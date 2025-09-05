“Anything Is Edible Once”: 92 People Who Came Close To Death And Didn’t Even Realize It

Every day, we face risk. Of course, the amount can vary: a firefighter who also does base jumping on their time off and an office worker who likes to knit lead radically different lives. But the possibility that something might go wrong is always there, whether we know it or not.
The subreddit ‘Oops, That’s Deadly‘ invites everyone to post pictures of people interacting with extremely dangerous animals, plants, and other objects without realizing the threat
And based on the submissions, it’s clear that some of us have zero survival instincts.
#1 I Don’t Think That’s A Pet, You Shouldn’t Invite It Into Your Car
Image source: TaraJo
#2 This Person Glued Rocks And Crystals To Their Steering Wheel Airbag Effectively Making A Claymore That Points Directly At Their Face And Chest
Image source: doba245
#3 It’s Like Physics Doesn’t Exist
Image source: [deleted]
#4 Cuddling A Copperhead, What Could Go Wrong? Stolen From A Facebook Group
Image source: canolli
#5 Lake Algae. Rip
Image source: AJ_Deadshow
#6 The Guy That Mows My Lawn Sends Me Snake Pics When He Finds Them So I Can ID For Him. He Sends Me This Today
I told him he’s insane and to not pick snakes up if he can’t ID them. Also he’s extremely lucky lol. Lord have mercy the man thought it was a ball python!!!
Image source: TechiesMidOrFeed
#7 Oops
Image source: Sisutzu
#8 Had Both My Bathrooms Flooded With Poison Gas
Yes so I live in Turkey currently and my house has a septic tank, and apparently a government worker came by to check it because we have had way too many mosquitoes this year, and apparently there were thousands of them in there and he freaked out and pumped an unnamed horrible dense oily gas poison into my septic tank.
Bathrooms here have a drain in the floor so that when you’re cleaning it you can just squeegee the water right into the drain. And houses with septic tanks, it’s assumed that you will be using said drain on a frequent basis so that there is a water lock keeping nasty methane smells and also in this case poison gas from seeping up into your house. But I don’t use it so that shit came right in.
An hour after this was done, my amazing teammate of a cat woke me up and let me know there was a problem. The air purifier in my sitting room was going insane, and there was this dense horrible chemical smell as I left my curtained bedroom.
I immediately aired out the area, but this stuff is so persistent that some of it hung around underneath my bed and I had to use a two fan combo to get it out in the middle of the night. Same deal for my downstairs bathroom, both my bathrooms just have one small window for ventilation and that’s it. I actually had to take care of the downstairs bathroom the next morning and the gas was still there.
So yeah, thanks for letting me ramble, hope I don’t get cancer, hope my cats don’t get cancer. I’m glad those mosquitoes are gone though, the biggest among them were a solid centimeter long and they would shake off being smacked, you have to roll them to break their wings and legs or they get back up and keep flying while flipping you off.
Here’s a photo of my 13-year-old kitty Cutie, who let me know there was something going on. I rescued him 3 years ago and I adore him so so much. The best boy
Image source: byzanti
#9 I’m Allergic To Cats And He Scratched Me
Image source: canadaboy99
#10 Seen On Fb- Luckily The Person Receiving The Fish Recognized The Issue, But The Packagers Clearly Didn’t!
Image source: chica1994
#11 Woman Taking Selfie Gets Too Close To Bison At Yellowstone
Image source: domsidomsi
#12 Finally Found Where My Lint Trap Is
Lived in my apartment for 3 years and ignorantly thought I didn’t have a lint trap in my dryer. Found out it’s under the handle on the top of it, but since it was hard to pull up, I figured it was something else and I didn’t want to break it and get management mad at me. Finally figured out that if I pull it towards me, it’ll come out. Got lucky today. So glad I got some radioactively bright red towels that clogged the inside of my dryer and proved to me that I do indeed have a lint trap I need to manually clean.
Image source: sunburntlily
#13 The “Snow” In The Wizard Of Oz Movie Was 100% Pure Asbestos
Image source: beatissima
#14 Daughter Found These In A Graveyard!
Image source: KapowBlamBoom
#15 Was Cleaning Webs Off My Porch…
Image source: HauntedSpiralHill
#16 Last Image Of Arthur Bitencourt (7) On August 3 2023 In Paraná, Brazil
The boy jumped into a pile of limestone on the side of the road. Shortly after his father took this photo, Arthur collapsed and passed away due to being poisoned from the dust.
Image source: KingKillKannon
#17 Safe To Say I Switched Lanes Immediately After This Photo…
Image source: ToastySpd
#18 Tourismts In Chernobyl, Sitting In An Excavator Claw Used After The Disaster. (It Has Deadly Levels Of Radiation)
Image source: ydkLars
#19 Man Thinks Animal Is Burrowing Next To His New AC Unit
It’s a sinkhole.
Image source: Tallerthenmost
#20 My Roommate Left A Teflon Pan With Only Olive Oil On The Burner For An Hour And It Turned Blue
Image source: RandomAxolotl
#21 My Parents Came Back Home To This. Almost Burned Their House Down With This Concave Mirror
Image source: willi_the_racer
#22 Never Eat A Wild Carrots. This Is Hemlock
Image source: rockcreekautumn
#23 Contractors Hate This One Simple Trick
Not inevitably deadly, but I suppose a building collapse is possible, should one roll a refrigerator across the floor there or something.
Image source: jupitaur9
#24 Casually Letting Your Kid Pick Up One Of The World’s Deadliest Creatures
Image source: The_Mighty_Bird
#25 Parents Wanted To Show The Cool Snail They Found While On A Vacation To Egypt
The snail in the video is a cone snail. It his highly venomous and has a stinger that carries it’s venom. With bigger ones having potent enough venom to k**l humans.
Image source: Nico038cc
#26 “It Was In Fact Not Chill”: Guy Touches Large Group Of Glaucus Atlanticus
Image source: ColossalPlant
#27 A Small Mistake Right?
Image source: AMAZlNGNATURE
#28 Just Why?!?
Image source: Ok_Consideration_242
#29 World’s Luckiest Man And World’s Chillest Coral
Image source: theglockatrice
#30 This Deadly Spider’s Venom Can Give You A 5 Hour, Extremely Painful, Throbbing Erection. And K**l You And Your Family
Image source: [deleted]
#31 Dont Be A Josh…
Image source: [deleted]
#32 Parents With Toddler Move In, Deliberately Plant Datura
Image source: MyFaceSaysItsSugar
#33 Op Was Gifted A Candle Containing Minerals Which Produce Toxic Gas When Heated
Image source: clover_chains
#34 My Cousin Borrowed My Stepdad’s Car And Brought It Back Like This
Image source: dumbvirg0
#35 Was Posted In A Facebook Group Asking What Type (They Saved They Spider From Drowning)
Image source: JellyBellyWow
#36 My Mom Made A Blanket For Her Pot
Image source: lsfan01
#37 Unsupported/Shifted Load
Image source: aicrooster
#38 Hi, I’m A Dummy Who Handled An American Dagger Moth Without Knowing It Was Dangerous Lololol
Image source: Waas507
#39 Saw This Winner Parked At The Gas Station. And Yes, All 4 Looked Like This
Image source: Commissar_Brule
#40 Guy Holds Raw Uranium Ore With His Bare Hands
Image source: Knightofpenandpaper
#41 Found On A Metal Detecting Subreddit
Image source: qwertyahill
#42 Best Snow On Earth
Image source: S_H_Panda_
#43 Saw This On The Subway And Immediately Thought Of This Sub LOL. Can’t Escape The Lead Paint Glasses
Image source: glasswitch88
#44 Is This Raccoon Rabid?. I Had To Move It And I Got Bit And Bled
Image source: thegreatpoopdini
#45 I Work At A Greenhouse, This Is Growing In The Courtyard. Employees Debated On Whether To Keep The Pretty Flowers Or Chop It Down…it Took Me 3 Seconds To Go, That’s Deadly
Image source: [deleted]
#46 Eat First, Ask Questions Later
Image source: fishsticks40
#47 The Worst Part Of This Was Half The People In The Group Kept Saying That Snake Is A Hognose. It Is Not, That Is A Western Diamondback Rattlesnake
Image source: canolli
#48 Climbed My First FM Tower Last Night
Image source: [deleted]
#49 Lily Pollen On My Cat’s Face (Don’t Worry, She’s Okay)
Bought some roses and didn’t notice there were two lily buds in there that had not bloomed. Cat found them before I did.
Image source: Cr0cc0
#50 This Tea Is Made With A Toxic Plant That Can Kill You And It’s Being Sold On Tik Tok
Image source: heartsholly
#51 Imagine Smoke This
Image source: Severe-Try2718
#52 Was Cleaning My MIL’s Basement When I Came Across This
Image source: mareastra
#53 This Lad Is Going To Introduce A New Prion Disease To Humanity
Image source: Gnosys00110
#54 The Dryer Filter In The Place I Will Move In. I Am Scared Of Touching Anything Here Now
Image source: [deleted]
#55 Need Help Identifying These Bites. Friend Just Came Back From Croatia With 20 Sores. Or Are They Not Bites??
Image source: HighlyUninterested
#56 It’s All Fun And Games Until It’s Not
Image source: SaccharinDaddy
#57 Found In A Hospital In California
Image source: AndysCummin
#58 This Costco Blocks All Its Emergency Exits
Image source: FrankLaPuof
#59 This Particular Way Of Frying Chicken
Image source: Tinomatutino97
#60 Op Drank Mine Water
Image source: notagirlonreddit
#61 Banded Sea Krait – Middle Of Nowhere Fiji – Uneducated Me – 2012
Image source: ratacid
#62 Tourists In Russia Find An Old Underwater Mine And Drag It Ashore
Image source: FekkinFat
#63 Shook Off A Blanket Outdoors And This Big Girl Fell Out. Oops!
Image source: Fileffel
#64 Girlfriend Complained That Her Car Was Shaking When She Went Above 40 Mph
Image source: Iguana_strangler
#65 Oh My God
Image source: xnoomiex
#66 Man Traps Asian Hornet
Image source: ColossalPlant
#67 Bomb I Found
Image source: -HOSPIK-
#68 Here’s Me In The Neighborhood Pothole
Image source: R1CHQK
#69 What Happens To Potatoes After A Year In The Cellar
Image source: Daniel_XXL_69
#70 Window Cracks At 38,000 Ft
Image source: Left-Cap-6046
#71 I Was Chosen By A Baby Bat This Morning
Image source: KaerMorhen
#72 Pulled From Facebook
Image source: Super-Sail-874
#73 Deadly…and Delicious
Image source: [deleted]
#74 I Totally Forgot I Still Had These Lithium Batteries. They’re Still Charged. Tomorrow I’m Going To Safely Dispose Of Them With A Hammer And A Couple Of Nails
Image source: Mrkvitko
#75 Handrail With Gaps And Sharp Edges
Image source: acidiola
#76 Found In The Florida Everglades
Image source: mwhitmont
#77 Dialysis Venous Chamber Missing A Filter That Prevents Blood Clots From Entering Patient’s Blood Stream Causing Stroke Or Heart Attack
Image source: aidgon09
#78 Testing Chlorine Levels In The Pool. Hibiscus Tea Was The Wrong Choice
Image source: Rum-hamlet
#79 A Shelf Full Of Enough Lead Paint To K**l 4 People
Image source: Furryareospaceengr
#80 My Brothers BBQ Grill (Look Closely)
My bro asked me to flip burgers at his house for his birthday party. He mentioned to “watch out for the little metal bits” as he had “already eaten a few and had to spit them out”.
Image source: fluffnubs
#81 My Grandmother’s Cooking Spoon From The 50’s
Image source: puffnstuff272
#82 Apparently “No Smoking” Is Too Hard To Read
Image source: MNLanguell
#83 Magnesium Shavings On Fire From Welding Sparks…
Image source: Away-Quantity928
#84 Why Would You Keep This In Your Yard LOL
Image source: blazedrow
#85 This Is What My Manager Considers Acceptable For Our Fryers
Image source: RBrim08
#86 Black Creepy Thing In My House
Image source: [deleted]
#87 What Could Go Wrong?
Image source: DanicaDarkhand
#88 6 Mile Biking Commute Across Town With This Little One Strapped To My Back!
Image source: [deleted]
#89 Friendly Little Dude I Caught Today
Image source: _wheels_21
#90 I Didn’t Realize We Had Hallucinogenic Toads And Picked Up This Sonoran Desert Toad I Found. Didn’t Get Juiced Tho
Image source: heavenlypal
#91 Just A Nonhemolytic Gpr From A Thumb Print… I Think I’ll Just Skip The Tube Catalase And Motility
Image source: LabMonkey12
#92 Stain Remover With A Side Of Mustard Gas! As Seen On The Inside Of My Washer Door
Image source: LeoPopanapolis
