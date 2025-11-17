Tropic Of Monsters: My 7 Cartoons

Hi, I am Happy Grouch, the cartoonist. I illustrate cartoons I call the Chatterwhackys – Here The Tiki Circus “Tropic of Monsters” cartoon.
More info: Instagram
A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages when Bigfoot walks up.
BIGFOOT: “Hi, I’m Bigfoot. I’m here on vacation. Are you a local?
TIKI: “Nah, from Ohio.”
Two Tiki are sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages.
Both tiki: “Who can think of anything more fun?”
A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages talking to a pink octopus.
TIKI: “Gonna be honest, I’m eclectic about the music I listen to – lots of different tunes.”
OCTOPUS: “Right! It’s all about the melody and harmony for me.”
TIKI: “You any good at lyrics trivia?”
OCTOPUS: “Take a sad song and make it better…?”
TIKI: “Tell me your name is Jude without telling me it is Jude!”
A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages and talking to a rocket engineer.
ROCKET ENGINEER: “I work on rockets for a living?”
“TIKI: “That’s cool, I work on getting that little umbrella in my drink to stay upright.”
A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages and talking to a T-Zilla.
T-ZILLA: “Been hitting the gym since the breakup. Can you tell?”
TIKI: “Bruh!…NO! Get a mirror.”
A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages talking to a space alien.
SPACE ALIEN: “They don’t know?”
TIKI: “They don’t know!”
A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages talking to a pink octopus. The tiki is pounding on the bar annoying the octopus.
OCTOPUS: “Do you have to pound on the bar while I’m talking to you?”
Follow Us