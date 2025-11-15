Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Cartoon Crush? (Closed)

Have you ever had a crush on a fictional character? That’ll be fun.
#1
Raven from Teen Titans.
#2
hjereljgbhtgjhbgvbeujvdbv okay but Kirishima-
#3
And Arthur from “The Sword in The Stone”. I loved how his voice and how awkward he was.
#4
Star Butterfly from Star vs. the forces of evil
#5
Rogue – X men animated series (that Southern accent always got me)
Daphne – Scooby Doo (I mean….come on)
Shego/Kim – Kim Possible (Maybe it was the goth look or something but Kim also…maybe caused my affinity to redheads)
I’m a millennial in my 30s so my choices may be a bit old. Lol
#6
Lois Griffin from family guy
#7
Peter Pan from the original movie. I loved his ginger/brown hair
#8
I have SO MANY
Luna Lovegood – Harry Potter (Just yes, pretty, smart, kind. What more could you want?)
Yugo – The Promised Neverland (Im gay but he’s just *mwah*)
Jerico Soberanis – The Toll (MY SWEET BABY GENDERFLUID CHILD)
Joanna Mason – Catching Fire/Mockingjay (I DONT EVEN NEED TO EXPLAIN)
#9
Mr. Krabs, he so thicc
#10
Hinata
#11
robin hood from disney since i was a kid
Follow Us