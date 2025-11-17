Man Shares Threatening Texts From The Guy He Sold His Car To After His Son Crashed It

Sometimes, people won’t listen even to the most well-intentioned advice because they believe they know better. For instance, when you buy a car that’s specifically designated as ‘non-drivable,’ well, you shouldn’t drive it. Sounds obvious, right? However, common sense isn’t as common as you might think.
Reddit user u/CporCv went viral on the r/mildlyinfuriating online community after sharing the chat he had with the man who bought his car for his son. The entitled new owner then crashed the car, demanded to use the seller’s insurance, and even threatened legal action. Scroll down for the full story and to see what the internet had to make of it. Bored Panda has reached out to the OP via Reddit and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.
The author’s story made a massive splash on Reddit. At the time of writing, a jaw-dropping 88.6k people had upvoted u/CporCv’s post. Many readers were happy to share some practical advice with the OP. For instance, some of them suggested cutting off all contact after responding that they were taking the legal threats seriously.
Meanwhile, others urged the author to contact their car insurance provider to ensure that everything’s dated correctly with regard to the sale. Quite a few readers were flabbergasted that the buyer had such an entitled attitude as well.
According to the author of the viral post, the new buyer probably wanted to save a bit of money on towing the car. What he got in return were possibly thousands of dollars in repair.
It’s moments like this when you realize how important it is to know how to read people correctly. Their body language, tone of voice, attitude, and the way they write can all give subtle clues about their character.
If someone’s constantly disrespecting you or you feel that they’re hiding important information, it might be best not to get into any buyer/seller relationship with them. If there’s something iffy with the documentation of the vehicle, you may want further clarification. But if the other person dodges your questions and tries to change the topic, steer clear. If your gut is telling you that something’s wrong, then it probably is.
Meanwhile, if someone threatens to sue you, even if you’re completely in the right, it might be worthwhile to find yourself a lawyer. Ask your friends if they know someone reliable. Some professionals consult for free. It’s handy to know who to turn to if the case ever goes to court.
Also, make sure that you have as much documentation and evidence as possible so that you can present it if needed.
According to Forbes Wheels, some of the main things to ask for when considering buying a car include the service and maintenance records, the number of previous owners, and where the vehicle comes from.
Some other important things to ask about are whether the car comes with a warranty (and how much of it is left), whether you can return the vehicle if you’re unsatisfied with it, and if the inventory—from the tools to the spare tire—is included in the purchase.
In the meantime, don’t be scared to take the time to evaluate the vehicle. Get down and dirty, check the underside of the car, as well as inside the passenger cabin for rust and leaks. During your test drive, use all of your senses to see if there’s anything strange, from bizarre sounds to yucky smells. Meanwhile, check whether the car can actually drive straight or if there’s a tilt to either side.
What did you think redditor u/CporCv’s story, dear Pandas? What would you have done if you were in their shoes? Have you ever had any serious issues while buying or selling a car? We’d love to hear from you, so feel free to scroll down to the comment section to share your opinions and experiences.
The author shared a lot of additional context in the comments of the post
Here’s what some other readers had to say about the entire car drama
