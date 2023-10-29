Stepping into the twisted world of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk‘s creation, there are two extremely eerie shows: American Horror Story (AHS) and its offshoot, American Horror Stories (AHStories). It’s common for people to mix the two because there’s just an “es” differentiating the two. While both the shows have a backdrop of disturbing horror stories, they’re set up with different structures.
The American Horror Story has made a name for itself as an anthology series that started back in 2011 and has 11 complete seasons and an ongoing Season 12. American Horror Stories, on the other hand, is a spin-off of American Horror Story and offers viewers unique, bone-chilling tales in every episode. Even hyperintelligent search engines can mix these two so it makes sense if it initially seems confusing. As somebody who is a fan of the horror genre and wants to watch these two shows, here’s everything to know that sets AHS and AHStories apart from each other.
‘AHS’s Seasonal Arcs vs. ‘AHStories’ Standalone Episodes
American Horror Story is an anthology series and so the show follows a new story every season. Although there have been some overlapping narratives and actors over the years. Every AHS season is like a book, with each episode contributing to a single overarching narrative that culminates by the season’s end. Themes range from haunted houses and witches to cults and apocalyptic scenarios, but they all reside within their respective seasonal bubbles. The ongoing season 12 is being released in two parts and features Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne in main roles.
On the other hand, American Horror Stories (AHStories) adopts a new story in each episode. So it’s also an anthology series but has its own universe and presents a self-contained tale of horror that concludes within a single episode’s runtime. Think of AHStories as a collection of short, terrifying stories, each independent yet undeniably gripping. The show has had two seasons so far and American Horror Stories season 3 is coming to Hulu screens on October 26.
Understanding the American Story Franchise
The American Story franchise, masterminded by Murphy and Falchuk, has cemented itself as a cornerstone in modern horror television. At the heart of this franchise is its flagship series, American Horror Story (AHS), which premiered in 2011. American Horror Stories (AHStories) was then released and introduced as an episodic anthology. In addition to horror, there are three more installments of the franchise — American Crime Story, American Sports Story, and American Love Story.
How Many Seasons Are There in American Horror Stories?
American Horror Stories has two released seasons spanning 7 and 8 episodes each. The AHStories season 3 debuted on October 26, 2023. It’s coming out as part of a Huluween event on the streaming service Hulu. The third installment of the AHS spinoff is going to have four episodes. The names of these episodes are — “Bestie,” “Daphne,” “Tapeworm,” and “Organ.”
How Many Seasons Does American Horror Story Have?
American Horror Story has released 11 complete seasons so far. Its season 12 is now being aired and will be released in two parts. The AHS season 12 is based on Danielle Valentine‘s book Delicate and its part 1 will have five episodes in total. For now, the show stays renewed for up to thirteen seasons so once part 2 of AHS: Delicate is out, there will also be a thirteenth season. The show has starred multiple talented actors over the years, including names like but not limited to Lady Gaga, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, and Sarah Paulson.
Should I Watch ‘American Horror Story’ Before ‘American Horror Stories’?
It’s not strictly necessary to watch American Horror Story before watching American Horror Stories. While AHS offers season-long narratives, AHStories delivers standalone tales in each episode. In fact, as both of them follow an anthology narrative, it’s not even necessary to watch all the previous seasons of either of these shows. However, for a richer understanding of the franchise’s universe and to catch occasional nods or references, starting with AHS can arguably enhance your experience.
How Are ‘American Horror Stories’ Connected to ‘American Horror Story’?
American Horror Stories (AHStories) is a spin-off of the original American Horror Story. While each AHStories episode is self-contained, there are thematic ties, stylistic similarities, and occasional references to the broader AHS universe. Some locations and characters might seem familiar to AHS fans, but AHStories primarily carves its own path within the larger framework set by its predecessor.