Corey Feldman’s 5 Best Roles in Movies

Corey Feldman was born on July 16, 1971. By the time he was 7 years old, his journey into Hollywood begun – starring in TV shows like Eight Is Enough, Angie, and The Bad News Bears. However, it was during the mid 80s where he would really become known to wider audiences.
Feldman has starred in some of cinema’s most timeless movies, sharing the screen with some of Hollywood’s finest talents. In recent years, he’s not so big of a name in TV and film and focuses more on music. However, he has still etched himself into pop culture with a plethora of iconic roles in movies that become regarded as classics. So, here are the 5 best movies roles from Cored Feldman.
5. The ‘Burbs as Ricky Butler (1989)
The ‘Burbs was released in 1989 before Tom Hanks would become the megastar that he is today. At the time, he was primarily known for his roles in comedies like Big and Turner & Hooch. However, The ‘Burbs pushed him into new realms, as a movie that blends comedy and horror together seamlessly. The story focuses on Ray Peterson (Hanks), a mild-mannered family man who takes a week off from work to lay around the house, drink a few beers and de-stress. Yet, his idyllic downtime is thwarted by the arrival of his new neighbors, whom he suspects to be cold-blooded murderers who are burning their victims in their cellar. To that, he teams up with his boisterous neighbors Art (Rick Ducommun) and Mark (Bruce Dern) to investigate.
Corey Feldman stands out as Ricky Butler, a rocker kid who revels in the drama of his street. While he doesn’t get involved in the snooping around, he has a knack for elevating the tension by spreading gossip. Feldman brought a level of playfulness to the movie amongst its darker themes, shining in his ability to provide comedic relief. The ‘Burbs is a cult comedy horror from the 80s that was slightly overlooked upon release but now stands as a unique and comedic look at suburb life in America.
4. License to Drive as Dean (1988)
Released in 1988, License to Drive is a comedic adventure flick that follows the misadventures of Les Anderson, played by Corey Haim, a high school senior who is desperate to prove his driving skills, despite having just failed his driving test. When his wild best friend Dean, portrayed by Corey Feldman, persuades Les to take his father’s coveted Cadillac for a joyride that spirals into a night of chaos and hilarity, the duo finds themselves confronted with a series of ridiculous challenges and unexpected encounters. This film marked the beginning of the popular duo known as “The Two Coreys,” capitalizing on the chemistry that Haim and Feldman exhibited the previous year in The Lost Boys. Feldman shines in his role as the daredevil Dean, whose reckless antics and playful manipulation lead to comedic turmoil for the more straight-laced Les. Together, they create a memorable and entertaining experience that captured the spirit of youthful rebellion and friendship, solidifying their status as teen icons of the late 1980s.
3. The Lost Boys as Edgar Frog (1987)
The Lost Boys is a standout horror comedy from the 80s that propelled its young cast to fame. The story centers on Michael (Jason Patric) and Sam (Corey Haim), two brothers who move to a coastal Californian town with their mother for a fresh start. As they attempt to blend into their new environment, they soon discover it has been dubbed “The murder capital of the world”. But these aren’t just any murders, they are killings at the hands of a group of vampires who Michael winds up involved with. After he is bitten, Michael starts to transform into a vampire, sending Sam on a mission to take down the head vampire David (Kiefer Sutherland), with the help of the delusional, self-declared vampire hunters Edgar and Alan Frog.
Feldman stars as Egdar, a teen who has read way too many comic books, inflating his ego and filling him with false confidence that he can thrive as a vampire hunter. The problem is – he has never killed a single bloodsucker of the night. To that, Feldman’s scenes are some of the most hilarious in the picture, and his chemistry with Haim is so palpable that it kickstarted a cinematic duo that would go on for over a decade.
2. The Goonies as Mouth (1985)
Released in 1985, The Goonies is an iconic adventure film that follows a group of kids from the suburbs of Astoria, Oregon, as they embark on a quest to find a legendary pirate’s treasure in hopes of saving their homes from foreclosure. As they navigate booby traps, confront the villainous Fratelli family, and uncover clues left behind by the pirate One-Eyed Willy, the young adventurers – led by Mikey (Sean Astin), Chunk (Jeff Cohen), Data (Jonathan Ke Quan), and the charismatic Mouth, played by Corey Feldman – unite through their shared determination and friendship. The film’s blend of humor, adventure, and nostalgia has allowed it to stand the test of time, resonating with both children and adults alike, who fondly remember its themes of camaraderie and the magic of childhood exploration. Serving as a star-making vehicle for its young cast, The Goonies established Corey Feldman as a defining figure of the 80s, with his portrayal of Mouth, the boisterous, fast-talking and cunning member of the group, capturing the hearts of audiences and contributing to the film’s enduring legacy as a quintessential coming-of-age adventure.
1. Stand By Me as Teddy Duchamp (1986)
Stand By Me is one of the most iconic coming-of-age movies in the history of cinema. Based on a novella by Stephen King, Rob Reiner‘s heartfelt and adventurous film follows four best friends who embark on a journey to find the body of a young boy who is believed to have been hit by a train. The group consists of a range of personalities – Chris (River Phoenix), the leader of the pack, a tough kid who society has shunned because of his rough and ready family. Gordie (Wil Wheaton) is an aspiring writer who is mourning the loss of his brother and feeling like he doesn’t exist in the eyes of his father. Vern (Jerry O’Connell) is the chubby outsider who is often to brunt of the banter, and Teddy (Corey Feldman) is the daring yet slightly unhinged member of the squadron who throws himself into danger wherever he can.
Stand By Me is perhaps Feldman’s most dramatic performance of his career, playing a young boy who is struggling with trauma from his abusive father. However, his brashness brings a level of eccentricity that provide hilarious moments amongst the movie’s darker themes. Want to read about more coming-of-age movies? Here’s our pick of the top 5.
