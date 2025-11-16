This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

by

Creative photography lets artists bring the images they have in their minds to life. There is nothing more enjoyable than looking back at the professional photos of the meaningful moments that also have a bit of magic to them. But behind every perfect picture, there is backstage and a photographer hard at work.

Gilmar Silva is a Brazilian photographer from the city of Cascavel, Ceará, who has achieved great success on his social media by showing the making-of of his photos. In comparison, we can see the location of where the photos were taken and how they look after editing.

By sharing his work on Instagram, Gilmar shows that the work of a photographer is not easy. Besides organizing, preparing props, photographing, and editing, he sometimes has to lie on the muddy floor. “The fact that I show everything is more to motivate the people who are now beginning to continue studying, dedicating themselves.” says the photographer to Bored Panda.

Scroll down and see his creative process for yourself!

To see more of his work see here, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#2

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#3

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#4

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

#5

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

#6

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#7

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

#8

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#9

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#10

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#11

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#12

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#13

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#14

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#15

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#16

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#17

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#18

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#19

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#20

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

#21

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#22

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#23

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

#24

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

#25

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#26

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#27

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#28

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

#29

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

Image source: gilmarphotos

#30

This Photographer Shares The Truth Behind His Perfect Professional Photos (30 New Pics)

#31

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
17 Hilarious Comics That Reveal The Reality Of Having A Cat
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Bad Management Usually Causes That”: Mcdonald’s Manager Arrives At 4AM For Breakfast Shift, Other Employees Pull A “No Call, No Show”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
15 New Hilariously Adorable Comics About Brutus And Pixie To Instantly Make Your Day
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Japanese Compete To See Who Can Turn The Back Of Their Truck Into The Best Garden, And The Result Is Awesome
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
If You Like Watching “Live PD” Here are 5 Other Shows You’d Enjoy
3 min read
Dec, 20, 2017
Faces Of The Baltic Sea
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.