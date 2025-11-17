People Are Sharing 50 Things That Aren’t Socially Acceptable But They Still Do Them

While joking about certain topics has become more prevalent, actually getting into the weeds and discussing things like mental health, social desirability, and being just self-conscious about everything rarely gets earnestly explored. Despite our better judgment, these things remain distasteful for public consumption and get sidelined.
So it’s not surprising that an internet user wanted to know what “socially unacceptable” things people actually thought about themselves. Answers ranged from brutally honest to poignant, so strap in, get comfortable, and be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your own, personal examples.
#1
I have no real desire to do anything extraordinary with my life. I just want to have my own little corner in the world, and not be bothered by anyone. Or bother anyone.
Add-on: WOW this blew up! Thanks guys 😊
Image source: Specktakles88, Vlada Karpovich
#2
As a woman I do not want kids.
I also think people should be able to choose voluntary euthanasia so they don’t have to suffer if they don’t want to (generally not for mental health problems but for physical ones).
Also, I don’t follow rules because this post said one thing and I said three things, so there.
Image source: nictme, Kristina Paukshtite
#3
I am a grown man who likes to play with action figures and yes I do make the noises to pretend they’re fighting it’s my hobby it relaxes me and yet I rarely tell people because they look at me like I’m a child why should we loose our sense of wonder as we grow?
Image source: buffkirby, Michael Sherrin
#4
I prefer being alone/away from others
Image source: International_Tea711
#5
I can never tell if I am a lazy person or depressed.
Image source: MotherChucker81, Adrian Swancar
#6
I don’t want to work.
I just want to live in a grassy field and eat fruit.
Image source: BurplePerry, energepic.com
#7
I’m a reasonably attractive, goal-driven woman in my 20s and I have genital herpes. Right before the first pandemic shutdown I was raped at a concert and got it as a result.
I’ve healed a lot from what happened and have very much come to terms with it and I accept it’s a part of who I am, but yeah, generally the perspective on STDs sucks and people are quick to joke about them/judge people who have them when in reality these things can happen to just about anyone.
Edit: I made this post right before bed last night and woke up to so much kindness from you lovely people. Thank you for the reassurance and encouragement, appreciation doesn’t begin to cover how I feel right now. The anniversary of when everything happened is coming up in a few weeks so naturally this has been on my mind a bit more. You’ve all made me feel a lot less alone and have given me a more positive outlook. Thank you so much.
Image source: seas1dbeginner, cottonbro studio
#8
I pee in the shower and I’m not ashamed
Image source: PencilShavingss, Armin Rimoldi
#9
I’m a woman and I’m completely disgusted by pregnancy, I don’t find it beautiful at all. It creeps me out.
Image source: lyzziloo
#10
I feel like I’m constantly analysing how to interact with people – every conversation I have feels like a performance and not the real me, like Im just mimicking other conversations I’ve read or heard.
Image source: fizzjamk, fauxels
#11
I have no ambition to do anything. no dream job or passions either. I’m not depressed by any stretch but I just would be happy and fine if all I did was lay around all day and live off saved money. However most people are utterly disgusted by that so I lie and pretend I have a dream job or that I’m passionate about certain things I honestly only really do any of those things for money or to pass the time. I don’t care about any of them.
Image source: Boolian_Logic, Karolina Grabowska
#12
I am a pig farmer.
Most y’all eat your pork, but most people don’t like to think of where it came from or how it got there. The number of times I’ve had people imply implicitly and explicitly that I am a murder is absurd considering a vast majority of them I know eat pork or love bacon. Outside of Reddit, I no longer tell anyone what I do.
What really gets me is that I take great pride in the high standards I keep at my farm. They have short and hard lives so I make sure they are taken care of and treated well by my coworkers.
Image source: SookHe
#13
I talk to myself as if people were listening even when I’m alone
Image source: Jesusdidntlikethat, cottonbro studio
#14
I think this world is absolutely ridiculous
Image source: theworldsucksnuts
#15
My father was not a very engaged parent, but when school started trying to force me to be right handed, he went to the school for the first and only time. He told them “ the boy is left handed, let him be” and they did.
Image source: clearcreekflood
#16
I daydream wayyyy to much. I’m constantly day dreaming. At home, at work, while I’m driving, before I’m sleeping, while I’m eating. I’m always daydreaming.
Edit: I was not expecting this to blow up as much as it has. I’m really glad to know that I’m not the only one. I’ll try to reply to everyone individually.
Image source: Betty_blue21, Nina zeynep güler
#17
When I worked in a human transplant tissue lab I would talk to the (deceased) donors to make myself feel better about processing a person who died suddenly hours before.. like “hey Mrs. Byrd, how are we feeling today?” When she is obviously lying in pieces in a cooler about to be swabbed, irradiated, and transplanted in another human.
Image source: anon, Anna Shvets
#18
I think babies are obnoxious s**t machines.
Image source: deadinsidehowboutu
#19
I don’t go out of my house if it’s not extremely necessary
Image source: Jnl8
#20
I hate kids and am a teacher. I’m a high school teacher and I enjoy teaching teenagers, but can’t stand kids under the age of 11.
Image source: ljnr, RODNAE Productions
#21
I will do nothing but sleep and eat all day if i could
Image source: fernandito_chiquito, Pixabay
#22
i am 46 years old and whenever i come across a self opening door i make a small movement with my hand like i am using the force… i dont even control that consciously anymore its automated behaviour
Image source: anon
#23
I definitely do not know at what point expressing my desire to talk to someone crosses from ‘reaching out in a friendly way’ into ‘annoying and impinging’.
And I worry about it !
EDIT: It is weirdly reassuring to see how many others feel similarly.
Image source: TheShendelzare, Brooke Cagle
#24
I’m suicidal. Passively, meaning I’m not making any plans. I’m safe and this is a constant for me. It feels like I can’t tell my friends except in asking for help. I just want this to be something I can tell people because it’s so significant in my inner world.
edit: i am getting professional help, i’ve been in therapy and medicated for a while. thanks for all your concern, im sorry i didnt say that in the original comment
Image source: jabberwocky-123
#25
A can go for weeks without talking to anyone. I have no need to talk. I’d make a great vow of silence monk.
Image source: irrational_design, Christina Morillo
#26
I **love** not having kids!
Image source: catscannotcompete
#27
I have fake conversations with people i know in my head that result in me argumenting loudly to no one.
Image source: tomo393, Liza Summer
#28
I met my wife at her wedding.
Edit: Holy s**t, that blew up. RIP my inbox. I posted this just before going to bed last night, sorry to leave you all hanging. I guess it’s story time!
My ex-wife and I went to one of her friend/co-workers wedding about 10 years ago (let’s call the friend Sarah). I had never met Sarah before. Over the years we kind of became friends but not particularly close. She’d come over to take care of our son once in a while when I was working nights and my ex had something going on, we went camping with her and her husband a few times, I even went to the movies with her husband once or twice. Sarah and I always got along really well. We had very similar taste in music, very similar sarcastic senses of humour.
Well, things started getting really s****y between my wife and I and eventually she left me. Sarah kind of acted like a buffer between us because things were tense and we still had a child to consider. This led to Sarah and I starting to have long conversations about pretty personal stuff. Little did I know her marriage was in trouble too. Her husband (let’s call him Dave) had essentially forced her into an open relationship that she didn’t want. She’d agreed to try it because she didn’t want to give up on it but by this point she’d had enough. I even called Dave and told him to sort his s**t out and stop doing this to Sarah. He did not and eventually Sarah left him. Through all of this she and I kept talking, almost like a kind of therapy. We were both going through really difficult things and being there for each other really helped get both of us through.
My ex, Sarah and some of my ex’s other friends were up at a cottage for a girls weekend, and on the Saturday night I get a text from Sarah saying she’s leaving because my ex had outed her for some very personal stuff in front of the other people there who she didn’t even know that well. Her plan was to sleep in her car and drive home in the morning. I was living between the cottage and where she lived and was worried about her so I told her to come crash at my place for the night, which she did (nothing happened).
After that we started hanging out more frequently and really started to become attracted to each other. Sarah had told me before this that she had feelings for me, I had still been trying to make things work with my ex and had told Sarah that we couldn’t because it would devastate her. By the time all this happened I’d started dating a little bit and had given up on working things out. I also wasn’t very concerned about how my ex would react anymore because she’d been pretty horrible to both of us for quite a while now. One thing led to another, and one night we just said f**k it. And that was that. We’ve been together about 5 years now, have a kid and couldn’t be happier.
Image source: pukingpixels
#29
I have spent unhealthy amounts of time imagining how radically different my life would be if I didn’t mess up big time
Image source: Shortstiq
#30
I have an incredibly hard time talking to people I don’t know.
Image source: bb54321, Polina Zimmerman
#31
I don’t know what the f**k I’m doing most of the time. Respectfully.
Image source: yungwill22, Andrew Neel
#32
I’m 34 years old and sleep with my childhood teddy bear and I refuse to pass it down to my child.
Image source: anon
#33
When I’m out in public I sometimes put my earbuds in just to listen to what other people are saying around me, nothing playing on my end.
EDIT: Didn’t really expect this one to get noticed and thank you for the award.
Image source: 3lseworld, Harry Cunningham
#34
I don’t care what I look like in public. I dress to be comfortable.
Image source: wrapchap
#35
I have bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. No matter how much people scream “mental health matters” on their social media pages, the stigma is VERY MUCH still there.
EDIT: I wish I could go through and like every single one of your comments. Just know that I see you, I hear you, I recognize you AND your struggles, I appreciate you, and I wish you all the best!! Also PLEASE seek help when you feel like you need it. There are so many professionals out there who I promise will listen!
Image source: anon
#36
I pick my nose relentlessly.
Image source: spoink74, MART PRODUCTION
#37
Id rather be naked about 80%of the time
Image source: Spicedmeat69, cottonbro studio
#38
I’m fat
Image source: anon
#39
I would rather sleep than talk to another person like, all the time.
Image source: aldwin_is_here
#40
I shower once a week. Sometimes I go longer. I also have a hard time getting around to brushing my teeth.
I brought it up with my therapist and I’m trying to improve. Every time I have a good streak going, something f***s up and then I fall into weeks without cleaning myself. I don’t know what to do.
Even worse, I’m completely anosmic. So I can’t even smell myself, and often forget that I need to get clean.
Image source: AwesomeDragon101
#41
I think my family are a bunch of self involved manipulating a******s and if they didn’t talk to me again, it might make my life easier.
Image source: rockinthe90s
#42
I have never been in an emotionally deep and mutually trusting relationship. I want to be but I’ve never met someone who felt the same way. I’m very introverted and one poor relationship experience left me reeling for the better part of a decade.
Image source: georgewashingguns
#43
I am faking everything. Literally. I could not care less about anything. But I fake it all.
Image source: NotNotRonSwanson
#44
Can’t stand brushing my teeth. I do it but hate it.
EDIT: Kinda sad the highest upvoted comment I have is about hating brushing my teeth lol. Please brush your teeth folks: my mom’s are falling out because of her poor hygeine when she was younger.
Image source: Whetfarts69
#45
I’m a hopeless people pleaser, i’m working very hard on that but i’ve been abused into being terrified of making anyone upset so i tend to let people walk on me and push limits until it’s really breaking me before i start setting boundaries and it often results in hurtful situations for everyone involved.
I’m working on it though.
Image source: AnxiousHumanBeing
#46
It might sound ridiculous, but I was born a left handed person. It was unacceptable in our family and I was forced to eat and write with my right hand.
Now, I can write with both but much faster and neater with my right hand.
In my dreams, I still write and eat with my left hand.
Edit: Additional information.
I was born in Feb1982….. in India.
Studied in a catholic school, a Jesuit School to be precise…. so Christian(Italian) beliefs.
Yes, I started eating with my left hand again as I use my right hand to wash and wipe my rear. Couldn’t wash with my left.
Edit2: Thank you everyone.
Image source: Entire-Control-8273, Cytonn Photography
#47
I think I’m autistic but I’m not diagnosed. I’ve been reading a ton of studies on ASD presentation in adults but I almost feel embarrassed doing so without a diagnosis.
Image source: aalovera
#48
I have a voice in my head who I talk to out loud sometimes. Not like my inner thoughts but it’s like they’re another person. I know they’re not real but they make me think twice about doing or not doing something. Usually for the better.
Image source: Blurplenapkin
#49
I never just have a “few beers” if I have one
Image source: Chicekly
#50
If offered, I would probably endulge in a drug and prostitue fuelled orgy
Image source: fckmelifemate
Follow Us