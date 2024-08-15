Gena Rowlands, Iconic Actress and ‘The Notebook’ Star, Dies at 94

Gena Rowlands, a cinematic icon whose extraordinary talent and captivating performances have left an indelible mark on the film industry, passed away on August 14, 2024. She was 94 years of age at her time of passing. Renowned for her roles in powerful dramas, she garnered critical acclaim and two Oscar nominations, showcasing her remarkable ability to convey deep emotional truths on screen.
Rowlands’ career spanned over six decades, during which she collaborated with some of the most celebrated filmmakers, including her late husband, John Cassavetes, whose groundbreaking work redefined independent cinema. As we honor her legacy, we reflect on the profound impact she made, both as an actress and a trailblazer, inspiring generations of artists and film enthusiasts alike. So, let’s explore the life and career of a cinematic icon.
The Early Years of Gena Rowlands
Gena Rowlands was born on June 19, 1930, in Cambria, Wisconsin, where her early exposure to the world of acting took root in the influence of her mother, a housewife who embraced her passion for performance under the stage name Lady Rowlands. Inspired by her mother’s artistic spirit, Gena ventured into acting herself in the early 1950s, honing her craft on the stage with various repertory theatre companies and at the Provincetown Playhouse. Her dedication and talent soon led to a significant breakthrough when she made her Broadway debut in the iconic play The Seven Year Itch, followed by a national tour that showcased her emerging skill. In 1956, Rowlands took on a challenging role in the Broadway production Middle of the Night, where she starred alongside the legendary Edward G. Robinson, setting the stage for what would become a remarkable and impactful career in film and theater.
After honing her skills on the stage, Gena Rowlands became a recognizable face on television in the mid-1950s, with 1955 marking her breakout year. She gained prominence as she co-starred with Paul Stewart in the 26-episode syndicated TV series Top Secret, a role that showcased her burgeoning talent to a broader audience. Following this, Rowlands made notable guest appearances on esteemed anthology series such as Robert Montgomery Presents, Armstrong Circle Theatre, Studio One, Appointment with Adventure, and The United States Steel Hour, each performance solidifying her reputation as a skilled actress. Building on this remarkable momentum, she eventually crossed over to film, making her silver screen debut in The High Cost of Loving in 1958, where she began to carve out a prominent place in cinema that would lead to a storied career and lasting legacy.
Breaking Down Her Most Iconic Roles
Gena Rowlands became known to mainstream audiences when she starred opposite Kirk Douglas and Walter Matthau in David Miller‘s Western movie Lonely Are the Brave in 1962. From here, she worked her way to leading lady status, eventually earning her first Oscar nomination in 1975 for her powerful rendition in A Woman Under the Influence. In 1981, she garnered another Oscar nomination for her leading role as the titular character in Gloria. The movie was directed by John Cassavetes, who Rowlands married in 1954. The two met while they were both students at the American Academy for Dramatic Arts, and remained inseparable since the begun dating. In total, across her storied career, Rowlands starred in 10 of her husband’s movies. Their final movie together was the 1984 drama Love Streams. Cassavetes passed away in 1989 due to an alcohol-related illness.
As Rowlands reached her formative years, she stayed active in film and TV. She starred opposite Sharon Stone in the indie gem, The Mighty, in 1998. She also starred in episodes of popular TV series like Monk, Numb3rs, and NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service. However, her most iconic role from her later years came from the classic romantic drama, The Notebook. In the movie, Rowlands starred as a Allie Calhoun, a woman with dementia whose husband reads her a story of two young lovers whose romance is threatened by the difference in their social classes. The Notebook was directed by Rowlands’ son Nick Cassavetes.
How Did Gena Rowlands Die?
Gena Rowlands passed away on August 14, 2024 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. It appears that her illness may have been genetic, as her mother also suffered with the disease. Her son Nick Cassavetes shared the news with Entertainment Weekly in June, saying: “I got my mom to play older Allie, and we spent a lot of time talking about Alzheimer’s and wanting to be authentic with it, and now, for the last five years, she’s had Alzheimer’s. She’s in full dementia. And it’s so crazy — we lived it, she acted it, and now it’s on us.”
Rowlands is survived by her three children – Nick, Zoe, and Alexandra (who is also a filmmaker). Following the sad news of her passing, many stars have paid tribute to her. The Mandalorian actress Amy Sedaris took to her official Instagram page, writing: “Rest in peace Gena Rowland. No one comes close. No one. Very sad. #spiritinthesky.” The prestigious AFI also paid their respects via their official X page.
