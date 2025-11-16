Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Most Prized Possession

What do you own that makes you smile everyday? What brings joy to all that see it? What thing would you never regret buying? Did someone buy you the perfect gift?
#1 I Have A Few But Probably My Cat Lol
#2 Didnt Cost A Cent, But Come On Who Can Say No To This Face😁😄
#3 After My Cats, It’s My Tattoo’s. I Got More Off Them But Those Are My 3 Latest
#4 My Jeep Uggly Duckling. This Jeep Has Brought Our Family On Some Amazing Adventures
#5 My Very First Record Player!
Image source: source
#6 This Derpy Guy
#7 Bella
#8 Harley Davidson
#9 My Grandmother’s Bible. Every Page Is Written On, Worn, Dogeared, And Obviously Lovingly Read. Her Hands Held It, And His Hands Held Her
Image source: google.com
#10 The “Kidiots” I Can’t Choose Just One But These Goobers Make Me Smile And Laugh Daily
#11 My Shih Tzu Mix!
#12 The Rare Moment When Two Jack Russell Terriers Are Resting
#13 Besides My Cats? My Record Collection – I Have Over 8000 Vinyl Albums From All Over The World, Picture Discs, Colored Vinyl, Quadraphonic, You Name It! Pic Below Is Just One Of Many!
#14 My 1988 Paul Reed Smith Bass I Bought New 32 Yrs. Ago And Have Have Played In Multiple Bands (From Alternative To Death-Metal To Jazz And More) And Studio Work With On Many Occasions
#15 My German Shepherd Named Boda
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us