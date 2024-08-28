Nicholas Sparks Movies: A Complete List of Adaptations

Nicholas Sparks movies will close in on grossing $1 billion at the box office with upcoming adaptations of his recent novels. The American novelist and serial bestseller has at least four novels lined up for big-screen adaptations. These include The Return, The Wish, and Dreamland, all published in the early 2020s. A natural storyteller known for his compelling narratives about love and romance, the Omaha, Nebraska native wrote his first novel at 19 and another at 22.
Nonetheless, he didn’t get any attention until age 25 when he co-wrote Wokini with Billy Mills. Published in 1990, the nonfiction introduced him to the publishing industry, prepping him for his debut novel, The Notebook, which he wrote at age 25. Having sold over 130 million copies of his works worldwide and in over 50 languages, Nicholas Sparks ranks among the most successful American contemporary novelists. Here’s a list of all his novels that have been adapted into movies thus far.
Message in a Bottle (1999)
Based on Sparks’ second romance novel published in 1998, Message in a Bottle follows Theresa, a former reporter who finds a mysterious love letter in a bottle and embarks on a mission to find the author. The romance drama directed by Luis Mandoki stars Robin Wright and Kevin Costner alongside Paul Newman, John Savage, Illeana Douglas, and Robbie Coltrane. Reviews were mostly underwhelming but the film received at least four nominations for Blockbuster Entertainment Awards. It also performed well at the box office, grossing over $118 million against a $30 million budget.
A Walk to Remember (2002)
Several Nicholas Sparks movies were released in the 2000s, beginning with Adam Shankman’s A Walk to Remember. The 2002 teenage romance is based on Sparks’ 1999 novel of the same title. Released to mixed reviews and ratings, the film grossed over $47.4 million at the box office against a budget of $11.8 million. A Walk to Remember follows two North Carolina teens who fall in love with each other despite their contrasting personalities. It stars Mandy Moore and Shane West as the lead characters — Jamie Sullivan and Landon Carter, respectively. Moore won two Teen Choice Awards for her role, alongside the 2002 MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Female Performance.
The Notebook (2004)
Perhaps the most acclaimed of all Nicholas Sparks movies, The Notebook was released to moderate positive reviews. The romantic drama film directed by Nick Cassavetes has achieved cult status over time. It stars Gena Rowlands, James Garner, Rachel McAdams, and Ryan Gosling in a moving tale about enduring love in the face of overwhelming challenges. Based on Sparks’ eponymous debut novel published in 1996, The Notebook grossed over $117.8 million against a $29 million budget during its theatrical run. It also won multiple coveted accolades, including eight Teen Choice Award
Nights in Rodanthe (2008)
The 2008 romance drama is based on Sparks’ 2002 novel of the same title. It stars American actor Richard Gere and his Unfaithful costar Diane Lane in a performance that received the AARP nomination for Best Grownup Love Story. Nights in Rodanthe follows a divorced doctor and an unhappily married woman as they rediscover a special kind of love. The movie was released to poor reviews. However, it grossed over $84.3 million at the box office against an estimated production budget of $30 million.
Dear John (2010)
Dear John is the first of seven Nicholas Sparks movies released in the 2010s. The romantic war drama based on the author’s 2007 novel of the same title mirrors the life of Todd Vance, Sparks’ cousin who served in the U.S. military. Starring Channing Tatum (John Tyree) and Amanda Seyfried (Savannah Curtis), Dear John tells the story of a soldier who falls in love with a college girl while on leave. The movie directed by Lasse Hallström didn’t impress critics, yet it performed well at the box office, raking in over $155 million against a budget of $25 million. It also won three CinEuphoria Awards alongside several nominations for other accolades.
The Last Song (2010)
Julie Anne Robinson’s big screen directorial debut, The Last Song, was based on Sparks’ 2009 eponymous novel. It follows Miley Cyrus’ character Ronnie Miller, a rebellious teenager forced to spend a summer in Georgia with her estranged father Steve Miller (Greg Kinnear). As father and daughter mend their relationship through music, Ronnie transforms her life and falls in love with Liam Hemsworth’s Will Blakelee. The Last Song won two Teen Choice Awards out of six nominations and grossed $89 million against a $20 million budget.
The Lucky One (2012)
Scott Hicks’ adaptation of Sparks’ 2008 romance novel was panned by critics, even though it won three Teen Choice Awards among other recognition. The Lucky One follows a US Marine as he travels to Louisiana, searching for a mysterious woman he regards as his good luck charm while serving in Iraq. It stars Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling alongside Blythe Danner, Riley Thomas Stewart, and Jay R. Ferguson. The feel-good romantic drama performed well at the box office, raking in $99.4 million against a production budget of $25 million.
Safe Haven (2013)
Like other Nicholas Sparks movies, Safe Haven was commercially successful. The romantic fantasy grossed $97.6 million at the box office against a $28 million budget. Adapted from Sparks’ 2010 novel of the same title, Safe Haven revolves around a widower struggling to raise his kids and a woman fleeing from an abusive husband. As the duo rediscovers a rare kind of love, the latter is forced to confront her scary past. The film stars Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel alongside Cobie Smulders, David Lyons, and Irene Ziegler. It won two Golden Trailer Awards out of four nominations.
The Best of Me (2014)
The Best of Me isn’t the best of Nicholas Sparks movies, both critically and commercially. Released to negative reviews and ratings, the film directed by Michael Hoffman grossed only $35.9 million against its production budget of $26 million. The romantic drama stars James Marsden and Luke Bracey opposite Michelle Monaghan and Liana Liberato in a tale that revolves around former high school lovers rekindling their romance after being apart for many years. They hope for a future together but fate is bent on keeping them apart. The Best of Me is based on Sparks’ novel of the same title published in 2011.
The Longest Ride (2015)
George Tillmann Jr.’s adaptation of Sparks’ 2013 romance novel stars Scott Eastwood and Britt Robertson with Alan Alda, Jack Huston, Oona Chaplin, and Melissa Benoist. The romance drama was released to unenthused reception but had a modest commercial success, grossing $63 million against its budget of $34 million. The Longest Ride tells the story of a new couple inspired by the love story of a nonagenarian they rescued from a car crash while returning from their first date. The film was nominated for multiple awards and Eastwood’s role won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actor: Drama.
The Choice (2016)
The last of Nicholas Sparks movies released in the 2010s, The Choice is based on the author's 2007 novel of the same title. Severely criticized for its predictable plot and clichéd storytelling, the film's box office performance was also disappointing. Against its production budget of $10 million, The Choice grossed $23.4 million worldwide. The romance drama directed by Ross Katz stars Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer as Travis and Gabby. The pair met as neighbors and fell in love but must weather life's storm to remain together.
