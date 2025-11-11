20 “Stranger Things 5” Premiere Outfits That Turned The Red Carpet Upside Down

After years of production delays and sky-high fan expectations, Stranger Things: Season 5 is finally here marking the beginning of the end for Netflix’s biggest sci-fi saga.
But while the show’s cast returned to Hawkins to close out the story, the real drama unfolded on the red carpet.
Between behind-the-scenes controversies and emotional cast reunions, the premiere turned into a fashion event of its own, filled with looks that ranged from gothic and theatrical to downright bizarre.
Here are the 20 strangest outfits from the world premiere.
#1 Millie Bobby Brown
Brown showed up in a sheer Rodarte gown decorated with black ostrich feathers. The actress described the theme of the premiere as it being the show’s “funeral” in a sense.
While many fans were impressed by the craftsmanship behind the outfit, others felt it made the actress look mature beyond her years.
“It’s crazy to me that she is only 21. Seems like she has been in the spotlight for years now,” a user wrote.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#2 Snitchery
Snitchery arrived in a Demogorgon-inspired gown featuring a sculpted magenta bodice, and petal-like shoulder pieces that simulated the beast’s mouth. A voluminous skirt mimicked the creature’s tentacles.
Image source: Earl Gibson III/Getty
#3 Winona Ryder
Ryder arrived at the Stranger Things Season 5 world premiere in Los Angeles wearing a black two-piece from Yohji Yamamoto’s Spring 1998 collection.
“She’s always stunning!” a fan wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who believe the actress managed to shine despite the moody theme of the evening.
Image source: Michael Buckner/Getty
#4 Jillea Godin
Jillea Godin, best known on TikTok for her elaborate cosplay transformations, arrived at the premiere dressed as a full-scale Demogorgon, one of the show’s most recognizable monsters.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#5 Emma Norton
Norton showed up in a blood-red gown that made her look like an empress from the netherworld. The outfit came complete with layered textures, shredded fabric, and a massive trailing train.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#6 Cara Buono
The actress stepped onto the red carpet in a sculptural crimson ensemble that matched the show’s Season 5 logo.
Fans, stunned by her beauty, couldn’t help but joke how they finally “understood” how Dacre Montgomery’s character, Billy Hargrove, kept hitting on Buono’s.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#7 Sadie Sink
Sink arrived in a crystal-studded white Prada bralette and matching skirt, a look that glowed amid the premiere’s gothic mix.
Beyond fans praising the actress’ beauty, many seemed to hint at a rivalry between her and Bobby Brown.
“She knew Millie wasn’t going to serve so she had to think quick!” a user joked. “She’s light years ahead of Millie,” another added.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#8 Priah Ferguson
Ferguson wore a black halter crop top made of laser-cut lace with subtle red details, paired with a low-rise, pinstriped skirt.
Among the most upvoted comments was one that suggested the 19-year-old could one day act in a Beyoncé movie.
“I might be delusional but this face card could do a Beyoncé biopic in my opinion,” the user wrote.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#9 Heidi Wong
Wong wore a gothic-punk see-through black lace top under a bright orange leather corset dress with metal studs and lace-up seams.
Image source: Earl Gibson III/Getty
#10 Caleb Mclaughlin
The actor showed up in a dark military uniform suit with gold buttons and red stripes down the pants.
The look confused viewers, with many saying he should fire his stylist and others cracking jokes.
“He looks like he’s trying to secure his next job in a space naval battle series,” a viewer wrote.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#11 Linda Hamilton
Hamilton wore a burgundy lace dress with long sleeves and a tied waist, paired with dangling earrings.
The elegant look did not shield her from mean comments online, however, one particular comment calling her “Mr. Hamilton,” and saying she looked “very manly.”
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#12 Maya Hawke
Hawke appeared at the premiere in a sheer mint-green gown by Prada, layered over a black bra and high-waisted skirt.
Online, many were quick to point out how similar she looked to her mother, Uma Thurman.
“She looks exactly like her mother, but with her dad’s smile,” a fan pointed out.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#13 Stassi Schroeder Clark
Schroeder Clark wore a black gown topped with a sculptural satin rosette draped across her chest.
She attended alongside her husband, Beau Clark, a casting director involved with the show.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#14 Nell Fisher
Nell Fisher was among the few who wore a colorful outfit to the event, attending in a shimmery green sequined mini dress decorated with a loose hooded neckline and oversized black bow.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#15 Olive Abercrombie
The actress wore a white lace gown with a bright red sash around her waist and matching details on her skirt.
“Thanks @strangerthingstv @netflix for an unforgettable experience. Beyond thrilled to be here,” she wrote on social media.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#16 Joe Keery
Keery showed up in a tight black leather jacket and matching pants that fans couldn’t resist but roast.
“He can’t even zip it,” one user joked, while others compared him to Green Day’s frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong.
Image source: Earl Gibson III/Getty
#17 David Harbour
The actor wore a navy pinstripe suit with a loosened tie and slicked-back hair.
His appearance comes right after it was revealed that Millie Bobby Brown had filed a harassment and bullying complaint against him before filming for the fifth season began.
Image source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty
#18 Linnea Berthelsen
The Kali actress wore an understated brown three-piece set consisting of a structured bralette, low-rise skirt, and cropped jacket.
Her appearance fueled rumors of her character coming back for the show’s finale.
Image source: Monica Schipper/Getty
#19 Liv Morgan
The WWE wrestler, real name Gionna Daddio, wore a black lace cutout gown that left most of her midriff exposed, with floral lace detailing connecting the bodice and skirt in a web-like pattern.
“Maybe I need to start to watch wrestling again,” a viewer wrote.
Image source: Earl Gibson III/Getty
#20 Ellie Thumann
The model attended in a semi-transparent black dress featuring a floral lace motif.
The outfit follows one of today’s biggest celebrity fashion trends: formalwear designed to look like lingerie.
Image source: Michael Buckner/Getty
Follow Us