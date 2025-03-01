ABC Greenlights Third ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff

Another 9-1-1 spinoff is officially in the works at ABC! The upcoming series, titled 9-1-1: Nashville, is set to premiere during the 2025-26 TV season and will be the third installment in the first responder drama franchise. Created by Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear, the spinoff will take place in Nashville, where a fresh team of firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers will navigate high-pressure emergencies. Not to mention that the show is skipping the traditional pilot phase and heading straight into production for the first season.
In an interview with The Tennessean, the Tennessee Entertainment Commission executive director Bob Rains expressed that the team was very excited to have the iconic series to come to Nashville. Bob revealed that the active principal photography for 9-1-1: Nashville will begin in May 2025. He also shared that the production will bring significant job opportunities to the area. “It gives people in our community the real opportunity to train on a professional production set,” added Bob.
The news comes shortly after the cancelation of 9-1-1: Lone Star. As reported by Variety, the show was axed after its fifth season due to financial constraints. According to Murphy, the show was a Disney production airing on a Fox network, which just wasn’t practical. 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Rob Lowe told Variety that the cast had been expecting the cancelation for a while and went into Season 5 knowing it was going to be the last. However, he expressed how proud he was of everything the show accomplished during its run.
‘9-1-1’ and ‘Doctor Odyssey’ To Air Crossover Episode in March 2025
Murphy’s 9-1-1 and medical drama Doctor Odyssey are set for a crossover episode that will air on March 20, 2025. The event will bring together 9-1-1’s Angela Bassett as LAPD Sergeant Athena Grant and Doctor Odyssey’s Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman. This will mark the first time two Murphy’s two franchises will be collaborating. As reported by Variety, the episode will take place aboard The Odyssey, where Athena joins in as an “unexpected guest.”
The crossover will show Athena beginning to suspect two passengers of targeting the ship’s vault. With Dr. Bankman’s help, the Sergeant sets out in a “dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand.” The crossover episode will take place shortly after both shows make their midseason returns on March 6, 2025.
This isn’t the first time Murphy has staged crossovers between his TV show franchises. Fans previously saw Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, and Ryan Guzman’s characters from 9-1-1 guest-star in 9-1-1: Lone Star. On the other hand, American Horror Story has also featured characters from different seasons making appearances in other installments. However, this will be the first time two completely separate franchises come together in a single storyline.
9-1-1 makes its midseason return on March 6, 2025, on ABC. A premiere date for 9-1-1: Lone Star has not been announced as of yet.
|9-1-1
|Cast
|Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, Gavin McHugh
|Release Date
|January 3, 2018
|Stream On
|ABC (current seasons), Hulu (past seasons)
|Directed by
|Various directors including Bradley Buecker, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Jennifer Lynch
|Produced by
|Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray
|Based On
|Original concept by Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Brad Falchuk
|Plot Summary
|A high-stakes drama following firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers as they navigate intense emergencies and personal struggles in Los Angeles.
|Musical Elements
|Composed by Mac Quayle
|Current Status
|Renewed for a new season on ABC; multiple spinoffs including 9-1-1: Lone Star and upcoming 9-1-1: Nashville
