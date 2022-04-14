Sylvester Powell has been in the entertainment industry for about a decade, but things have really started to take off for him within the last few years. He got his first big opportunity when he was cast in a Facebook series called Five Points. However, his career really took a positive turn in 2022 when he was cast as Jessie Raymond in the series All American: Homecoming which is a spin-off of All American. In the role, Sylvester plays a college baseball player who attends a fictional HBCU called Bringston University. Although it seems like everything in his life is going well on the surface, he’s dealing with a lot of personal turmoil. Sylvester’s ability to portray the character has been getting him a lot of attention and people are looking forward to seeing what else he can do. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Sylvester Powell.
1. He Is A Chicago Native
Sylvester was born and raised in Chicago and he comes from a very close-knit family. His mom signed him for acting classes when he was in elementary school although it would still take him several years to develop a genuine interest in acting. He moved to Los Angeles when he was 21 and he’s lived there ever since.
2. He Loves Fashion
No matter what Sylvester does, you can bet that he’s going to look good while doing it. He has a great sense of style and he loves being able to share his personality with the world through his clothing. Sylvester doesn’t shy away from getting creative with his fashion choices and he looks stylish for every occasion.
3. He Was A Talented Athlete
Becoming an actor wasn’t always the first thing on Sylvester’s mind. Instead, he spent his childhood being focused on sports. He was especially good at gymnastics and he even won a gold medal in the Junior Olympics. Even though his days as a competitive athlete are over, Sylvester still likes to stay active.
4. He Made His TV Debut In CSI
At this point in his career, Sylvester hasn’t had a lot of big roles. However, he has gotten the chance to be part of some very big projects. His first on-screen appearance, which was in 2012, was in an episode of CSI: NY. He has also been in other popular shows such as Criminal Minds.
5. He Has Close Relationships With His Siblings
Sylvester comes from a close family and he takes lots of pride in being the oldest child. During an interview with Voyage LA, Sylvester said, ” My siblings are a major part of my life. A big reason as to why I am so driven to be great. I’m the oldest and I know that they’re watching me. I love being able to have their favorite actors and actresses FaceTime them or sign something for me to give them. It gives me great joy to be able to do things like that for them all while doing something that I love.”
6. He’s A Private Person
When it comes to his career, Sylvester is the kind of actor who is willing to put it all out there. However, when it comes to his personal life he has taken a more subtle approach. Sylvester likes to keep all of the focus on his work and he hasn’t shared much information about his private life. That doesn’t look like it’s going to change.
7. His Faith Is Important To Him
Things in Sylvester’s career haven’t always been easy, but he’s always refused to give up. He credits his faith in God for giving him that kind of determination. Sylvester told Voyage LA, “At a young age, my dad used to take me to church on Sunday. So when times got hard for me, one of the many things that would uplift me was knowing the blessings that God has in store for me.”
8. He’s Worked With Big Brands
Being an actor is what most people know Sylvester for, but what some don’t realize is that he also has professional modeling experience. Over the years, he has done print and commercial ads and he’s gotten to work with some well-known companies along the way including Asics.
9. He Isn’t Afraid to Try New Things
Part of the reason why Sylvester has been so successful is because he isn’t afraid to step outside of his comfort zone and try something different. This ability means that he welcomes new opportunities even when they may be challenging. Hopefully, this mindset will take him even further.
10. He Is Grateful For Everyone Who Has Helped Him In His Journey
Sylvester has been very fortunate to have lots of people support him over the years, and that isn’t something he takes for granted. In his conversation with Voyage LA, he said, “I am a product of a lot of different sacrifices that my loved ones have made In order for me to be where I am today. I wouldn’t be me without everyone who has been in my corner helping me out along the way.”