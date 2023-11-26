8 Tom Cruise Hits Begging for a Sequel

Tom Cruise’s career is a testament to the enduring allure of the silver screen. His films, often box office hits, have left indelible marks on the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide. As we delve into the realm of sequels, a phenomenon that can breathe new life into beloved stories, let us explore eight Tom Cruise films that not only captivated viewers but also hold untapped potential for compelling continuations.
Edge of Tomorrow Leaves Us Wanting More
Edge of Tomorrow captured our imagination with its clever narrative and time-shifting thrills.
Edge of Tomorrow, which was penned by Christopher McQuarrie, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, entertains in its narrative playfulness — another entry in the burgeoning fad of puzzle-making sci-fi. The original film’s critical acclaim paired with its open-ended storyline sets up a perfect ground for a sequel. Despite previous setbacks and rewrites, the demand for more time-travel shenanigans is palpable among fans who have grown to love the film over time.
The Intriguing World of Collateral
The gritty narrative of Collateral introduced us to an ordinary man’s brush with the criminal underworld.
The entire premise of Collateral is that Jamie Foxx is an ordinary man who finds himself thrust into a violent, complicated world when Tom Cruise picks his cab essentially at random, creating an opportunity for a sequel to delve deeper into this dark and complex environment. The film’s commercial success and Jamie Foxx’s critically acclaimed performance beckon for a continuation.
A New Dawn for The Last Samurai
The Last Samurai offered a poignant look at honor and cultural transition. Its conclusion leaves room for exploration into the aftermath of the samurai’s last stand and the westernization of Japan. A sequel could follow Nathan Algren’s journey as he integrates into a rapidly changing society, providing a rich tapestry for storytelling against the backdrop of historical evolution.
Oblivion Awaits Expansion
The sci-fi adventure Oblivion built an intriguing post-apocalyptic world that begs further exploration. A sequel could dive into the consequences of war, unraveling mysteries left unanswered and expanding upon the universe and its characters. The first film laid out a complex scenario where humans have ‘won’ a war against aliens, but at what cost? There is much more to this story waiting to be told.
The Spy Antics of Knight and Day
The chemistry between Roy Miller and June Havens in Knight and Day provided non-stop action and humor. A sequel could continue their high-octane adventures in espionage, diving deeper into their dynamic relationship while delivering more thrilling escapades that fans are eager to see.
Valkyrie Could Tell More Tales
Valkyrie‘s historical context presents an opportunity to explore broader implications of the failed plot against Hitler. While not traditionally seen as a candidate for sequels, there is potential to delve into alternate histories or examine the wider impact on World War II’s narrative through different perspectives.
Unfinished Business in American Made
The real-life tale told in American Made highlighted the complexities of drug trafficking and governmental collusion. A sequel could tackle the aftermath of Barry Seal’s actions, exploring ongoing issues within the drug trade and its effects on both personal lives and global politics.
Dreams Versus Reality in Vanilla Sky
Vanilla Sky‘s exploration of reality versus perception left audiences contemplating life’s profound questions. A sequel could delve even deeper into these existential themes, challenging viewers’ understanding of happiness and existence itself. The film’s unique narrative structure provides ample room for further philosophical exploration.
In conclusion, these eight Tom Cruise hits present fascinating opportunities for sequels. Each possesses distinctive storylines brimming with potential to further engage audiences and expand on their original narratives. The impact such sequels could have on both fans and the film industry is significant—offering new chapters to stories we aren’t quite ready to close the book on just yet.
