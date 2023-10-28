Colin Andrew Firth CBE is one of the most famous and successful actors in England. Firth who is an English actor and producer was born on 10 September 1960 in the village of Grayshott, Hampshire, to mother, Shirley Jean and father, David Norman Lewis Firth. At the early age of 10, Firth began attending drama workshops, and by 14 had decided to be a professional actor. Colin Firth gained widespread attention following his portrayal of Mr Darcy in the 1995 television adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. His appearance in the television drama, Pride and Prejudice led to roles in more prominent films such as The English Patient, Shakespeare in Love, Bridget Jones’s Diary, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Girl with a Pearl Earring among others.
In 2008 Firth also made an appearance in the famous musical comedy Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! in 2018. Other notable movie appearances of Colin Firth include The King’s Speech which won him the Academy Award for Best Actor, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011), Kingsman: The Secret Service and its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Mary Poppins Returns, 1917, and Supernova. When it comes to accolades Firth is the recipient of quite a number, including an Academy Award, two British Academy Film Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. Firth was appointed a CBE by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for his services to drama in 2011.
Colin Firth’s Parents Were College Lecturers
As mentioned earlier Firth was born to mother, Shirley Jean and father, David Norman Lewis Firth. His mother was a comparative religion lecturer at King Alfred’s College which is now the University of Winchester. His father David was a history lecturer at King Alfred’s and an education officer for the Nigerian Government.
He Originally Turned Down The Role In Bridget Jones’s Diary
Many might find it shocking but Firth initially turned down the role in Bridget Jones’s Diary. His role as Mark Darcy is one of his most memorable roles. He has previously stated”I started off thinking there was no way in with that character. I originally turned it down, because I didn’t think.”
Colin Has Lived In Nigeria
As a child, Firth spent some years in Nigeria due to his parents’ work. Since his dad and mom were teachers overseas his family travelled often. During their time in Nigeria, Colin’s mother gave birth to his younger sister Kate Firth.
His Parents Were Disappointed That He Chose Acting Over Going To School
When your parents are academics it’s no surprise they would be disappointed you would choose acting over school. In an interview, the actor stated, “They were disappointed and alarmed. I kept hanging in by the skin of my teeth,”. However, to placate his parents Firth attended the Montgomery of Alamein Secondary School.
He Has A Son Who’s An Actor
In 1989, Firth began a relationship with Canadian actress Meg Tilly. In 1990 The couple had a son together, William Joseph Firth. William who is an actor has made appearances in movies such as Spider-Man, Bridget Jones’s Baby, and Suddenly Now. In 2016 William also appeared in Bridget Jones’s Baby alongside his father.
Colin Firth Has an Interesting Relationship History
From 1989 to 1994 Colin dated Valmont costar Meg Tilly, afterwards he had an off-screen romantic relationship with Pride and Prejudice costar Jennifer Ehle. In 1997, Firth married Italian producer Livia Giuggioli. They have two sons, Luca and Matteo. In 2020, Colin was linked to Joanna Gosling, a BBC newsreader. The pair were spotted going for a stroll in a West London park.
Colin Firth Speaks Fluent Italian
It may come as a surprise to some but the Hampshire-born actor can speak Italian. He picked up the language during his marriage to Italian producer Livia Giuggioli. In a speech at the Venice Film Festival! he got to show off his skills.
There Is A Statue Of Firth In London
In 2013, a statue of Mr. Darcy, the character played by Firth in Pride and Prejudice, was installed in Serpentine Lake in London’s Hyde Park. The sculpture is meant to pay tribute to the BBC’s beloved 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen‘s Pride and Prejudice. The 12-foot fiberglass statue which closely resembles Firth, stands tall out of the water at London’s Hyde Park.
He Co-Founded A Production Company
In 2012, he co-founded the production company Raindog Films. Firth is a co-founder alongside music industry veteran Ged Doherty. In 2015, he served as a producer for Eye in the Sky through his production company.