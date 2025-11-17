30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Working in tech support is not for the faint of heart. It requires patience, technical skills, and the ability to keep a straight face while a customer explains how mashed banana found its way into all of the crevices of their laptop.
To raise awareness for how horrific this industry can be, we took a trip to the Tech Support Gore subreddit and gathered some of their most shocking posts below. From electronics that look like they’ve been through wars to extremely questionable wiring, enjoy scrolling through this list that might trigger any former tech support workers. Be sure to upvote the pics that you find most amusing, and please remember to be kind to your tech support agents, pandas. They’ve seen some terrible things!
#1 I Wonder Why My Computer Is Overheating
Image source: EcMoSpec14
#2 “I Need The Data Recovered From This! Cost Is No Issue!”
Image source: the123king-reddit
#3 I Was On Vacation And The Restaurant Was Complaining Why Their Wi-Fi Wasn’t Working. I Wonder Why
Image source: epic-drew16
#4 Got A Treat For You All
Image source: HidashFive
#5 Guess What Happened When The Client Tried To Cook Again? Recipe Not Included
Image source: 1Arcite
#6 “The Building Is Pre Wired”
Image source: donzi79
#7 Astonishingly Enough, There Was Literally Zero External Physical Damage Once All Of This Was Cleaned Off
Image source: bubonis
#8 I Thought I Had Seen It All
Image source: Ziege19
#9 This 3680w Timer Provided Power For Three Pioneer 65″ Plasma Sets That Turned On At The Same Time
Image source: Contortionietzsche
#10 User States “PC Runs Like Cr*p”
Image source: OnnPurpose
#11 This Runs Internet For 4 Story Building
Image source: dangerSvk
#12 My Friend Payed 35$ For This Monstrosity
Image source: RightTerrace30
#13 User Left Their MacBook In The Fridge Overnight Because It Was Overheating
Image source: MrMattXD
#14 From The Producers Of Fire Hazards And Pet Allergens I Present The The Worst Of Both Worlds
Image source: AnnoyingDiods
#15 Opened My PC Today To Find Out Why It Suddenly Started Running So Much Quieter A Couple Of Days Ago, And Also Why My Office Had A Bad Smell This Morning. Mystery Solved… 🤢
Image source: TheAngryBad
#16 My Mil Was Due To Catch A Flight At 6.00am But She “Doesn’t Trust Technology” So She Tried To Photocopy Her Digital Boarding Pass Off Her Phone. The Tech Support Question Was “What’s Wrong With The Photocopier”
Image source: CharlieDancey
#17 Guy Comes Up To Me At Work, And Says He Wants A Car Charger. Then Proceeds To Show Me His Little Hot Pocket… :|
Image source: alhamil82
#18 Today Almost Got Very Spicy
Image source: fennectech
#19 Someone Put A Banana In My Backpack That Made It’s Way Into My Laptop
Image source: Sdillon5847
#20 This Power Strip Chain Powering Conference Room Users
Image source: Nerfarean
#21 Found This Little Gem On 4 Chan
Image source: FabulousFilling
#22 After Some Construction, Customer Complained About Poor Wi-Fi Signal
Image source: iruber1337
#23 Goodwill Test Outlet Gore
Image source: Chasterbeef
#24 Incompatible Mouse Knocks Out Internet
Image source: jakedata
#25 Its Still Running!!
Image source: Technobullshizzzzzz
#26 Not A Surprise Any Repair Tech Wants
Image source: Mindless_Use7567
#27 Who The Fsck Designed This Motherboard ???
Image source: Fyver42
#28 Ladies, Gents, All Of The Above? None Of The Above! I Present: My Office’s Ftp Server
Image source: CubisticWings4
#29 Costumer Came In Today Almost In Tears Asking Us If We Can Recover Her 5+years Of Work Data
Image source: danikajak
#30 Surface Pro 1724 From 2015, “Poor Build Quality, Never Buying Again Microsoft Product”
Image source: Successful_Opinion_3
