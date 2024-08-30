Keith David Movies and TV Shows: A Look at His Iconic Roles

A prolific actor with nearly 400 credits to his name, Keith David has showcased the range of his acting prowess on stage, onscreen, and vocally. He’s known for his sonorous voice which positioned him as an A-list talent for animated productions, including video games. The lifelong performer began his journey as a child, singing with the All Borough Chorus.
Upon realizing he was cut out for a professional career in show business, he enrolled at Manhattan’s prestigious High School of Performing Arts. After that, the New York native studied voice and theater at the Juilliard School, He graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1979, the same year he appeared in J. Robert Wagoner’s Disco Godfather. His career picked up at the turn of the decade and he’s been busy ever since. Here are the iconic roles of the American actor.
Childs In The Thing (1982)
One of the earliest iconic roles of Keith David’s decades-long career stars him alongside Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, and Richard Masur. The three-time Emmy-winning actor portrayed Childs, the chief mechanic in John Carpenter’s sci-fi horror about a team of researchers hunted by a shape-shifting alien in Antarctica. Released to negative reviews, The Thing also performed poorly at the box office. However, the 1982 adaptation of John W. Campbell’s Who Goes There? has achieved cult status over time. The film is now counted among the best sci-fi horrors ever made, with David’s performance regarded as one of the most distinguished in his career.
Frank In They Live (1988)
Years after The Thing’s disappointing theatrical run and negative reviews, Keith David starred in another sci-fi horror directed by John Carpenter. He played Frank Armitage, a secondary character beside Roddy Piper’s Nada in a thrilling narrative about aliens controlling mankind. The film adapted from Ray Nelson’s 1963 short story Eight O’Clock in the Morning was released to mixed reviews. It later achieved a cult following with an enduring pop culture legacy. David’s portrayal of an anti-heroic construction worker remains one of the most iconic roles of his career.
King In Platoon (1986)
Keith David’s King is one of the most fascinating characters in Oliver Stone’s Platoon, a war drama inspired by the director’s experience from the Vietnam War. As King, David embodied Stone’s moral disposition towards the war. Platoon was a critical and commercial success. It grossed $138 million at the box office against a production budget of $6 million and won multiple coveted awards. These include four Oscars out of eight nominations at the 59th Academy Awards. In 2019, the National Film Registry added the movie to its archives for preservation.
Goliath In Gargoyles (1994 – 1997)
Greg Weisman’s supernatural dark fantasy stars Keith David as the lead in one of the most iconic roles of his prolific career. He vocally portrayed Goliath, the leader of the Manhattan Clan in the Disney series, which revolves around an ancient clan of gargoyles protecting New York City from Demona and other hostile forces displeased with humanity. For the three seasons Gargoyles ran, it enjoyed positive reviews and ratings. David’s performance received a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program.
Lt Col AI Simmons/Spawn In Spawn (1997 – 1999)
Todd McFarlane’s Spawn highlights the depth of Keith David’s talent as a voice artist. The adult animated superhero series stars the New York native as the lead, Lt Col AI Simmons/Spawn in a fascinating tale about betrayal. Based on Image Comics’ popular antihero, Spawn premiered on HBO in May 1997 and ran for three seasons that concluded in May 1999. The series was acclaimed for its engaging story, animation, and vocal performance of cast members. It won two Primetime Emmy Awards during its run for Outstanding Animated Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.
Dr. Facilier In The Princess & The Frog (2009)
The late 2 000s saw Keith David deliver another memorable performance that now ranks among his most iconic roles. Starring alongside Anika Noni Rose, Bruno Campos, and Oprah Winfrey, the Juilliard alum vocally embodied Dr. Facilier in Disney’s loose adaptation of E. D. Baker’s 2002 novel, The Frog Princess. Released to positive reviews and approval ratings, the animated romantic comedy won multiple awards. The film received three Oscar nominations, including Best Animated Feature Film of the Year, alongside the Golden Globe’s equivalent. David’s role also received the Black Reel nomination for Best Voice Performance which Rose won.
The Cat In Coraline (2009)
Keith David reaffirmed his mastery in vocalizing animated characters with his performance as Coraline’s sarcastic companion in Henry Selick’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s 2002 novella. His vocal interpretation of the Cat contributed to the overall acclaim of the animated dark fantasy, earning him the Black Reel nomination for Best Voice Performance. Coraline was nominated for Oscar’s and Golden Globe’s Best Animated Feature Film among other esteemed accolades. The movie is now a cult classic regarded as one of the best-animated films ever made. It grossed over $162 million at the box office against its production budget of $60 million. Check out all the movies adapted from Nicholas Sparks’ novels.
