Bill Gates Breaks Silence On Epstein Files After Ex-Wife Addressed Disturbing Accusations

Bill Gates has broken his silence after his name was mentioned in an email written by the late s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The Microsoft co-founder spoke about the regrets he felt over meeting Epstein on multiple occasions after his 2008 prison sentence.
“He only regrets he got busted,” one commented online.
Bill Gates denied all the claims mentioned in an email allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein, who appeared to suggest that the Windows pioneer contracted a s**ually transmitted disease from his rendezvous with Russian girls.
The 2013 email also claimed that Gates was trying to discreetly give his then-wife, Melinda, medication without her knowledge.
“Apparently, Jeffrey wrote an email to himself, which was never sent,” Gates told Nine News as he addressed the email, which was part of the roughly 3 million pages connected to Epstein, released by the US Department of Justice last week.
Being named or pictured in the Epstein files does not imply wrongdoing or criminal activity.
The email allegedly written by Epstein claimed Gates contracted an STD and secretly tried to slip medication to his wife.
“The email is, you know, false,” Gates continued
He went on to suggest that the draft email may have been part of a plot to “attack” him.
“I don’t know what his thinking was there. Was he trying to attack me in some way?” he continued.
“It just reminds me, you know, every minute I spent with regret, and I, you know, apologise that I did that,” he added.
The billionaire philanthropist claimed he never went to what’s dubbed as Epstein island, where multiple accusers have alleged s**ual ab*se.
Gate reportedly met the convicted offender multiple times since his 2008 conviction to discuss expanding his philanthropic efforts.
“I regret every minute I spent with him,” Gates told the outlet. “It’s factually true that I was only at dinners. You know, I never went to the island.”
“I never met any women,” he continued. “And so, you know, the more that comes out, the clearer it will be that although the time was a mistake, it had nothing to do with that kind of behaviour.”
Epstein’s unsent email suggested that Gates was allegedly having “illicit trysts” with women while married to his ex-wife, Melinda.
“During the past few weeks, I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill,” wrote the message that sat in Epstein’s drafts.
“From helping Bill to get dr*gs, in order to deal with consequences of s*x with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall [for] bridge [tournaments],” the email said.
“I feel I owe it to my friends and future colleagues to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life,” the message added.
In another email, Epstein allegedly said he was “dismayed” over Gates apparently ending their friendship over an “accident.”
“TO add insult to injury you them implore me to please delete the emails mails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda and the description of your p*nis,” the email said.
After the emails came to light, a spokesperson said last week that the allegations were “absolutely absurd and completely false.”
Ex-wife Melinda also spoke about seeing her name in the newly-released files and admitted it “brings back memories of some very, very painful times in [her] marriage.”
The former Mrs. Gates said she felt “unbelievable sadness” when she was asked about the claims suggesting her ex-husband tried to medicate her without her knowledge after he contracted an STD.
“I’m able to take my own sadness and look at those young girls and say, ‘My God, how did that happen to those girls?’” she said during an appearance on NPR’s Wild Card podcast on February 3.
Gates was married to Medlina for about 27 years before announcing their divorce in May 2021, saying they could no longer “grow together.”
Melinda admitted that her ex-husband’s relationship with Epstein was one of the factors that contributed to the breakdown of their marriage.
“I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him,” she said on CBS Mornings in 2022.
She said she met him once because she “wanted to see who” he was, but “regretted it the second” she “walked in the door.”
“He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women,” she added.
Netizens had mixed reactions to the mention of the former Gates couple in the newly released Epstein files
