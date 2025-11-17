30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

by

Working in tech support is not for the faint of heart. It requires patience, technical skills, and the ability to keep a straight face while a customer explains how mashed banana found its way into all of the crevices of their laptop.

To raise awareness for how horrific this industry can be, we took a trip to the Tech Support Gore subreddit and gathered some of their most shocking posts below. From electronics that look like they’ve been through wars to extremely questionable wiring, enjoy scrolling through this list that might trigger any former tech support workers. Be sure to upvote the pics that you find most amusing, and please remember to be kind to your tech support agents, pandas. They’ve seen some terrible things!

#1 I Wonder Why My Computer Is Overheating

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: EcMoSpec14

#2 “I Need The Data Recovered From This! Cost Is No Issue!”

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: the123king-reddit

#3 I Was On Vacation And The Restaurant Was Complaining Why Their Wi-Fi Wasn’t Working. I Wonder Why

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: epic-drew16

#4 Got A Treat For You All

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: HidashFive

#5 Guess What Happened When The Client Tried To Cook Again? Recipe Not Included

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: 1Arcite

#6 “The Building Is Pre Wired”

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: donzi79

#7 Astonishingly Enough, There Was Literally Zero External Physical Damage Once All Of This Was Cleaned Off

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: bubonis

#8 I Thought I Had Seen It All

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: Ziege19

#9 This 3680w Timer Provided Power For Three Pioneer 65″ Plasma Sets That Turned On At The Same Time

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: Contortionietzsche

#10 User States “PC Runs Like Cr*p”

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: OnnPurpose

#11 This Runs Internet For 4 Story Building

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: dangerSvk

#12 My Friend Payed 35$ For This Monstrosity

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: RightTerrace30

#13 User Left Their MacBook In The Fridge Overnight Because It Was Overheating

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: MrMattXD

#14 From The Producers Of Fire Hazards And Pet Allergens I Present The The Worst Of Both Worlds

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: AnnoyingDiods

#15 Opened My PC Today To Find Out Why It Suddenly Started Running So Much Quieter A Couple Of Days Ago, And Also Why My Office Had A Bad Smell This Morning. Mystery Solved… 🤢

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: TheAngryBad

#16 My Mil Was Due To Catch A Flight At 6.00am But She “Doesn’t Trust Technology” So She Tried To Photocopy Her Digital Boarding Pass Off Her Phone. The Tech Support Question Was “What’s Wrong With The Photocopier”

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: CharlieDancey

#17 Guy Comes Up To Me At Work, And Says He Wants A Car Charger. Then Proceeds To Show Me His Little Hot Pocket… :|

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: alhamil82

#18 Today Almost Got Very Spicy

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: fennectech

#19 Someone Put A Banana In My Backpack That Made It’s Way Into My Laptop

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: Sdillon5847

#20 This Power Strip Chain Powering Conference Room Users

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: Nerfarean

#21 Found This Little Gem On 4 Chan

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: FabulousFilling

#22 After Some Construction, Customer Complained About Poor Wi-Fi Signal

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: iruber1337

#23 Goodwill Test Outlet Gore

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: Chasterbeef

#24 Incompatible Mouse Knocks Out Internet

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: jakedata

#25 Its Still Running!!

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: Technobullshizzzzzz

#26 Not A Surprise Any Repair Tech Wants

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: Mindless_Use7567

#27 Who The Fsck Designed This Motherboard ???

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: Fyver42

#28 Ladies, Gents, All Of The Above? None Of The Above! I Present: My Office’s Ftp Server

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: CubisticWings4

#29 Costumer Came In Today Almost In Tears Asking Us If We Can Recover Her 5+years Of Work Data

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: danikajak

#30 Surface Pro 1724 From 2015, “Poor Build Quality, Never Buying Again Microsoft Product”

30 Examples Of The Worst Cases Tech Support Workers Have Ever Seen (New Pics)

Image source: Successful_Opinion_3

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Hilarious Memes Most People Will Relate To
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
We Make Paperweights Using Fragments Of Nature And 3D Fish Embedded In Resin
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Animal Meme (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Find Honest Beauty Everywhere And Try To Capture It In Non-Staged Portraits
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Evolution-2: We Created The Largest Mural In The World
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Times People Caught Adorable Animals Flashing Their “Disney Eyes” And Just Had To Take A Picture
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.