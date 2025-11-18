Olympic Runner Dies After Being Set On Fire By Boyfriend

Rebecca Cheptegei, the Marathon runner who represented team Uganda at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, has died. The tragedy comes just four days after her boyfriend set her on fire after the couple had a dispute over a property. Uganda Olympic Committee President Donald Rukare officially announced Cheptegei’s death on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday (September 5).
“We have learned of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend,” Rukare wrote.
He added: “May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women.
“This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure.”
Image credits: UgaAthletics2
The 33-year-old succumbed to the burns she suffered when her boyfriend poured petrol on her and set her ablaze in Kenya, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.
Following her participation at the Olympics in Paris, France, last month, Cheptegei had been training in Kenya.
Many athletes from the East African region, including Uganda, often travel to Kenya for high-altitude training, particularly in areas like Iten, which is known for its world-class training environment for long-distance runners.
Image credits: Sam Mellish/Getty Images
Cheptegei sustained burns to three-quarters of her body, the acting head of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in the Rift Valley city of Eldoret, Kenya, where she was being treated, told reporters on Tuesday (September 3).
According to Owen Menach, director of clinical services at MTRH, Cheptegei succumbed to multiple organ failures after suffering 80 percent burns from the attack.
The athlete was set on fire in the small town of Endebess, Kenya, during a disagreement with her partner, Dickson Ndiema.
Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah Ole Kosiom said on Monday (September 2) that Ndiema bought a can of petrol, poured it on her, and set her on fire during their fight.
Cheptegei’s parents said their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the country’s many athletic training centers, Sky News reported on Thursday.
A report filed by the local chief says the couple were heard fighting over the land where the house was built before the fire started.
Image credits: UgaAthletics2
Officials revealed that Dickson had entered her property on Sunday (September 1) while Cheptegei was at church with her two children. He was allegedly armed with a can of petrol.
Upon attacking his girlfriend, effectively setting her ablaze, neighbors rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames, which left both the attacker and the victim covered in burns.
The long-distance runner was rushed to the hospital with 75% of her body covered in burns, while the accused boyfriend had burns over 30% of his body.
Image credits: rebeccacheptegei
The incident reportedly took place just weeks after Cheptegei participated in the women’s marathon at the Paris Olympics, where she finished 44th.
The Ugandan Olympic Committee called for swift action in a statement confirming Cheptegei’s death, as per Al Jazeera, writing: “We urge the relevant law enforcement agencies to take swift and decisive action to bring the perpetrator to justice for this cowardly and deplorable action.”
Cheptegei’s parents traveled to Trans-Nzoia, Kenya, and told local media that their daughter had bought land in the Kenyan county and built a house where she stayed for her training.
Kenyan media reported that one of Cheptegei’s daughters witnessed the assault at her mother’s home.
“He kicked me while I tried to run to the rescue of my mother,” Kenya’s The Standard quoted her as saying.
“I immediately cried out for help, attracting a neighbor who tried to extinguish the flames with water, but it was not possible,” the grieving girl, who has not been identified in the media, said.
Image credits: UgaAthletics2
The Uganda Olympic Committee has since issued an official statement, reading: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rebecca CHEPTEGEI OLY who passed on early this morning.”
It further stated: “We condole with the Family and entire sports Fraternity. May Rebecca’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace.
“Together, let us stand united in saying NO to violence against women.”
Image credits: Jiang Qiming/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
Cheptegei finished in 44th place in the marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games behind the Dutch winner Sifan Hassan on August 11.
In 2022, she won a gold medal at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
The sportswoman has represented her country at the World Championships since 2010, including at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships and World Athletics Championships.
