Lift: Meet the Cast of the Kevin Hart-Led Heist Comedy

Released on January 12, 2024, Lift became Netflix’s first action comedy thriller for 2024. Starred one of Hollywood’s most successful comic actors, Kevin Hart, in an against type role, easily rode Lift to success amongst audiences. Lift debuted on Netflix with 32.8 million views, as revealed by the streaming giant.
Lift‘s plot revolves around a team of professional thieves led by Cyrus. When Interpol receives intel of a terrorist attack, Cyrus’ Interpol agent ex-girlfriend convinces him to help intercept and steal $500 million worth of gold scheduled as payment for the terror attack. Cyrus and his band of thieves must find a way to steal the gold bullion mid-air, being transported in an A380 passenger flight. These are the cast and characters of Netflix’s Lift movie.
Kevin Hart as Cyrus
Kevin Hart plays Cyrus, the master thief, and leader of the heist crew. After Cyrus and his crew are finally caught by his ex-girlfriend, who’s also an Interpol agent, she offers them a chance at immunity from prosecution. As leader and mastermind of the group, Cyrus is responsible for making all critical decisions, including continuing with the “impossible mission” of stealing half a billion worth of gold on a passenger flight or walking away. Kevin Hart needs no introduction to true film audiences. Besides his comical roles, Hart also played serious characters in movies like The Upside (2017) and Fatherhood (2021).
Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Abby
English actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw was cast as Kevin Hart’s character’s love interest, Abby, in Lift. Not knowing each other’s true identities, Abby and Cyrus briefly date. When she discovers he’s a renowned thief, she makes it her mission to put him behind bars. However, having successfully found evidence to catch Cyrus and his crew, she’s ordered to offer them immunity in exchange for a heist. To ensure they’re not double-crossed in the end, Cyrus recruits Abby to be a part of the team for the heist. Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s most recent projects include portraying Jennifer Hosten in Misbehaviour (2020), Hannah Shoenfeld in The Morning Show (2019), Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer/Rebecca Tourminet in Loki, and Sophie Ellis/Tess Caldwell in Surface. Gugu Mbatha-Raw also starred alongside David Oyelowo in the four-part TV thriller series The Girl Before.
Sam Worthington as Huxley
Australian actor Sam Worthington steps away from science fiction to play Huxley, a top agent at Interpol, in Lift (2024). Huxley, Abby’s boss, ordered her to make a deal with Cyrus to get his team to steal the $500 million in gold, scheduled as payment to a hacking group/terrorist cell, Leviathan. Focused on the job, Huxley will do anything to stop the gold payment from reaching Leviathan. Sam Worthington is known for his roles in high-grossing movies like Terminator Salvation (2009), portraying Perseus in Clash of the Titans (2010) and Wrath of the Titans (2012), as well as playing Jake Sully in the Avatar films.
Vincent D’Onofrio as Denton
Denton, as a master of disguise, helps the heist team infiltrate their target as an inside man. As the oldest in the group, he’s often considered a father figure, with Cyrus turning to him for advice about his personal life. When Denton is caught during the heist to kidnap the NFT artist, his arrest is used to persuade Cyrus to accept the heist challenge to steal the gold. American actor Vincent D’Onofrio was cast as Denton in Lift. Before Lift (2024), Vincent D’Onofrio is known for his roles in Law & Order: Criminal Intent (2001–2011), Jurassic World (2015), Daredevil (2015–2018), The Magnificent Seven (2016), Godfather of Harlem (2019), Dumb Money (2023), and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin across Netflix & MCU Marvel projects
Úrsula Corberó as Camila
Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó makes her second Hollywood movie appearance, playing Camila in Lift (2024). Having made her Hollywood debut with the superhero film Snake Eyes (2021), Úrsula Corberó is popularly known by television audiences for playing Tokyo in the Spanish heist crime drama Money Heist. The pretty actress character in Lift is also a member of Cyrus’ heist team. As the team’s getaway driver, Camila is skilled at driving speed boats and flying airplanes.
Billy Magnussen as Magnus
Magnus is widely regarded as the crazy one in the heist team. A master safecracker, Magnus is open to partaking in any high-risk heist. After years of cracking safes and considering Cyrus a worthy mentor and father, Magnus is often the first to accept to join whatever heist Cyrus has planned. Actor Billy Magnussen was cast as Magnus in Lift. As a character actor, Billy Magnussen is known for his supporting roles in Bridge of Spies (2015), Game Night (2018), Aladdin (2019), and Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023).
Kim Yoon-ji as Mi-Sun
South Korean singer and actress Kim Yoon-ji (stage name NS Yoon-G) is also cast as a member of Cyrus’ heist team, playing the character Mi-Sun. While Magnus is a master at cracking safes, Mi-Sun is the brains behind the team’s firewall hacking. Netflix’s Lift (2024) is her Hollywood debut and second feature film.
Viveik Kalra as Luke
English actor Viveik Kalra plays a supporting role as Luke. The character is the engineer in the team. He provides the mechanics and technical aspects of the heist. Viveik Kalra’s acting career began in 2018, starring in the TV miniseries Next of Kin. On the big screen, he had roles in Voyagers (2021) and Three Months (2022).
Jean Reno as Jorgenson
French actor Jean Reno was cast as Lift‘s main antagonist, Jorgenson. He’s a billionaire looking to profit by manipulating stocks. He contracts the hacking group Leviathan to hack dam systems worldwide to cause flooding. However, Leviathan requires payment in gold. Cyrus and his team of thieves are hired in a covert interpol operation to steal the gold before it gets to Leviathan. Jean Reno has starred in several top-rated movies, including Mission: Impossible (1996), Godzilla (1998), The Da Vinci Code (2006), The Pink Panther (2006), and Da 5 Bloods (2020). Lift (2024) is Jean Reno’s most recent Hollywood film since 2020.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!