I Create Fashion From Items People Throw Away Immediately After Using Them

by

‘Recycling into art’ is a project about making luxury with simple things from everyday life. The project was made in collaboration with photographer Ira Bordo & make-up artist Olga Glazunova.

We wanted to combine a kind of garbage with shining & glamour so we wanted to work with the contrast effect. I made this using disposable utensils, foil, garbage bags, wrapping paper – all the stuff that people normally throw away immediately after using.

It took me for about a week to complete it. I made it exceptionally for the photoshoot as it’s very fragile & one can’t put it on & wear it.

More info: venerakazarova.com

I Create Fashion From Items People Throw Away Immediately After Using Them
I Create Fashion From Items People Throw Away Immediately After Using Them
I Create Fashion From Items People Throw Away Immediately After Using Them
I Create Fashion From Items People Throw Away Immediately After Using Them
I Create Fashion From Items People Throw Away Immediately After Using Them
I Create Fashion From Items People Throw Away Immediately After Using Them
I Create Fashion From Items People Throw Away Immediately After Using Them
I Create Fashion From Items People Throw Away Immediately After Using Them
I Create Fashion From Items People Throw Away Immediately After Using Them

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
