truth behind her death, Justin transforms from a reserved bureaucrat into a determined investigator. His journey leads him to uncover a web of corruption involving pharmaceutical companies and government complexities in exploiting vulnerable populations. The Constant Gardener was a critical and commercial success, with critics praising Ralph Fiennes’ ability to authentically convey Justin Quayle’s transformation.
5. Harry Potter Film Series
In terms of Box Office earnings, Ralph Fiennes’ biggest project has been the Harry Potter film series. Before being adapted into a film series, the J. K. Rowling novels were already bestselling. As the primary antagonist, Ralph Fiennes’s portrayal of the dark wizard Lord Voldemort is flawless. None could have breathed life into that particular Rowling character like Fiennes did. Despite being one of the franchise’s central characters, the character first appeared in the fourth installment, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005).
In a franchise filled with magical spectacle, Ralph Fiennes’ portrayal of Voldemort grounded him as a character with real motivations and fears. Unarguably, Ralph Fiennes dominated every scene he was in. Although no actor from the franchise was ever nominated for an Oscar in an acting category, Ralph Fiennes’ portrayal of Voldemort remains one of modern cinema’s most iconic villain performances.
6. Coriolanus
Coriolanus was another milestone in Ralph Fiennes’ career, as it was his feature directorial debut. Fiennes played the titular role in the film adaptation of the famous William Shakespeare tragedy. As Caius Martius Coriolanus, Fiennes delivers a powerhouse performance as the proud and complex Roman general. Coriolanus’ disdain for the common people and inability to navigate political intrigue leads to his tragic downfall. Ralph Fiennes excelled in conveying Coriolanus’ internal conflict. Supported by Gerard Butler, Vanessa Redgrave, Brian Cox, and Jessica Chastain, Fiennes showed his ease in portraying a Roman general after playing the dark Lord Voldemort. Although a commercial flop, Coriolanus received generally positive reviews.
7. The Grand Budapest Hotel
Ralph Fiennes led the star-studded cast of Wes Anderson’s 2014 comedy-drama The Grand Budapest Hotel. He played the meticulous and somewhat eccentric Monsieur Gustave H., the legendary concierge of the Grand Budapest Hotel. Gustave H. is dedicated to the hotel’s impeccable service and his older, wealthy female clientele. The character becomes embroiled in a murder mystery, a stolen Renaissance painting, and the looming political turmoil of pre-war Europe.
Ralph Fiennes’ performance stood out amongst others for his incredible range as an actor. Fiennes’ Gustave H. character transitioned seamlessly between slapstick comedy, tender moments of introspection, and bursts of controlled chaos. Surprisingly, despite The Grand Budapest Hotel receiving nine Academy Awards nominations, Ralph Fiennes’ Oscar-worthy performance didn’t get a nod from the Academy.
8. Conclave
If ever there’s doubt about Ralph Fiennes’ versatility and acting range, he silenced it all with his portrayal of a Cardinal in the 2024 Conclave. Cast as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, Fiennes’ character is the Dean of the College of Cardinals. Following the sudden death of the Pope, Cardinal Thomas Lawrence is charged with overseeing the secretive and politically charged process of electing a new Pope. At his finest, Fiennes delivers a compelling and memorable performance, receiving special critical praise for it. It is an Oscar-worthy performance, with several audiences and commentators believing the performance worthy of a nomination and Ralph Fiennes‘ long-awaited win.
