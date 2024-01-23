Katt Williams: 6 Things You Didn’t Know About the Comedian

Katt Williams, born on September 2, 1971, in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a widely acclaimed comedian whose talent has reached far beyond the realm of stand-up comedy. Although predominantly known for his comedic prowess, Williams has successfully displayed his versatility in various entertainment mediums. Despite his relatively short stature, Williams possesses an undeniable presence, which has established him as one of the most iconic comedians of all time.
From headlining sold-out comedy tours to starring in both television shows and critically acclaimed movies, Katt Williams has proven himself to be a multi-talented entertainer. With his quick wit, razor-sharp humor, and magnetic persona, he has captivated audiences for over three decades. So, here are 6 things you didn’t know about the legendary comedian, Katt Williams.
Katt Williams Left Home at 13
Although he dropped out of school early, Katt Williams is extremely intelectual. This stems from the fact that he started to learn how to read at the age of three. However, his family were strict Jehovah’s Witnesses, and when appearing on Marc Maron‘s WTF Podcast, Williams divulged that his constant clashing with his parents around their beliefs caused him to leave home at 13. So, he left his family home in Ohio and headed to Florida. Here, he would be homeless for four years. However, during that time, he became an avid reader, making up for the education he was missing out on. He also supported himself financially by becoming a street seller.
Katt Williams Started Out in Comedy Very Young
After making himself some money through street selling in Florida, Williams started to hone his craft in stand up comedy, performing at small clubs all over the United States. By 1999, his name became known on the comedy circuit as a talent to watch out for. By the age of 18, he had established himself as one of the finest young comedians in the industry, which paved the way to him securing spots at prestigious comedy clubs like The Improv, The Comedy Club, The Ice House, and The Hollywood Park Casino.
The Movies You Know Katt Williams From
Katt Williams made his acting debut in an episode of NYPD Blue in 2002. While it was a small role, he proved his acting prowess. That same year, he starred in Friday After Next alongside Ice Cube and Mike Epps in a role that would become an iconic recurring character. In the movie, Williams portrayed the loud-mouthed pimp, Money Mike. Although the first Friday movie was a glaring success, its sequels failed to live up the hype. However, Williams’ role as Money Mike was one of the stand out moments in the film. As a result, he has mimicked the character in a range of music videos.
Outside of this now iconic role, Williams became prominent for his role as Freddie on The Tracy Morgan Show, a role that would boost his profile and subsequently propel his stand up career. From here, Williams began to land larger roles in movies like Scary Movie 5, Norbit and TV shows like My Wife and Kids, and Black-ish. However, his most notable role came with his guest spot on the musical TV show, Atlanta. Williams’ role as Willy showcased a nuanced side to his framework, playing an unhinged and hot headed man. This unique guest spot earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
Katt Williams Has Faced Numerous Legal Troubles
Although he has emerged as one of the most famous comedians in show business, Katt Williams’ career has often been marred by his turbulent personal life. In 2016, a video surfaced online of Williams fighting with a teenage boy. The video footage showed Williams playing football with several kids in Gainesville, Georgia, when he abruptly left the pitch and spoke inaudibly to one of the teenagers. After that, cameras followed to show Williams land a punch on 17-year-old Luke Wash. After a struggle, the two tussled to the ground and the teenager got Williams in a tight chokehold. However, this isn’t Williams’ only disgrace.
Following a disagreement over transportation in Portland, Oregon in 2018, Williams was taken into custody on accusations of assaulting a hired driver. Following his appearance on Nick Cannon’s comedy show, he was then charged with assault and had an out-of-state warrant issued for him from the state of Georgia. Furthermore, across his career, Williams has been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and has been arrested on charges of suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Katt Williams Crossed Over Into Music
Using the name of his Friday After Next character, Money Mike, Williams has dabbled in the music industry on multiple occasions. He has featured as a guest rapper on songs by artists such as Baby Bash, The Game, and Suga Free. As well as this, on January 29, 2009, he released his debut studio/live album, It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin’. His last musical venture came in 2013 when he collaborated with Hell Rell on a diss track aimed at Atlanta rapper, Trinidad James.
Unveiling Katt Williams’ Jabs at Kevin Hart and Ice Cube
When appearing on Club Shay Shay, Katt Williams delved into his iconic character of Money Mike. However, he made a claim that Ice Cube quickly set out to debunk. Williams claimed that in the script for Friday After Next (which was written by Ice Cube), there was a rape scene that he felt uncomfortable doing. To that, he asked for the scene to be cut from the movie, saying that sexual assault is not something to joke about. While Ice Cube expressed his admiration for Williams, he also said that what he stated was completely false. He took to his Twitter page and said: “I would never shoot a rape scene in a movie especially like Friday where you actually see this happening on camera—that ain’t my style.”
While Ice Cube and Williams seem to have no bad blood between them, the same can’t be said for Williams and Kevin Hart. The two comedians have toured together in the past and it has long been rumoured that they aren’t too fond of each other. Williams cemented this speculation when appearing on Club Shay Shay. One of the many inflammatory comments that Williams rolled out was that “In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club.” Of course, this is grossly untrue, and Hart quickly took to his X page to fire back some shots of his own, saying: “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad.”
