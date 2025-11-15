Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Like Doing But Others Find It Weird? (Closed)

Everyone enjoys doing something and something you do others may find it weird. One of mine is I like having a cold it is very fun to sneeze once or twice every time so I wanted to know other weird hobbies so feel free to add yours.
#1
I genuinely enjoy being sleep deprived. Idk why. It’s so normal for me, that when I get a regular amount of sleep, I feel out of place and hyper.
#2
I can type at 120 wpm, but I can’t type the keyboard like regular people. It’s kinda hard to explain, but I just don’t do it the regular way where you placed your thumbs on the space bar or place your index fingers on the f and j.
#3
I have no idea why but I like to eat waffles. If I wanted to, All I would eat is waffles. It’s gotten to the point where I can only eat 2 waffles a month. You might think I’m kidding but I’m actually serious XD
#4
i like smelling books.so does my sister,we both love the smell of a new book
#5
I like eating random stuff… As long as I believe that it is edible, I will eat it…
LIST OF UNCONVENTIONAL THINGS I’VE EATEN:
Goldfish cracker BAG
Tree Bark
Grass
Poisonous Berries
Eraser
Pencil Lead
Sand
Marble (Ball)
Marble (Rock)
paint…
The list is to long to fit.
#6
i like to sleep upside down its fun but a lot of people think is weird so i dont do it anymore
#7
Watching anime, reading manga, and going to BP.
#8
Blaring heavy metal at full volume while playing horror games
#9
I am very pain resistant. I usually poor hot glue on my hand to see how long until it burns. I also stab pens into my hand. I’m not depressed or anything, so don’t worry
#10
Eating erasers
#11
I like to stab myself with a math compass. I enjoy the pain which is weird.
#12
please dont get mad at me. i like eating rice crispies cereal with no milk.
#13
So I pick at scabs and eat the dried stuff that comes of. I once for a full year would scratch my scalp so I would start bleeding and eat the scabs. Also I scratch my head and eat the dandruff that comes under my nails.
#14
I put my dogs (boxers) lips on my face. The others were really questioning.
