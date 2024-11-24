Olivia Colman’s Top 7 Oscar-Worthy Performances

For many years, Olivia Colman was one of Hollywood’s most underrated English actresses. Not one to shy away from roles, Colman has played various film and television characters across genres. Colman, who turned 50 in 2024, has starred in over 120 projects on the small and big screens.
Olivia Colman’s ability to embody her characters has made her a fan-favorite, irrespective of whether she’s cast in a lead or supporting role. Having made her screen debut in 2000, Colman has received numerous accolades from the Oscars and BAFTAs to the Emmys. With three Oscars to her credit, here are Olivia Colman’s top 7 movies in which she truly delivered Oscar-worthy performances.
1. Tyrannosaur
The 2011 British drama Tyrannosaur was directed by Paddy Considine, who is famous today for playing Rhaenyra’s father, King Viserys I Targaryen, in HBO’s House of the Dragon. Considine and Olivia Colman have collaborated on five projects in acting and directorial capacity. In Tyrannosaur, Olivia Colman played the female lead, Hannah. The character is introduced as a devoutly religious woman who works in a charity shop. Hannah’s kindness and warmth initially starkly contrasted with Peter Mullan’s character.
Mullan plays the protagonist, Joseph, who is introduced as a violent and troubled man. As the story unfolds, Hannah’s own struggles, including a deeply abusive marriage, are revealed. Colman’s Hannah becomes a pivotal figure in Tyrannosaur, forming a complex and emotionally charged relationship with Joseph. Although Tyrannosaur flew under the radar internationally, it was widely acclaimed. Olivia Colman won the World Cinema Special Jury Prize for Breakout Performance at the Sundance Film Festival and Best Actress at the British Independent Film Awards.
2. Hyde Park on Hudson
Olivia Colman is the only mainstream actress to have portrayed HM Queen Elizabeth II and her mother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. She famously portrayed the former on Netflix’s historical drama series, The Crown. In the 2012 historical drama Hyde Park on Hudson, Colman portrayed Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. Although cast in a supporting role in the movie, Colman’s portrayal of the British Queen was phenomenal.
Hyde Park on Hudson is set during King George VI (Samuel West) and Queen Elizabeth’s visit to the United States in 1939. The visit was important to King George VI as he sought America’s support in a future war with Germany. In America, the King and Queen stayed with President Franklin D. Roosevelt (portrayed by Bill Murray)at his home in Hyde Park, New York. Colman portrayed the Queen Mother as she navigated the challenges of diplomacy and cultural differences during the historic meeting.
3. The Favourite
Olivia Colman’s performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2018 satirical absurdist period comedy show The Favourite finally got the Academy’s nod. Colman is cast as Queen Anne, the frail and emotionally complex monarch of early 18th-century Britain. Colman’s performance captured Queen Anne’s vulnerability, eccentricity, and the power struggles around her. The Queen’s confidante, advisor, and lover, Sarah Churchill (portrayed by Rachel Weisz), rules Britain with her growing influence over the Queen.
However, things begin to fall apart after Sarah Churchill’s young and poor cousin, Abigail Hill (portrayed by Emma Stone), arrives at the palace searching for employment. As Abigail grows closer to Queen Anne, she and Sarah compete for the Queen’s affection and influence. Thanks to Olivia Colman’s Academy Awards nomination, the actress won the Oscar for Best Actress at the 91st Academy Awards. Colman also received several accolades from other major award associations.
4. The Father
Two years later, Olivia Colman got her second Oscar nomination for her performance in The Father (2020). Colman played Anne, the loving and caring daughter of the film’s protagonist, Anthony (Anthony Hopkins). Anne struggles to balance her own life while caring for her aging father, who is suffering from dementia. Colman’s performance beautifully conveyed the emotional weight of supporting a loved one with a degenerative condition. In addition to her Oscar nomination, Olivia Colman also received a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination.
5. The Lost Daughter
The 2021 The Lost Daughter was actress Maggie Gyllenhaal’s feature directorial debut. The movie’s story was based on Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel. In The Lost Daughter, Olivia Colman was cast as the film’s protagonist, Leda Caruso. The character is introduced as a middle-aged college professor and renowned translator. Leda is on a solo vacation in Greece, where she becomes obsessed with a young mother, Nina (Dakota Johnson), and her daughter. As the story unfolds, Leda’s own memories of motherhood and the struggles she faced raising her daughters resurface. Olivia Colman portrayed the character with a blend of vulnerability, guilt, and emotional intensity.
6. Empire of Light
Renowned British filmmaker Sam Mendes directed, wrote, and co-produced the 2022 romantic drama Empire of Light. Olivia Colman leads the cast as Hilary Small, the duty manager of a local cinema, Empire Cinema, who struggles with bipolar disorder. Her condition stems from her loneliness and past trauma. Besides dealing with mental health issues, Hilary is also having an extramarital affair with her boss, Donald Ellis (Colin Firth).
However, things change when the Black British Stephen Murray (Micheal Ward) begins working at the cinema. Colman’s character becomes central to the movie’s plot as she forms a complex relationship with Stephen, her younger co-worker. Set in 1980, the events occur against the backdrop of racial tensions and societal change. For her performance, Olivia Colman was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards.
7. Wicked Little Letters
Wicked Little Letters’ plot centers around a mysterious letter writer. While this is nowhere close to the civility of Netflix Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown, Littlehampton’s quiet town is confused when its townspeople begin receiving hate mails. Olivia Colman led the 2023 British black comedy cast, playing Edith Swan. Set in 1920, Wicked Little Letters is based on the true story of the Littlehampton libels.
Edith Swan becomes a central figure in the investigation as suspicions and accusations arise. In the film, Colman’s character contrasts sharply with Jessie Buckley’s character, Rose Gooding. Rose is a free-spirited and rebellious woman wrongly accused of being the letter writer. Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley received special praise for their performance and chemistry. If you enjoyed reading Olivia Colman’s Oscar-worthy roles, check out these actors who faded away after winning an Oscar.
