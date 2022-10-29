Jerry O’Connell Opens Up About Not Thinking He Had Much of a Chance With His Wife

Jerry O’Connell is a talented actor. He’s been in the public eye most of his life, and he has an impressive net worth of more than $20 million. O’Connell is also a husband, a father, and he’s a friend. However, despite being wealthy and famous and married to a supermodel, Jerry O’Connell is just like most men. He was not sure he had a chance with his wife, and he still had to pinch himself regularly to remind himself that being married to Rebecca Romijn was his real life. Why would a handsome man with a great personality and $20 million worry about meeting a woman? Here’s the story in Jerry O’Connell’s words.
Rebecca Romijn Was Newly Single When They Met
Everyone knows her love story history. First and foremost, she’s a supermodel. And she was a supermodel who was previously married to the exceptionally attractive Uncle Jesse from Full House. When a woman finalizes her divorce from John Stamos less than a year prior to meeting her, a man might not feel that he has the best shot. It’s John Stamos, after all. More importantly, it’s Rebecca Romijn. When Jerry O’Connell met her, it was in Las Vegas. She was newly divorced, and he was ready to meet her, but he wasn’t sure she’d give him a chance.
“The only reason I am with Rebecca Romijn is because when I met Rebecca when I was 30, literally, I was like Eminem in 8 Mile. I had one shot. That was it,” he said of their meeting. He’s referencing the famous rap Eminem made for the movie called Lose Yourself, for those of you who aren’t 90s obsessed. Thankfully, his chance worked.
His Wife Remembers Things a Bit Differently
When you ask Rebecca Romijn about their meeting, she is not quite so doomed and gloomy about the entire thing. She liked him, and she didn’t see why he felt he had one chance. “No, Jerry was utterly charming, as you can imagine. And hilarious, and of course I fell for that immediately,” she said of their first encounter. She shared that they met in 2005 when they were both attending a Maxim 100 party in Las Vegas. Once again, her husband remembers their meeting slightly differently.
“Just to give a little more details, Rebecca was in the VIP section of the party, and I was not. I saw you in the VIP section and you were newly single, and I was like, ‘I got to get some of that, right there.’ It was a pool part, so I took my shirt off,” said Jerry O’Connell. He’s just happy they met how they did. He would not want to be part of the online dating scene that is raging these days.
How’s Jerry O’Connell Doing Now?
He and his wife got married in 2007 and welcomed a set of twins in 2008. They’ve been going strong for more than 17 years now, and they seem smitten. Jerry O’Connell’s one shot worked out well for him, and he’s even got a new job to prove that life is sweet. He’s the newest host of the game show Pictionary, which debuted in 2022. It’s his first time hosting a game show, and he is thoroughly enjoying himself in the meantime. He’s a guy who is good for a laugh, and game show hosts should have a comedic edge.
He did try the reality show thing with his wife. Together, they hosted a season of “The Love Boat,” which could almost be considered a game show if you think dating other people and getting your heart broken on national television is similar to a game show (it’s not). Regardless, he’s doing well.
What’s Next for Jerry O’Connell?
No one knows. He’s having a great time as a game show host, but he is also working diligently on his personal life. Spending time with his wife and kids is important to him. He also doesn’t know if his game show will have a second season. This information is yet to be released if anyone even knows the information off the top of their head. Right now, he’s just doing what he can to live his best life. With his $20 million net worth, his supermodel wife, his status as a celebrity, and their kids, he’s living his best life. For the record, we don’t see why he was worried. He’s clearly a man with a great personality and a lot of love to share, and no woman – supermodel or not – is unhappy about a guy like that. They’re the sweetest couple.