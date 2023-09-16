Latest Updates on Crazy Rich Asians 2: Cast, Plot, and Release Date

The rumour mill has been buzzing for Crazy Rich Asians 2 the 2018 release of the first installment, Crazy Rich Asians. Based on the 2013 eponymous novel by Kevin Kwan, Crazy Rich Asians is an American romantic comedy film that chronicles the rift between the very rich and average families in Asia. Sporting a star-studded cast with Constance Wu (Rachel Chu) and Henry Golding (Nick Young) taking the lead, the film was directed by Jon M. Chu and released to critical and public acclaim.
Crazy Rich Asians became an instant hit upon its release, garnering applause for its impeccable storytelling techniques and perfect ensemble cast. To prove its mettle, the film was a commercial success, grossing a jaw-dropping $240 million at the global box office against a budget of $30 million. The critical and commercial success of Crazy Rich Asians raised the bar high for the sequel but fans are hopeful for another blockbuster. For the most part, the possibility of a Crazy Rich Asians 2 is not out of the question, considering there are two more books to explore in Kwan’s series. Here’s everything you need to know about Crazy Rich Asians 2.
Crazy Rich Asians 2 Cast Updates
One remarkable thing about the cast of Crazy Rich Asians is the outstanding Asian representation. This is one of the things that made the film a standout and the dust it raised in the industry is yet to settle. As such, a similar lineup is expected from Crazy Rich Asians 2 and most of the cast and characters are expected to be the same.
While there is no official announcement about the cast of Crazy Rich Asians 2, the book series throws a few hints. Besides, it would be a delight to have most of the cast members come back for the sequel. If the love story of Rachel Chu and Nick Young will continue from where it stopped in the first installment, Constance Wu and Henry Golding who have proved to be the perfect duo for the job should reprise their roles. Again, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, and Harry Shum Jr. are expected to return to their roles as Peik Lin Goh, Astrid Leong-Teo, and Charlie Wu respectively in the predominantly Asian ensemble cast.
What Will be the Plot of Crazy Rich Asians 2?
Crazy Rich Asians 2 plot is likely to stem from Kwan’s second novel, China Rich Girlfriend – two years after the events of the previous book. The story continues to unravel the challenges Wu and Young face in their love story, especially after what happened in Singapore with Wu setting out on a mission to find her estranged biological father. Meanwhile, the storm is still raging with the drama sparked by Rachel Wu and Nick Young’s engagement. Young’s mother, Eleanor Sung-Young (Michelle Yeoh) still has her reservations about Wu’s modest background but she is in for shock. Apparently, Wu’s biological father is richer than the Youngs.
Beyond the foregoing, there are reports that a completely separate plot will be explored in Crazy Rich Asians 2. This will likely follow Nick’s cousin Astrid (Gemma Chan) and her ex-fiancé, Charlie (Harry Shum Jr.). The duo reconnected at Rachel and Nick Young’s engagement following Astrid’s divorce from her cheating husband. In all, Crazy Rich Asians 2 is likely going to give the first film a run for its money in terms of eye-spinning drama, heartbreaks, major family politics, and of course titillating romance.
Crazy Rich Asians 2’s Potential Release Date
As of the time of writing this piece, no release date for Crazy Rich Asians 2 has been announced. Thus, there is no information on when to expect the film to hit the big screen. However, director Chu has confirmed that the film is in the making but no further details have been made available. Watch this space for subsequent updates about the sequel in anticipation of its release.
Reasons the Crazy Rich Asians Sequel Is Being Delayed
It’s been more than a couple of years since the first film was released to mostly positive reviews. The first part ended on a high note, whetting the appetites of fans. Notwithstanding, the sequel’s development has been delayed longer than expected and there are a few reasons for this. Interestingly, issues with payment led to screenwriter Adele Lim leaving the project in 2019. While Lim was offered $110,000, her co-writer Peter Chiarelli was making around $800,000 to $1 million.
Subsequently, both Lim and Chiarelli left the project, opening the slot for Amy Wang to take the job. With the writer checked off the list, another challenge that might stall the release of Crazy Rich Asians 2 is the availability of the stars. The cast members have been active in the industry, and getting them all together at once might not be an easy task. The film was slated for filming in 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic forced production to stop. Nevertheless, there is still hope for a Crazy Rich Asians sequel.