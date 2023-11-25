League of Legends Fans Will Want to Watch Arcane Season 2 For This Reason

League of Legends fans are in for a treat with the upcoming release of Arcane season 2, set to arrive in November 2024. Why? The reason is simple. This anticipated sequel to the Netflix series promises to deepen the connection between the beloved game and its animated adaptation. Arcane season 1, while well-acclaimed, left fans of the game a bit alienated because the story had its gaps. But that is all about to change now.
Since its debut in 2009, League of Legends has pulled in millions of gamers worldwide. To the point that the franchise has evolved past the game, into a vast universe that spans multiple games, mobile games, comics, and now a groundbreaking television series. But that also gave rise to a largely complicated and inconsistent lore. Riot Games, however, has now addressed the longstanding issue of inconsistent lore in the League of Legends universe by announcing a comprehensive expansion and integration of Runeterra’s storylines. This new direction aims to create a unified and coherent narrative that resonates across all mediums, including the game and related media, especially Arcane. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
Arcane Season 2 Will More Closely Align With League of Legends Lore
In Arcane, season 2, the storyline will align more closely with the established lore of League of Legends. This means that the events and characters depicted in the series will directly reflect, and possibly influence, the background stories and universe of the game. According to the announcement by the Head of IP Creative at Riot and former Art Director, Laura DeYoung, the future storytelling, although not immediately, will be an official part of the League of Legends canon moving forward. This integration aims to create a seamless narrative where the game and the series will complement each other instead of serving as a vast universe that makes things inconsistent.
Building on the cliffhanger of season 1, Arcane season 2 is expected to explore the escalating conflict between Piltover and Zaun and further explore the fractured relationship between sisters Vi and Jinx. Season 2 will also likely further expand the lore of Runeterra, introduce new characters, and possibly introduce even more intricate plotlines tied to the game. Why this approach? Because, not only does it enhance the viewing experience for gamers but also provides a compelling, standalone story for new viewers.
The Storytelling Will Get More Cohesive Across the Whole Franchise
This announcement also means that narratives from different branches of the franchise — be it the main MOBA game, spin-offs like Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra, or even the comics — will align more closely. For example, the rich histories and relationships of champions portrayed in Arcane, such as the complex dynamic between Vi and Jinx, will reflect and possibly influence their backstories and roles in the main game and other related media. This unified approach ensures that all new content from Riot Games, regardless of the platform, contributes meaningfully to the franchise.
By Extension, This Change Will Influence Future Game Updates
The closer alignment of Arcane with the League of Legends lore will also have a tangible impact on future game updates. Characters and events from the series may start to influence new champions, skins, or even gameplay elements within the game. Additionally, storylines explored solely in the series, like the intricate politics of Piltover and Zaun, might lead to new game maps or event modes that allow players to engage more directly with the narratives introduced in the show.
Moving Forward, Arcane Technically Will Define the Lore of the Franchise
The Netflix original has already provided more depth to characters and events only briefly touched upon in the game. For instance, the nature of Vi and Caitlyn’s relationship, the detailed backstory of Viktor and Jayce, and the origins of Jinx’s descent into madness have been explored in greater depth. Arcane also introduced new characters like Silco, Vander, and Sevika, who are now integral to the story.
The series then also shed light on Ekko’s involvement with the Firelights, a detail previously unknown in the game’s lore. The TV series allows the storytellers to explore the backstories in a much more detailed manner than any other medium. Arcane, therefore, already defines the storyline in a much more coherent manner than any other branch of the franchise. It is safe to say that Arcane will continue to define the lore of the franchise moving forward — one of the main reasons why fans shouldn’t miss Arcane season 2.
