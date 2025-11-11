I Create Fashion From Items People Throw Away Immediately After Using Them

‘Recycling into art’ is a project about making luxury with simple things from everyday life. The project was made in collaboration with photographer Ira Bordo & make-up artist Olga Glazunova.
We wanted to combine a kind of garbage with shining & glamour so we wanted to work with the contrast effect. I made this using disposable utensils, foil, garbage bags, wrapping paper – all the stuff that people normally throw away immediately after using.
It took me for about a week to complete it. I made it exceptionally for the photoshoot as it’s very fragile & one can’t put it on & wear it.
More info: venerakazarova.com
