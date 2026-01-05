The Worst‑Dressed Celebs At The 2026 Critics Choice Awards Have Fans Talking

Awards season has officially begun with the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards.
The ceremony, held on Sunday (January 6) in Santa Monica, California, recognized the biggest talents in film and television from the past year.
One Battle After Another received the most coveted award of the evening: Best Picture. Timothée Chalamet won Best Actor for Marty Supreme, while Jessie Buckley picked up the Best Actress award for Hamnet.
Before the big winners were revealed, people turned their attention to the stars’ show-stopping looks on the red carpet.
Many took bold fashion risks that landed them straight on the internet’s list of worst-dressed stars.
Here are some of the most controversial outfits that received a thumbs down from social media users.
#1 Erin Doherty
The British star won the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Adolescence.
For the evening, Doherty opted for a custom emerald gown by Louis Vuitton featuring a voluminous skirt.
“Looks like the green thing over the Sims heads,” one critic wrote.
Others suggested that the actress may have been a bit late for the Christmas festivities. “Looks like a Christmas ornament with feet.”
“I adore the color,” added one viewer, “I wish it was a straightforward gown, though.”
Image source: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer
#2 Paul W. Downs And Megan Stalter
The Hacks co-stars spoofed Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s matching orange outfits they wore at the Los Angeles premiere for Marty Supreme.
“This is what passes for comedy now…” one user wrote.
“Who wore it better?” joked another.
A third critic simply wrote, “No.”
“It would look great if it was actually tailored for her. The color is gorgeous, but the top part falls weird and clearly not modeled after her chest,” noted someone else.
Downs was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the HBO show.
Image source: Getty/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin , Getty/Monica Schipper
#3 Audrey Nuna And Rei Ami
The singers, who rose to global fame after starring in the Netflix movie KPop Demon Hunters—the Best Animated Feature winner—did not go unnoticed with their looks.
Nuna, who voices Mira (singing voice), donned a Marc Jacobs dress featuring a dramatic round skirt and Mickey Mouse-esque sleeves.
Ami, who voices Zoey (singing voice), wore a floor-length gown with a cut-out at the chest and a thigh-high leg slit. She accessorized with massive black bracelets and earrings.
“I feel like this is something that Effie from Hunger Games would wear,” one person noted.
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison, Getty/Frazer Harrison
#4 Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner
The couple failed to impress with their Critics’ Choice looks.
Chalamet, who took home the Best Actor award for his role in Marty Supreme, opted for a navy pinstripe suit, paired with a white shirt and a patterned tie.
Meanwhile, Jenner made her own style statement in a black Versace haute couture gown from the Fall/Winter 1996 collection.
“All that money, and Kylie still goes for fits that simply fit her curves, like girl, I get it, I love dresses too that hug my curves, but you can be so fashionable,” one user wrote.
“He’s got his private school uniform on,” shared someone else, while another joked, “He looks like Gomez Addams tonight and I can’t unsee it.”
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur
#5 Jessie Buckley
The Irish star, who won Best Actress for Hamnet, paired her black pants with a bizarrely shaped white top that draped over her waist, giving her an unflattering shape.
“She’s awesome but that outfit…” one user commented.
“The outfit is hideous,” said someone else, suggesting, “She needs to take the pants off and leave her top on.”
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#6 May Hong
Hong, who voices Mira (speaking voice) in KPop Demon Hunters, wore an off-white dress that seemed too informal for the occasion.
The dress featured a neck cut-out, a top layer with gray sweater material, and a second layer that appeared to be lacey.
It was created by Gauntlett Cheng, a New York-based designer duo.
Image source: Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer
#7 Bella Ramsey
The 22-year-old was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for The Last of Us.
Most people were not a fan of the look, which featured a black sequin vest over a bright red button-down. Critics agreed that Ramsey looked “ready to perform at the circus.”
“If dressing like a magician makes you happy, I say go for it,” joked one viewer.
“What is that?” asked another confused user, while a separate viewer said the look was simply “a mess.”
“That is one terrible outfit. Looks like they dressed in the dark,” shared another Redditor.
Image source: Getty/Frazer Harrison
#8 Jillian Bell
The Workaholics star missed the mark with her cottagecore dress, which felt more appropriate for a picnic at the park than an awards show.
Bell directed Summer of ’69, which was nominated for Best Movie Made for Television.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#9 Patricia Arquette
The actress opted for a risqué metallic dress featuring a low neckline, paired with an oversized leather jacket.
She completed the look with a black belt and a matching clutch.
“Even though she’s beautiful, the dress doesn’t serve her well,” one viewer commented.
“Her stylist did her wrong because she’s beautiful and this dress just isn’t it,” someone else agreed.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
#10 Hannah Einbinder
Einbinder was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks.
The actress donned a Victorian-inspired dress with puffy sleeves and a black skirt, courtesy of Louis Vuitton.
“When you have a red carpet appearance at 6pm, followed by milking the cows at your little mountain chalet at 7pm,” one Redditor joked.
“I hate it but I especially hate it with this hairstyle,” said another.
“I honestly think if the sleeves didn’t sag so much I’d like this,” commented one user.
Image source: Getty/Monica Schipper
