Young , Famous and African Season 1, Episode 6 Recap

So far on Young, Famous & African, Zari the Boss Lady is playing a role she did not quite ask for, that of Cinderella. All but Kayleigh have ganged up on her. To an extent, she’s simply catching strays. Her relationship with Annie is sour, despite a heartfelt apology delivered in the presence of the master of style, Swanky Jerry. Because of the situation with Annie, things are not looking good for Zari, who is meant to host the castmates. Nothing says Zari better than a luxurious train ride. The sixth episode begins right as she enters Andile’s residence to give him a personal invite. Given that she only wanted Andile to be in the friendzone, it’s a surprise that she’s at his place. She’s right in the middle of the lion’s den. Is she sending mixed signals? Not at all. Andile thinks she’s just being a girl. He is happy to get an invite, but he won’t be able to tag along because he’ll be honoring his dad during that weekend.
Andile is skeptical about Zari’s train invite. Everyone in the same place? For more than 24 hours? That’s a disaster waiting to happen. Is she sure? Khanyi, for starters, is worried about being on the train with Kudzi and the swingers. She’s retired from trying to be the peacemaker; Zari and Annie are grown women who can handle themselves. She walks in with Kudzi, who is a very peaceful man. All but Annie show up. Is she going to skip the getaway altogether? Also missing is Nadia, who has chosen to skip the ride altogether. Nadia does not mince her words. Zari is not a friend. She’s not about to go on a trip and fake friendship. It’s better to stay away from the drama. Speaking of drama, Annie is fashionably late. It’s a surprise that she beat Swanky to it this time.
Nadia meets with Andile. As he reveals his experience with his dad and how he shaped the man that Andile is at the moment, Nadia reflects on her non-existent relationship with her own father. Growing up, she did not have a father figure to look up to. That disconnect has influenced the way she relates with men. They are disposable. That explains why she left a toxic relationship, got into the one she’s in at the moment, and is still in a place where she does not know what is going on with Diamond. Andile was not on good terms with his first baby mama. For the first four years of his daughter’s life, he was absent. The situation was complicated, but he was thinking of her the whole time.
Back at Zari’s getaway, after Annie’s grand entrance, Zari gives a speech that doesn’t go well with Khanyi. As she is speaking, she senses there is a change in energy. According to Khanyi, Zari feels like she has to dethrone everyone for her to thrive. Zari thinks Khanyi is being unreasonable and unruly. Quinton sees through the building awkwardness. Annie, who’s maintained a somewhat subtle approach, is scratching her head. Zari lets it slide, and invites everyone to a pajama dinner. Even in sleeping gear, Swanky is one to make a statement. Unlucky for Annie, the only available table is Zari’s. She tries to keep her cool, but she’s clearly irritated. Not even a talk about her upcoming wedding can lighten her mood. It feels like she’s at a funeral. Can she take more days of this distasteful trip?
Next on Zari’s itinerary is a safari. Annie and Swanky have chosen good energy, and pool with Kudzi and Khanyi for good vibes. Quinton and Kayleigh visit the park alongside Zari, who feels in every way like she’s dealing with evil sisters. Out in the wild, the Nigerian side of Annie cannot seem to agree with wildlife. It’s dark and the lions are getting too close. She’s not here for this ‘white people activity’. The adventure is too much. She just wants to leave. At a bonfire held in the night, Zari brings up the previous day’s situation. This time, Quinton is here to back up her claims. He says Khanyi was okay with giving seven speeches at her ball, but she draws the line when Zari speaks at something she organized. Khanyi proceeds to school Zari like never before. The Boss Lady is behaving like a little girl. She doesn’t understand that this is a group of friends where no one is a celebrity. Quinton is too vocal this time. He asks everyone to report their moods in the morning for a smooth sail. It’s apparent that Quinton is speaking, but he has been influenced by Zari.
Away from the drama in the wild, Andile has organized a meeting with Nadia. Conversations between the two seem to always flow. This time around, Nadia is the bearer of sad news. She and her boyfriend have called it quits. She is sad, but overall, she’s doing okay. It all goes back to the relationship she never had with her father. She always expects men to leave. It isn’t the most surprising thing. What’s more surprising is how Khanyi, who put her foot down during a clash with Zari, is hellbent on proving that she is a friend of Zari’s and not her fan. In Khanyi’s eyes, Zari is used to winning at everything. This time, she needs to learn how to let go.
If the mood in the trip so far is taken into consideration, Zari’s Great Gatsby party is going to be a nightmare. Kayleigh is ready to party, but she feels a lot of words have gone unspoken. She’s dressed for the occasion, and so is everyone else. Annie, who is done by now, shows up in sweats. To say that she is fed up is an understatement. It’s as if she’s lost hope such that trying is not even an option at the moment. There’s a divide between the Zari-Quinton and Khanyi-Annie sides. Swanky, who’s in between, is tired of the animosity in the room. He gives a read directed at the Quinton-Zari camp. This issue has to be fixed right away. Otherwise, he’s going to go away. The negativity that has been building all along comes to a shocking crescendo as Quinton and Swanky engage in a shouting match. The episode comes to a close as Swanky makes it clear that there’s no celebrity in the room.