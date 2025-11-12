Made My First Nail Portrait – Innocence

by

I wanted to make my own original thing. I’ve had this idea for 7 years now. And I finally did it, and yes, I know that others already did it. This is my first portrait of this kind and I want to make more. Same style, different styles, different ideas. Hope to do well with this one so I can kick start this thing.

I like the nonchalance and vulgarity of it.

Sat down, drew it, nailed 10 pounds of nails in it, weaved 9 spools of continuous string and here it is, the final product. Hope you like it.

