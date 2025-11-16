50 Of The Most Annoying Restaurant Customers Getting Shamed Online

It’s no news that working in the food service industry is a tough and thankless job. Yet, the most difficult part may not even be the long hours, low pay, or cruel bosses. For many of the employees, it’s the nightmarish customers who feel entitled to treat other human beings like garbage.
Whether these people are physically assaulting servers, stealing tips, or letting their kids run around like it’s their playground—they deserve to be publicly shamed for acting like complete jerks.
Bored Panda compiled a list full of the most horrible clients that ever set foot in a restaurant. In fact, some of these pictures are so bad, you can’t help but scratch your head and think what on earth is going on. Scroll down below to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote the most unbelievable ones.
Psst! If you’re in the mood for some more horrible customer stories, take a look at our previous posts about it right here and here.
#1 Customers Assaulted Me With Drinks And Food. My Back Is Bruised By How Hard A Grown Man Threw His Drinks At Me. Can I Press Charges?
Image source: Ciaoanaxoxo
#2 Woman Gives Bad Review Because She Didn’t Get Hired
Image source: reddit.com
#3 This Server, Who Served This Iconic Line
Image source: kenn_ahh
#4 The Shade
Image source: Southernboyj
#5 I’m A Waitress. I Gave This Table Everything They Needed, Quickly, And Get This Lovely Tip
Image source: emilyunderscoremarie
#6 This Grown Man Throwing His Candy Wrappers For Me To Sweep Up During Work
Image source: turtlesurvivalclub
#7 Instagram Is Killing Food
Image source: growupdan
#8 Letting Your 9 Year Old Kids Eat The Watermelon In The Salad Put It Back. They Were Also Poking The Fruit
Image source: lex_1c0n
#9 This Mother
Image source: Huykaty
#10 Letting Your Kid Watch A Movie On Full Volume In A Restaurant
Image source: ___________f
#11 Restaurant Customer Caught Taking An Upskirt Picture Of Underage Host
Image source: Sofa__King__Cool
#12 This Lady Has Been On The Phone Since She Sat Down, While Her Kid Is Running Around Doing This To The Salt Shakers
Image source: Dog-On-The-Moon
#13 At My Local Chinese Buffet’s Restoom, Why Are People This Way
Image source: BigDee823
#14 Couple Prioritizes Their Food Over A Dying Man
Shoutout to the most selfish couple. Someone was having a heart attack at Roma’s and while the server was helping the man out, this couple started complaining about their food not being served to them immediately.
Image source: elijah.rucker.5
#15 The Nerve Of This Lady
Image source: CheerioPi1
#16 Trashy And Just Plain Stupid
Image source: netengnerd
#17 If You Do This Because “Someone Is Paid To Clean It Up” Frick You
Image source: heatherledge
#18 Entitled Military Spouse Demands Free Meals
Image source: VerySlump
#19 Way To Put Essential Workers’ Families At Risk Right Before The Holiday Season
Image source: somnifacientsawyer
#20 This Is What Someone Left At A Buffet Because They Were Mad They Found 2 Dirty Plates And Were Asked To Wear A Mask
Image source: shinn315
#21 Just Chillin At The Coffee Shop
Image source: geekaz01d
#22 All You Can Drink
Image source: imguriwantthat
#23 Food Fight In Public
Image source: hareppas
#24 Seriously
Image source: OctopussSevenTwo
#25 Squatting On A Restaurant Table For A Picture
Image source: Spritzzy
#26 Watched This Family Put These Trays Full Of Food On The Ground Instead Of Cleaning It Up. I Only Cleaned It Up After I Watched Someone Trip Over It
Image source: Muuuuuuuuuuurph
#27 He Found The One Good Seat
Image source: dastardlymustardly
#28 I Was Waiting For My Order At Pizza Hut When This Girl Comes Out Of The Bathroom With A Roll Of Toilet Paper. Needless To Say, She Left The Restaurant With It
Image source: elitegamer312
#29 Make Yourself At Home, But In A Public Starbucks
Image source: lapinatanegra
#30 Nice Restaurant- Kid Watching Cartoons On Volume 100
Image source: 5krunner
#31 This Is My Home Town
Image source: TheVilleGirl
#32 The Absolute State That People Have Left This KFC In
Image source: Derpston_P_Derp
#33 Gender Reveal In A Restaurant? Why Not I Guess
Image source: fibbybob
#34 This Racist Note Left At A Thai Restaurant In My City
Image source: codywaderandall
#35 So My Co-Worker Got This Today
Image source: blueisntalwayblue
#36 Dog Owners Who Think This Is OK In A Restaurant
Image source: thepoincianatree
#37 They Continue To Sit At Their Table Hours After Closing Time, Totally Indifferent To The Fact You Have To Wait Around For Them To Leave So You Can Close Up
Image source: jewkakasaurus
#38 Said She Doesn’t Come To The Mexican Restaurant For The Food, It’s For The Free WiFi
Image source: Chucknbob
#39 This Family Let Their Kid Crawl All Over The Restaurant Floor, Nearly Tripping Several Servers
Image source: langleywaters
#40 Treating A Server Like This Is Trashy (Facepalm)
Image source: _clever_reference_
#41 Leaving This As A Tip
Image source: catherine_zetascarn
#42 If You’re A Parent, Do Not Let Your Kids Make A Mess Like This
Image source: dillonconnerty
#43 What A Disgusting Way To Not Tip
Image source: Btm24
#44 Smoking In A Non-Smoking Restaurant Because You Do What You Have To
Image source: cahabaham
#45 He Took The Fan That Was Blowing Cool Air Throughout The Whole Café, And Turned It So It Only Pointed Onto Himself
Image source: phelyan
#46 Welcome To Oklahoma, Where Bringing Your AR15 To A Restaurant Is Normal
Image source: VolosThanatos
#47 She Demanded A Child Seat And The Confused Waiter Brought One
Image source: HairySquid68
#48 A Customer Today Wanted To Return Some Produce Because “It Was Too Ripe”, I Asked Him If He Had Already Tried Eating It In Anyway. He Said “Does It Look Like I Touched It?”
Image source: imgur.com
#49 This Person Who Thought It Was OK To Put The Dog On The Counter Where People Eat
Image source: thejunketjourneyer
#50 The Friend Said “I’ll Take The Kids To The Car While You Clean”. The Mother Looked At It Said “Not My Problem” And Left
Image source: tamanui1202
Follow Us