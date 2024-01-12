Arcane Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

With the release of Arcane season 1 on November 6, 2021, the Christian Linke and Alex Yee-created series definitely upped the game in the world of animated series. Based on and set in the same universe as Riot Games’ League of Legends, the 9-episode first season has left audiences (and critics) anticipating the release of Arcane season 2. The series, which premiered on Netflix, is also known by its on-screen title Arcane: League of Legends.
Although Arcade ranked number two in Netflix’s United States chart, it peaked at number one in 52 other countries. The second season of the Emmy-winning series considered one of the best video game adaptations to TV series, was first announced in late November 2021. After over two years of anticipating Arcane season 2, there’s exciting news for viewers. Here’s everything to know about Arcane season 2.
What Was Arcane Season 1 About?
The animated steampunk series is set in a retro-futuristic utopian city of Piltover and Zaun, its corrupted, seedy undercity. Arcane follows orphaned sisters Powder and Vi, raised by the rebellion leader, Vander. After several years of living delinquent lives, a botched Piltover penthouse robbery will set in motion much of the story in season 1. After unintentionally blowing up a portion of the penthouse, Powder continues to experience strings of misfortunes, eventually leading to events that would cause the death of their adopted father, Vander. In a moment of grief and rage, Vi calls Powder a Jinx and walks away. Although Vi tries returning to the broken Powder, believing her only family has abandoned her, Powder embraces the villain, Silco, who takes her under his wings.
Separated by circumstances beyond their control, Vi and Powder (now using the name Jinx) are soon put on opposing sides of a brewing war. With Jinx mentored by Silco, the teen is raised into a vicious assassin. Captured by the city’s Sheriff, Vi spends years in prison. After Caitlyn breaks Vi out of jail, the sisters reunite after Jinx lures Vi for a meet. However, Jinx leaves after seeing Caitlyn with Vi, deducing they work together. Despite knowing Jinx works for the villain, Vi refuses to give up on her sister. Although Arcane season 1 ended with Jinx shooting and killing Silco, she believes she’s far past redemption and sets in motion events for season 2 plot.
What to Expect in Arcane Season 2
Picking right off from where Arcane season 1 ended, Jinx weaponizes a rocket launcher with the gemstone, targeting Piltover council. There’s no doubt it’ll result in several deaths, which may include a revenge plot to the mix (cue in Mel dying and Jayce’s full-on revenge). Jinx’s actions have drawn the line for the sisters, with the first teaser release indicating Vi going after Jinx. Vi’s refusal to choose between Jinx and Caitlyn is far more than a morality compass at play. Vi and Caitlyn’s relationship could be a major subplot for season 2, especially because such an association will only further irk Jinx.
Jinx’s attack on the Piltover council will surely introduce several new characters in season 2. However, since these are supporting characters, it’s difficult to say which will exit (from death) and which new character from the universe will be added. From the Netflix-released trailer, viewers can see Singed, a minor character in Arcane season 1, transfusing his blood to a creature. Despite claims it might be Vander, Vi and Jinx’s dead adopted father, fans of the League of Legends lore know the creature resembles the villain Warwick. Whether the showrunners will add a twist by merging Vander with the known wolf-like creature, Warwick, remains uncertain. This much is known; Singed will be instrumental in unleashing the villain of Arcane season 2.
Who Stars in Arcane Season 2?
With no major exits announced, most of the cast members are set to return in Season 2. Hailee Steinfeld is return as the voice of Vi alongside Ella Purnell as Jinx. Toks Olagundoye will also return as Mel Medarda, Kevin Alejandro as Jayce Talis, and Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman. However, it remains to be seen if new cast members will be joining the ensemble.
Arcane Season 2 Scheduled Release Date
For fans and new audiences of League of Legends and the Arcane series, the wait for season 2 has been unbearable. However, in their defense, the showrunners had no idea the series would be as big as it did. As such, the delays have mostly been to ensure Arcane season 2 was a worthy sophomore season. However, with Netflix’s released teaser trailer for season 2 on January 6, 2024, viewers have been given a tentative date for season 2 release. At the end of the trailer, Arcane season 2 is scheduled for release, sometime in November 2024.
