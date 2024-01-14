Where Can You Watch ‘Spare Me, Great Lord!’?

Home
Spare Me, Great Lord! (Da Wang Rao Ming) is a Chinese-language anime set in a fantastical world where magic and sorcery are becoming commonplace. Our protagonist is Lu Shu, a metahuman who has recently discovered new abilities. The anime takes a seemingly straightforward concept — a person who gets powered up by bringing out the negative emotions in others — and this builds it into a suspenseful, action-packed thriller.

Spare Me, Great Lord! debuted with its first season in 2021, and the weekly releases for the second season just started on December 30, 2023. If the premise sounds interesting, you’re probably wondering where you can watch it. While the show is available on several Chinese streaming platforms, they’re all region-locked, and finding the anime in the US is pretty complicated. Read on as we discuss where you can (legally) stream Spare Me, Great Lord!

The Series Not Available on Any Major Streaming Platforms

MC and Lu Xioayu in Spare Me, Great Lord

If you’re used to binging your favorite anime on Netflix or Hulu, you’re out of luck. Spare Me, Great Lord! is not available on any of the popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, or Disney+. It isn’t even available on Amazon’s non-Prime pay-per-view library, so you can’t buy or rent the show either. But the letdown doesn’t stop there. Even dedicated anime streaming platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll are missing Spare Me, Great Lord!, which is a real bummer.

Spare Me, Great Lord! Is Available on YouTube, But There’s a Catch

main character of Spare Me, Great Lord

Yep, when Netflix and Crunchyroll come up short, YouTube is there to save the day. You can find Season 1 of the anime on the Tencent Video YouTube channel. The first half of the season (episodes 1-6) is available to watch for free, but you’ll need to pay $3.99 for the channel’s membership to unlock the latter half of the season. But, even if you’re willing to pay, there’s an even bigger catch: Spare Me, Great Lord! on YouTube is exclusively available in Mandarin audio with Mandarin subtitles. That’s right, no English dub or sub, so the YouTube route is going to be pointless for most Western audiences who don’t speak the language.

Watch Spare Me, Great Lord! on YouTube

Spare Me, Great Lord! Is Available on Tencent Video

cast of Spare Me, Great Lord

Spare Me, Great Lord! is produced and distributed by Tencent Penguin Pictures, so both seasons of the anime are available on the Tencent Video platform. But, for the first season, you’ll need VIP access, which comes with a price tag. The first two episodes of Season 2 are available to stream for free, but to unlock the later episodes, you’ll still need that VIP access.

It’s also important to point out that navigating the Tencent Video platform in the US is a hassle. First off, the entire interface is in Mandarin, and secondly, it’s highly region-locked — only some viewers can access Spare Me, Great Lord! But even if the platform works for you, you luckily manage to find the show, and then pay for it, you’ll still face the same problem as YouTube. Both seasons are exclusively available with Mandarin audio and subtitles.

Watch Spare Me, Great Lord! on Tencent Video

Spare Me, Great Lord! Is Available on Bilibili TV

Lu Shu from Space Me, Great Lord

You’ve probably never heard of Bilibili TV if you’re in the States, but it’s your best bet if you want to watch Spare Me, Great Lord! It’s a video-sharing platform akin to YouTube, as well as a legitimate anime streaming platform. While it’s immensely popular in China, it’s not as well-known in Western regions.

Bilibili TV, much like its Western counterparts, offers a whole bunch of content like movies, documentaries, games, and anime. And surprisingly, it does have Spare Me, Great Lord! You can binge the entire first season in one long 270-minute video. But if you’re more of a one-episode-at-a-time kind of person, no worries — each episode is also available as its own separate video. The platform even adds all the new Season 2 episodes as they roll out. Plus, all the episodes are available with English subtitles. And the best part? You don’t have to pay anything; both seasons are completely free to stream!

Watch Spare Me, Great Lord! on Bilibili TV

