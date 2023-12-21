8 Popular Actors Who Played Against Type in Movies

As much as it is easy to get typecast in the movie industry, actors who get the chance to play against type often leave audiences in awe. Throughout American cinema history, many actors are known for being cast in relatively similar roles. Playing against type means casting an actor to play a role or genre for which he’s not generally known to portray.
A good example of casting an actor against type would be Johnny Depp, known for playing quirky and eccentric characters, being cast as Ethan Hunt in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Although it’s not an easy feat to pull off, actors who played against type are often recognized by film critics, audiences, and award associations. These are perfect examples of popular actors who played against type in movies.
Michael Keaton
Michael Keaton‘s most iconic role as an actor has been portraying superhero characters such as the DC Bruce Wayne/Batman and Marvel Comics’ Adrian Toomes/Vulture. However, older movie audiences would recognize Keaton as a comedy actor. Keaton made his film debut in 1978 in a non-speaking role as a Sailor in Joan Rivers‘ comedy Rabbit Test (1978). Keaton spent the next decade mostly starring in comedies, except for the 1988 drama film Clean and Sober, in which he played Daryl Poynter, a struggling substance-abusing real estate agent.
Michael Keaton’s played against type in 1989 when he was cast to portray the iconic character of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Tim Burton‘s Batman (1989). Casting Michael Keaton to play Batman was met with controversies from comic book fans and some studio executives. Luckily for Keaton, the hired director, Tim Burton, worked with him recently in Beetlejuice (1988) and was also impressed with Keaton’s performance in Clean and Sober (1988). Casting Michael Keaton in an against-type role as Batman paid off massively, with Batman (1989) grossing $411.6 million on a $48 million budget.
Robin Williams – ‘One Hour Photo’ and ‘Insomnia’
Robin Williams has long earned a reputation as one of Hollywood’s greatest improvisation actors. As an Academy Awards and five-time Grammy Awards winner, Williams has starred in a plethora of roles in film and television. Williams, whose film career began in 1977, was known for his success as a comedic actor. However, the actor played two roles against type in 2002. First, he played Seymour “Sy” Parrish in the psychological thriller One Hour Photo (2002) and Walter Finch in Christopher Nolan‘s Insomnia (2002). Both performances received special praise from critics.
Tom Cruise – ‘Collateral’
With the success of the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun films, it’s hard to imagine Tom Cruise being cast in a non-action genre film. While he has certainly played other roles in the past, like the vampire, Lestat de Lioncourt, in Interview with the Vampire (1994), he makes a list for his stepping into a villain role. As a leading man actor, whether as a protagonist or a supporting character, Tom Cruise is known for playing the hero. However, in 2004, director Michael Mann cast the action star as an amoral hitman in his neo-noir action thriller Collateral (2004).
Tyler Perry – ‘Alex Cross,’ ‘Star Trek,’ and ‘Good Deeds’
Nowadays, it’s easy to picture Tyler Perry being cast in a serious role. However, for most of the 2000s, Perry was known for playing Mabel “Madea” Simmons and other hilarious characters. Just when it seemed as though Perry had been typecast with the Madea character, the actor first played against type as Admiral Richard Barnett in J. J Abrams‘ 2009 science fiction action film Star Trek. Although he had little screen time, he returned to another against-type role, playing the lead character Wesley Deeds in one of his films, Good Deeds (2012). The same year, Perry also played against type again as the titular character in Rob Cohen’s 2012 action thriller Alex Cross.
Steve Carell – ‘Foxcatcher’
Steve Carell is one of the recognizable faces of American cinema. He has starred in several successful film and television productions. Known for his comedic roles, Carell shocked film audiences when he played the lead role in the biographical, psychological sports film Foxcatcher in 2014. Admittedly, Carell wasn’t the first actor considered to portray the American multimillionaire and wrestling enthusiast John Eleuthère du Pont. Due to scheduling conflict and commitment to Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), Gary Oldman turned down the offer. In a surprise movie against type role, Steve Carell was offered the role. It was the first time film audiences watched Carell deliver a performance outside of his goofy, silly characters. Interestingly, his against-type role earned him his first and only Academy Awards nomination for Best Actor.
Seth Rogen – ‘Steve Jobs’
Canadian actor Seth Rogen has had a successful career as a comedian and filmmaker. Rogen is a poster child of Hollywood comedy. Although he has tried to star in a few serious roles, Rogen’s comedic nature is often evident in the character. However, in the 2015 biographical drama Steve Jobs, Seth Rogen was cast in an opposite role to portray Steve Wozniak. Playing Wozniak has been said to be the highlight of Rogen’s career by many film critics. Even the real-life Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple and creator of the Apple II, was impressed with Rogen’s performance.
Jackie Chan – ‘The Foreigner’
Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is unarguably one of the most famous and most successful Asian actors in Hollywood. Jackie Chan stood out from several Asian actors for his slapstick acrobatic fighting style, stunts, and comic timing. He contributed a unique spin to the action genre, known for its serious actors. However, as the action star grew older, he performed less innovative stunts. In 2017, Chan shocked film audiences by playing against type as Quan Ngoc Minh in The Foreigner (2017). As a mourning, vengeful father, Jackie Chan’s demeanor was certainly one audiences had never seen in his decades-long acting career.
Adam Sandler – ‘Uncut Gems’
Since founding his film production company, Happy Madison Productions, in 1999, Adam Sandler has starred in numerous comedies. During this time, Sandler established himself as a leading comedic actor. Although critics and major award associations often shun his movies and performances, they have continued to be successful at the Box Office. Sandler’s first against-type role was playing the dramatic character of Barry Egan in Paul Thomas Anderson‘s Punch-Drunk Love (2002).
Although he starred in a few other dramatic roles, such as in Reign Over Me (2007) and The Meyerowitz Stories (2017), none has stood out like his performance in Uncut Gems (2019). All his against-type role performances have earned him praise from critics and audiences. While there’s much anticipation for his performance as an astronaut in the 2024 science fiction drama Spaceman, Adam Sandler’s against-type roles in Uncut Gems and Hustle (2022) are some of Hollywood’s biggest acting surprises.
