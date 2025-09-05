“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Every day, we face risk. Of course, the amount can vary: a firefighter who also does base jumping on their time off and an office worker who likes to knit lead radically different lives. But the possibility that something might go wrong is always there, whether we know it or not.

The subreddit ‘Oops, That’s Deadly‘ invites everyone to post pictures of people interacting with extremely dangerous animals, plants, and other objects without realizing the threat

And based on the submissions, it’s clear that some of us have zero survival instincts.

#1 I Don’t Think That’s A Pet, You Shouldn’t Invite It Into Your Car

Image source: TaraJo

#2 This Person Glued Rocks And Crystals To Their Steering Wheel Airbag Effectively Making A Claymore That Points Directly At Their Face And Chest

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: doba245

#3 It’s Like Physics Doesn’t Exist

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: [deleted]

#4 Cuddling A Copperhead, What Could Go Wrong? Stolen From A Facebook Group

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: canolli

#5 Lake Algae. Rip

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: AJ_Deadshow

#6 The Guy That Mows My Lawn Sends Me Snake Pics When He Finds Them So I Can ID For Him. He Sends Me This Today

I told him he’s insane and to not pick snakes up if he can’t ID them. Also he’s extremely lucky lol. Lord have mercy the man thought it was a ball python!!!

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: TechiesMidOrFeed

#7 Oops

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Sisutzu

#8 Had Both My Bathrooms Flooded With Poison Gas

Yes so I live in Turkey currently and my house has a septic tank, and apparently a government worker came by to check it because we have had way too many mosquitoes this year, and apparently there were thousands of them in there and he freaked out and pumped an unnamed horrible dense oily gas poison into my septic tank.

Bathrooms here have a drain in the floor so that when you’re cleaning it you can just squeegee the water right into the drain. And houses with septic tanks, it’s assumed that you will be using said drain on a frequent basis so that there is a water lock keeping nasty methane smells and also in this case poison gas from seeping up into your house. But I don’t use it so that shit came right in.

An hour after this was done, my amazing teammate of a cat woke me up and let me know there was a problem. The air purifier in my sitting room was going insane, and there was this dense horrible chemical smell as I left my curtained bedroom.

I immediately aired out the area, but this stuff is so persistent that some of it hung around underneath my bed and I had to use a two fan combo to get it out in the middle of the night. Same deal for my downstairs bathroom, both my bathrooms just have one small window for ventilation and that’s it. I actually had to take care of the downstairs bathroom the next morning and the gas was still there.

So yeah, thanks for letting me ramble, hope I don’t get cancer, hope my cats don’t get cancer. I’m glad those mosquitoes are gone though, the biggest among them were a solid centimeter long and they would shake off being smacked, you have to roll them to break their wings and legs or they get back up and keep flying while flipping you off.

Here’s a photo of my 13-year-old kitty Cutie, who let me know there was something going on. I rescued him 3 years ago and I adore him so so much. The best boy

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: byzanti

#9 I’m Allergic To Cats And He Scratched Me

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: canadaboy99

#10 Seen On Fb- Luckily The Person Receiving The Fish Recognized The Issue, But The Packagers Clearly Didn’t!

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: chica1994

#11 Woman Taking Selfie Gets Too Close To Bison At Yellowstone

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: domsidomsi

#12 Finally Found Where My Lint Trap Is

Lived in my apartment for 3 years and ignorantly thought I didn’t have a lint trap in my dryer. Found out it’s under the handle on the top of it, but since it was hard to pull up, I figured it was something else and I didn’t want to break it and get management mad at me. Finally figured out that if I pull it towards me, it’ll come out. Got lucky today. So glad I got some radioactively bright red towels that clogged the inside of my dryer and proved to me that I do indeed have a lint trap I need to manually clean.

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: sunburntlily

#13 The “Snow” In The Wizard Of Oz Movie Was 100% Pure Asbestos

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: beatissima

#14 Daughter Found These In A Graveyard!

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: KapowBlamBoom

#15 Was Cleaning Webs Off My Porch…

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: HauntedSpiralHill

#16 Last Image Of Arthur Bitencourt (7) On August 3 2023 In Paraná, Brazil

The boy jumped into a pile of limestone on the side of the road. Shortly after his father took this photo, Arthur collapsed and passed away due to being poisoned from the dust.

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: KingKillKannon

#17 Safe To Say I Switched Lanes Immediately After This Photo…

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: ToastySpd

#18 Tourismts In Chernobyl, Sitting In An Excavator Claw Used After The Disaster. (It Has Deadly Levels Of Radiation)

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: ydkLars

#19 Man Thinks Animal Is Burrowing Next To His New AC Unit

It’s a sinkhole.

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Tallerthenmost

#20 My Roommate Left A Teflon Pan With Only Olive Oil On The Burner For An Hour And It Turned Blue

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: RandomAxolotl

#21 My Parents Came Back Home To This. Almost Burned Their House Down With This Concave Mirror

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: willi_the_racer

#22 Never Eat A Wild Carrots. This Is Hemlock

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: rockcreekautumn

#23 Contractors Hate This One Simple Trick

Not inevitably deadly, but I suppose a building collapse is possible, should one roll a refrigerator across the floor there or something.

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: jupitaur9

#24 Casually Letting Your Kid Pick Up One Of The World’s Deadliest Creatures

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: The_Mighty_Bird

#25 Parents Wanted To Show The Cool Snail They Found While On A Vacation To Egypt

The snail in the video is a cone snail. It his highly venomous and has a stinger that carries it’s venom. With bigger ones having potent enough venom to k**l humans.

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Nico038cc

#26 “It Was In Fact Not Chill”: Guy Touches Large Group Of Glaucus Atlanticus

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: ColossalPlant

#27 A Small Mistake Right?

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: AMAZlNGNATURE

#28 Just Why?!?

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Ok_Consideration_242

#29 World’s Luckiest Man And World’s Chillest Coral

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: theglockatrice

#30 This Deadly Spider’s Venom Can Give You A 5 Hour, Extremely Painful, Throbbing Erection. And K**l You And Your Family

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: [deleted]

#31 Dont Be A Josh…

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: [deleted]

#32 Parents With Toddler Move In, Deliberately Plant Datura

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: MyFaceSaysItsSugar

#33 Op Was Gifted A Candle Containing Minerals Which Produce Toxic Gas When Heated

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: clover_chains

#34 My Cousin Borrowed My Stepdad’s Car And Brought It Back Like This

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: dumbvirg0

#35 Was Posted In A Facebook Group Asking What Type (They Saved They Spider From Drowning)

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: JellyBellyWow

#36 My Mom Made A Blanket For Her Pot

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: lsfan01

#37 Unsupported/Shifted Load

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: aicrooster

#38 Hi, I’m A Dummy Who Handled An American Dagger Moth Without Knowing It Was Dangerous Lololol

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Waas507

#39 Saw This Winner Parked At The Gas Station. And Yes, All 4 Looked Like This

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Commissar_Brule

#40 Guy Holds Raw Uranium Ore With His Bare Hands

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Knightofpenandpaper

#41 Found On A Metal Detecting Subreddit

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: qwertyahill

#42 Best Snow On Earth

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: S_H_Panda_

#43 Saw This On The Subway And Immediately Thought Of This Sub LOL. Can’t Escape The Lead Paint Glasses

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: glasswitch88

#44 Is This Raccoon Rabid?. I Had To Move It And I Got Bit And Bled

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: thegreatpoopdini

#45 I Work At A Greenhouse, This Is Growing In The Courtyard. Employees Debated On Whether To Keep The Pretty Flowers Or Chop It Down…it Took Me 3 Seconds To Go, That’s Deadly

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: [deleted]

#46 Eat First, Ask Questions Later

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: fishsticks40

#47 The Worst Part Of This Was Half The People In The Group Kept Saying That Snake Is A Hognose. It Is Not, That Is A Western Diamondback Rattlesnake

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: canolli

#48 Climbed My First FM Tower Last Night

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: [deleted]

#49 Lily Pollen On My Cat’s Face (Don’t Worry, She’s Okay)

Bought some roses and didn’t notice there were two lily buds in there that had not bloomed. Cat found them before I did.

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Cr0cc0

#50 This Tea Is Made With A Toxic Plant That Can Kill You And It’s Being Sold On Tik Tok

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: heartsholly

#51 Imagine Smoke This

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Severe-Try2718

#52 Was Cleaning My MIL’s Basement When I Came Across This

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: mareastra

#53 This Lad Is Going To Introduce A New Prion Disease To Humanity

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Gnosys00110

#54 The Dryer Filter In The Place I Will Move In. I Am Scared Of Touching Anything Here Now

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: [deleted]

#55 Need Help Identifying These Bites. Friend Just Came Back From Croatia With 20 Sores. Or Are They Not Bites??

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: HighlyUninterested

#56 It’s All Fun And Games Until It’s Not

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: SaccharinDaddy

#57 Found In A Hospital In California

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: AndysCummin

#58 This Costco Blocks All Its Emergency Exits

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: FrankLaPuof

#59 This Particular Way Of Frying Chicken

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Tinomatutino97

#60 Op Drank Mine Water

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: notagirlonreddit

#61 Banded Sea Krait – Middle Of Nowhere Fiji – Uneducated Me – 2012

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: ratacid

#62 Tourists In Russia Find An Old Underwater Mine And Drag It Ashore

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: FekkinFat

#63 Shook Off A Blanket Outdoors And This Big Girl Fell Out. Oops!

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Fileffel

#64 Girlfriend Complained That Her Car Was Shaking When She Went Above 40 Mph

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Iguana_strangler

#65 Oh My God

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: xnoomiex

#66 Man Traps Asian Hornet

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: ColossalPlant

#67 Bomb I Found

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: -HOSPIK-

#68 Here’s Me In The Neighborhood Pothole

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: R1CHQK

#69 What Happens To Potatoes After A Year In The Cellar

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Daniel_XXL_69

#70 Window Cracks At 38,000 Ft

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Left-Cap-6046

#71 I Was Chosen By A Baby Bat This Morning

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: KaerMorhen

#72 Pulled From Facebook

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Super-Sail-874

#73 Deadly…and Delicious

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: [deleted]

#74 I Totally Forgot I Still Had These Lithium Batteries. They’re Still Charged. Tomorrow I’m Going To Safely Dispose Of Them With A Hammer And A Couple Of Nails

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Mrkvitko

#75 Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: acidiola

#76 Found In The Florida Everglades

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: mwhitmont

#77 Dialysis Venous Chamber Missing A Filter That Prevents Blood Clots From Entering Patient’s Blood Stream Causing Stroke Or Heart Attack

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: aidgon09

#78 Testing Chlorine Levels In The Pool. Hibiscus Tea Was The Wrong Choice

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Rum-hamlet

#79 A Shelf Full Of Enough Lead Paint To K**l 4 People

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Furryareospaceengr

#80 My Brothers BBQ Grill (Look Closely)

My bro asked me to flip burgers at his house for his birthday party. He mentioned to “watch out for the little metal bits” as he had “already eaten a few and had to spit them out”.

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: fluffnubs

#81 My Grandmother’s Cooking Spoon From The 50’s

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: puffnstuff272

#82 Apparently “No Smoking” Is Too Hard To Read

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: MNLanguell

#83 Magnesium Shavings On Fire From Welding Sparks…

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: Away-Quantity928

#84 Why Would You Keep This In Your Yard LOL

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: blazedrow

#85 This Is What My Manager Considers Acceptable For Our Fryers

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: RBrim08

#86 Black Creepy Thing In My House

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: [deleted]

#87 What Could Go Wrong?

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: DanicaDarkhand

#88 6 Mile Biking Commute Across Town With This Little One Strapped To My Back!

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: [deleted]

#89 Friendly Little Dude I Caught Today

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: _wheels_21

#90 I Didn’t Realize We Had Hallucinogenic Toads And Picked Up This Sonoran Desert Toad I Found. Didn’t Get Juiced Tho

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: heavenlypal

#91 Just A Nonhemolytic Gpr From A Thumb Print… I Think I’ll Just Skip The Tube Catalase And Motility

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: LabMonkey12

#92 Stain Remover With A Side Of Mustard Gas! As Seen On The Inside Of My Washer Door

“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Image source: LeoPopanapolis

