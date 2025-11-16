50 Of The Most Annoying Restaurant Customers Getting Shamed Online

by

It’s no news that working in the food service industry is a tough and thankless job. Yet, the most difficult part may not even be the long hours, low pay, or cruel bosses. For many of the employees, it’s the nightmarish customers who feel entitled to treat other human beings like garbage.

Whether these people are physically assaulting servers, stealing tips, or letting their kids run around like it’s their playground—they deserve to be publicly shamed for acting like complete jerks.

Bored Panda compiled a list full of the most horrible clients that ever set foot in a restaurant. In fact, some of these pictures are so bad, you can’t help but scratch your head and think what on earth is going on. Scroll down below to check them out, and don’t forget to upvote the most unbelievable ones.

#1 Customers Assaulted Me With Drinks And Food. My Back Is Bruised By How Hard A Grown Man Threw His Drinks At Me. Can I Press Charges?

Image source: Ciaoanaxoxo

#2 Woman Gives Bad Review Because She Didn’t Get Hired

Image source: reddit.com

#3 This Server, Who Served This Iconic Line

Image source: kenn_ahh

#4 The Shade

Image source: Southernboyj

#5 I’m A Waitress. I Gave This Table Everything They Needed, Quickly, And Get This Lovely Tip

Image source: emilyunderscoremarie

#6 This Grown Man Throwing His Candy Wrappers For Me To Sweep Up During Work

Image source: turtlesurvivalclub

#7 Instagram Is Killing Food

Image source: growupdan

#8 Letting Your 9 Year Old Kids Eat The Watermelon In The Salad Put It Back. They Were Also Poking The Fruit

Image source: lex_1c0n

#9 This Mother

Image source: Huykaty

#10 Letting Your Kid Watch A Movie On Full Volume In A Restaurant

Image source: ___________f

#11 Restaurant Customer Caught Taking An Upskirt Picture Of Underage Host

Image source: Sofa__King__Cool

#12 This Lady Has Been On The Phone Since She Sat Down, While Her Kid Is Running Around Doing This To The Salt Shakers

Image source: Dog-On-The-Moon

#13 At My Local Chinese Buffet’s Restoom, Why Are People This Way

Image source: BigDee823

#14 Couple Prioritizes Their Food Over A Dying Man

Shoutout to the most selfish couple. Someone was having a heart attack at Roma’s and while the server was helping the man out, this couple started complaining about their food not being served to them immediately.

Image source: elijah.rucker.5

#15 The Nerve Of This Lady

Image source: CheerioPi1

#16 Trashy And Just Plain Stupid

Image source: netengnerd

#17 If You Do This Because “Someone Is Paid To Clean It Up” Frick You

Image source: heatherledge

#18 Entitled Military Spouse Demands Free Meals

Image source: VerySlump

#19 Way To Put Essential Workers’ Families At Risk Right Before The Holiday Season

Image source: somnifacientsawyer

#20 This Is What Someone Left At A Buffet Because They Were Mad They Found 2 Dirty Plates And Were Asked To Wear A Mask

Image source: shinn315

#21 Just Chillin At The Coffee Shop

Image source: geekaz01d

#22 All You Can Drink

Image source: imguriwantthat

#23 Food Fight In Public

Image source: hareppas

#24 Seriously

Image source: OctopussSevenTwo

#25 Squatting On A Restaurant Table For A Picture

Image source: Spritzzy

#26 Watched This Family Put These Trays Full Of Food On The Ground Instead Of Cleaning It Up. I Only Cleaned It Up After I Watched Someone Trip Over It

Image source: Muuuuuuuuuuurph

#27 He Found The One Good Seat

Image source: dastardlymustardly

#28 I Was Waiting For My Order At Pizza Hut When This Girl Comes Out Of The Bathroom With A Roll Of Toilet Paper. Needless To Say, She Left The Restaurant With It

Image source: elitegamer312

#29 Make Yourself At Home, But In A Public Starbucks

Image source: lapinatanegra

#30 Nice Restaurant- Kid Watching Cartoons On Volume 100

Image source: 5krunner

#31 This Is My Home Town

Image source: TheVilleGirl

#32 The Absolute State That People Have Left This KFC In

Image source: Derpston_P_Derp

#33 Gender Reveal In A Restaurant? Why Not I Guess

Image source: fibbybob

#34 This Racist Note Left At A Thai Restaurant In My City

Image source: codywaderandall

#35 So My Co-Worker Got This Today

Image source: blueisntalwayblue

#36 Dog Owners Who Think This Is OK In A Restaurant

Image source: thepoincianatree

#37 They Continue To Sit At Their Table Hours After Closing Time, Totally Indifferent To The Fact You Have To Wait Around For Them To Leave So You Can Close Up

Image source: jewkakasaurus

#38 Said She Doesn’t Come To The Mexican Restaurant For The Food, It’s For The Free WiFi

Image source: Chucknbob

#39 This Family Let Their Kid Crawl All Over The Restaurant Floor, Nearly Tripping Several Servers

Image source: langleywaters

#40 Treating A Server Like This Is Trashy (Facepalm)

Image source: _clever_reference_

#41 Leaving This As A Tip

Image source: catherine_zetascarn

#42 If You’re A Parent, Do Not Let Your Kids Make A Mess Like This

Image source: dillonconnerty

#43 What A Disgusting Way To Not Tip

Image source: Btm24

#44 Smoking In A Non-Smoking Restaurant Because You Do What You Have To

Image source: cahabaham

#45 He Took The Fan That Was Blowing Cool Air Throughout The Whole Café, And Turned It So It Only Pointed Onto Himself

Image source: phelyan

#46 Welcome To Oklahoma, Where Bringing Your AR15 To A Restaurant Is Normal

Image source: VolosThanatos

#47 She Demanded A Child Seat And The Confused Waiter Brought One

Image source: HairySquid68

#48 A Customer Today Wanted To Return Some Produce Because “It Was Too Ripe”, I Asked Him If He Had Already Tried Eating It In Anyway. He Said “Does It Look Like I Touched It?”

Image source: imgur.com

#49 This Person Who Thought It Was OK To Put The Dog On The Counter Where People Eat

Image source: thejunketjourneyer

#50 The Friend Said “I’ll Take The Kids To The Car While You Clean”. The Mother Looked At It Said “Not My Problem” And Left

Image source: tamanui1202

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
