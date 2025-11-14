Hey Pandas, Whats The Funniest Thing You Ever Saw A Teacher Do In School? (Closed)

Even though teachers may act all-knowing and imposing, they can screw up sometimes. I want to know those times.
watching my 62 y.o try to floss. I was laughing but also getting second hand embarrassment for her.
I had a Scottish teacher who, when showing us counting on her fingers, would put her middle finger up first. She didn’t understand why we were so amused whenever it was time to count, apparently. Or maybe she was just expressing her true feelings towards her maths class of 7-8 year olds.
My teacher did the worm in the classroom once. That was funny.
My teacher tried to do the orange justice
My 2nd grade teacher did a cartwheel, claiming she used to be a pro gymnast!
Yell at my classmate (the class “I’m smarter than you” bully) for making a work way above our level in one of those exercises where everyone pairs up and each person makes a piece of work (math problems in this case) and swaps with their partner, and the partner has to do it.
My ELA teacher started beatboxing. True story. So awesome. wish I could relive the moment.
So my teacher (Her name is Wendy Tye and she works at Bergamo Montessori school if u wanna look her up there’s a vid of my class yelling good luck Wendy lol) spelled out marijuana for my friend. ( I think they talked about it tho any my friend mistook it for something else)
My gym teacher once paused the entire class to show us how to dance to staying alive. I was perplexed at how few people even knew the song.
so i was looking through he window on he door to the teachers lounge….. one teacher opened coffee upsidedown…
My teacher saw a mouse in our classroom *5th grade btw* and she jumped on the table and screamed for her life, i couldn’t help but laugh like she is kinda strict but not really and she says i’m her fav student so bonus !
