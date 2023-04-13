7 Things You Didn’t Know About The White Lotus’ Adam DiMarco

Thanks to his role as the complex Albie in HBO’s hit show The White Lotus, Adam DiMarco is the talk of the town in Hollywood. With several roles across the industry, he is recognized as a talented rising star. He was one of the fan-favourites from The White Lotus season 2, and fans hope to see more of him in the future.
What’s interesting is that DiMarco has been in the industry for over a decade but his portrayal of Albie gave him the global recognition he deserves. As a result, fans of the show are curious to learn more about the actor. Until his next project, here are seven facts you probably didn’t know about The White Lotus‘ star Adam DiMarco.
7. Adam DiMarco Is a Canadian of Italian Descent
DiMarco was born in Ontario, Canada. Just like his character Albie on The White Lotus, he’s half-Italian. That’s just one of the many reasons why DiMarco was a perfect fit for the role. This relatability with Albie’s character immensely helped DiMarco prepare for the role as well as capture the Italian spirit. “When I got the breakdown of the character, it was really in my wheelhouse. I just related so much to the character on so many levels. He’s half Italian, I’m half Italian, even our names are weirdly similar.”
6. He Began Acting in Elementary School
DiMarco’s first acting experience was back in elementary school when he participated in a school play. It was The Trial of Alice in Wonderland, and this was his first stage performance. As DiMarco recalls, it was nerve-wracking, and he was scared he would forget his lines.
5. He Has Been in the Entertainment Industry for More Than Ten Years
Adam DiMarco has been actively acting since his early 20s. He has more than a decade of experience in the entertainment industry, playing minor roles in different shows and even starring in a few hit shows. After his outstanding performance as Albie, the next decade will likely be the most important one in DiMarco’s career.
4. Adam DiMarco Starred in Netflix’s Show The Order
Some fans might recognize DiMarco from a Netflix hit show called, The Order. It’s a horror drama series following a college student who joins a secret society and embarks on a mission to avenge his mother, ultimately landing in an underground world of dark magic and monsters. DiMarco plays one of the main characters, Randall Carpio, who has the power to transform into a werewolf. The show provided DiMarco the opportunity to display his top-notch acting skills and gain a loyal fan base.
3. He Dropped Out of University to Pursue Acting
Another fact you probably didn’t know about Adam DiMarco is that he studied life sciences before becoming an actor. He enrolled at McMaster University in Ontario but dropped out after one year to pursue his dreams. That’s when he moved to Vancouver and enrolled in Vancouver Film School to study acting. He once said in an interview, “I went to university for a year, studying life sciences, and I was just deeply unhappy.”
2. The White Lotus Is His Most Notable Role Yet
Although he’s already an established actor, it was HBO’s The White Lotus that skyrocketed DiMarco to fame. His portrayal of the ultimate “nice guy” Albie got DiMarco the popularity he truly deserves. It’s also his most notable role yet.
DiMarco considers The White Lotus to be one of the greatest lessons in his career. It was also a unique chance to grow and evolve as an actor. He explained, “There was a lot of learning and growing. Now, the next time it happens, I’ll have this experience to compare it to. I also grew a lot as an actor working with this cast. F. Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu [Richardson]… they’re all just such amazing, awarded actors. Also, talking to Mike White about my insecurities. He convinced me that no, you belong at the table with them as well. It was pretty reaffirming.”
1. Adam DiMarco Got His Start at Disney
One of the most interesting facts you didn’t know about Adam DiMarco is that he got his acting debut in a Disney movie. He starred opposite Debby Ryan in the Disney movie Radio Rebel, where he played Ryan’s love interest. After that, he also had a minor role in another Disney project called Zapped, where he played Zendaya‘s older stepbrother. One thing’s for sure; the future is bright for the talented young actor and fans are looking forward to his next project.
