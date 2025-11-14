This Swedish Woman Creates Stunning Braided Hairstyles And Teaches You How To Do It Yourself

Hair braids are a true classic. This hairstyle has always been there for us and it seems like it’s not planning to go out of style anytime soon. The oldest known reproduction of hair braiding is in fact on the head of the well-known Venus of Willendorf herself—the figurine that was made about 30,000 years ago. Hair braiding is traditionally called a social art—since it’s usually not that short of a process to do a braid, it makes people socialize and bond. Besides, older generations teach their kids to do braids, so it’s basically a tradition that’s being carried from one generation to another. Truly a classic.
But now let’s get back to the present times. Elvira Jonsson is a 26-year-old woman with an obsession for hair braiding. And even though hair braiding is a classic, this girl totally reinvented the whole thing. Seriously. Each braided hairstyle she creates looks like a stunning masterpiece that you could easily picture on a Disney movie princess. Elvira has an Instagram account called @inspobyelvirall that now has more than 37,000 followers and her feed is full of mesmerizing pieces of art.
The only unfortunate thing about all of this is that, sadly, these pieces are all temporary… But then again, all the best things in life are. And you can always take a picture and make a moment last forever, right?
We invite you to look through the gallery of our favorite @inspobyelvirall‘s braided hairstyles! By the way—Bored Panda had a chance to ask Elvira some interesting questions, so make sure to scroll down for a full interview.
More info: Instagram
