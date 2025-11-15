Life With ADHD Illustrated In 24 Comics By This Artist

Today we’d like to introduce you to a new comic artist on our website. We’d like for you to meet “Mostly ADHD,” a webcomic artist who wanted to show others what life was like for them as someone who was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). They never thought their sketches would lead to a series of webcomics that have amassed an amazing number of over 19k Instagram followers with just 24 posts in total!

In their sincere comics, the artist translates the reality of those who live with the disorder. In addition to helping other people to realize that they’re not alone in this, the said comics are also a great way for the artist to portray what they are feeling day by day.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | mostlyadhd.tumblr.com | mostlyadhd.tumblr.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#2

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#3

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#4

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#5

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#6

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#7

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#8

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#9

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#10

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#11

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#12

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#13

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#14

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#15

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#16

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#17

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#18

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#19

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#20

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#21

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#22

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#23

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

#24

Image source: Mostly ADHD Comics

