Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Cartoon Crush? (Closed)

by

Have you ever had a crush on a fictional character? That’ll be fun.

#1

Raven from Teen Titans.

#2

hjereljgbhtgjhbgvbeujvdbv okay but Kirishima-

#3

And Arthur from “The Sword in The Stone”. I loved how his voice and how awkward he was.

#4

Star Butterfly from Star vs. the forces of evil

#5

Rogue – X men animated series (that Southern accent always got me)
Daphne – Scooby Doo (I mean….come on)
Shego/Kim – Kim Possible (Maybe it was the goth look or something but Kim also…maybe caused my affinity to redheads)

I’m a millennial in my 30s so my choices may be a bit old. Lol

#6

Lois Griffin from family guy

#7

Peter Pan from the original movie. I loved his ginger/brown hair

#8

I have SO MANY
Luna Lovegood – Harry Potter (Just yes, pretty, smart, kind. What more could you want?)
Yugo – The Promised Neverland (Im gay but he’s just *mwah*)
Jerico Soberanis – The Toll (MY SWEET BABY GENDERFLUID CHILD)
Joanna Mason – Catching Fire/Mockingjay (I DONT EVEN NEED TO EXPLAIN)

#9

Mr. Krabs, he so thicc

#10

Hinata

#11

robin hood from disney since i was a kid

